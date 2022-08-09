ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Vehicle burglary suspects target nursing homes, hospitals, and daycares in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. Shreveport police are investigating multiple vehicle burglaries across the city at nursing homes, hospitals, and daycare facilities. Police said the suspects forcibly entered the vehicles by breaking windows. Purses, credit cards and other items were reported stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact Shreveport police or crime...
SHREVEPORT, LA

