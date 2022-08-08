ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Hill, TX

KVUE

Cedric Baxter Jr. commits to Texas

One of the strongest position groups on the UT football team tacked on a little more muscle. The Longhorns grabbed a commitment from top running back, Cedric Baxter.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas' Big Recruiting News

Texas isn't back yet, but the Longhorns sure look close on the recruiting trail. It's been a big year for the Longhorns, whose 2023 class is highlighted by five-star quarterback Arch Manning, but he's far from the only top prospect. Wednesday night, Texas added a commitment from one of the...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

These high schools have produced the most Texas Longhorns - Part One

On September 3, the Texas Longhorns will officially begin the 130th football season in their school’s history. With four claimed national championships (plus seven undefeated seasons between 1893 and 1923), 32 conference championships, and 31 bowl wins in their history, the Longhorns have easily the most storied college football program in Texas, and one of the most prestigious in the country.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Things old Austin hates that are just part of the city to newcomers

We’ve all heard it before, ‘Austin isn’t what it used to be,’ despite residents complaining about their beloved city morphing since the 1880s. However, that’s not to say Austin hasn’t changed.With expansive population growth, new businesses steadily flowing in, celebrities snapping up local property and constant new development, Austin is making its way through some growing pains. Here are some of the parts of the city longtime Austinites gripe about and newcomers don't notice.South CongressFrom its origins as a pseudo-red light in the 1990s to its emerging identity as a luxury shopping center and tourist destination, South Congress has been...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing Austin mother of five last seen in south Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A mother of five has been missing for six months, and her family and friends are desperate to find her. Family members say 40-year-old Desirae Salas hasn't been heard from since early February. She was reportedly last seen in the area of South 1st Street near the Texas School for the Deaf.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

A new MAGA: Mothers Against Greg Abbott mobilizes against the incumbent governor seeking a third term

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. A little over a year ago, Nancy Thompson, an Austin mother of three kids, stood alone for two and half hours in front of the Texas Capitol with a sign that said “Mothers Against Greg Abbott.”
TEXAS STATE
austinmonthly.com

Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb’s Tips for Austin Homeowners

This weekend, Aug. 12-14, the Austin Convention Center will be transformed into a hub for homeowners during the annual Austin Home & Garden Show. From inspiration for DIY projects to insider information regarding real estate and design, it’s the place to be for anyone looking to better their home. The highlight of the three-day event? A special presentation from Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb, the twin stars from HGTV’s Unsellable Houses. Before they make their appearance, we spoke to them about everything Austin homeowners need to know—from easy upgrades to tips on selling.
AUSTIN, TX
rtands.com

Rocks fall from railroad bridge in Austin, Texas; UP responds immediately

When he got up on the morning of Aug. 8, David Starr had no thoughts of being an emergency flagger. However, he quickly found himself in that role when rocks fell on his windshield and car after traveling under a railroad bridge on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas. Immediately following the incident, Starr got out of his car and started directing traffic around where the rocks dropped down. Police came and officially shut down the lane, which was later reopened to traffic.
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

WCRAS Takes in 44 Animals in Cruelty Case

Tuesday night, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter took in 44 animals from a cruelty case – 28 chickens & roosters, 9 dogs, 6 ducks and a goose. The shelter was already at critical capacity levels, and this cruelty seizure only further strains their resources, impacting capacity for care.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KSAT 12

Thief steals 20 briskets from famed Austin barbecue joint

AUSTIN, Texas – A meat thief stole 20 briskets from a famed Austin restaurant last week. An unidentified person broke into la Barbecue on Thursday, Aug. 4, around 4 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. KVUE spoke with the owner of la Barbecue who said a...
TheDailyBeast

Teens Charged in Cover Up of Friend’s Mystery Boating Death

Five friends who lied to cops about how a freshman Texas Christian University student drowned during a 2019 boat party on Lake Travis, near Austin, now face charges related to his death. In the aftermath of the tragedy, Jack Elliott’s friends ditched their alcohol and told authorities several versions of how he went overboard—including that he did a backflip into the water and that he fell while vomiting. None of them were true. “Jack Elliott was pushed by Delaney Brennan from the front of a wakeboard boat … operated by Elle Weber under the supervision of Carson Neel,” read a...
AUSTIN, TX

