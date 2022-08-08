Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
KVUE
Cedric Baxter Jr. commits to Texas
One of the strongest position groups on the UT football team tacked on a little more muscle. The Longhorns grabbed a commitment from top running back, Cedric Baxter.
50 Years Ago, Willie Nelson United Cowboys and Hippies at the Armadillo World Headquarters
With the Vietnam War still raging in the summer of 1972, there was a cultural chasm that seemed too wide to cross in Texas: Longhairs weren’t welcome in honky-tonks, and cowboys didn’t mingle with “peaceniks.” But five words built a bridge. “Ladies and gentlemen, Willie Nelson!”
College Football World Reacts To Texas' Big Recruiting News
Texas isn't back yet, but the Longhorns sure look close on the recruiting trail. It's been a big year for the Longhorns, whose 2023 class is highlighted by five-star quarterback Arch Manning, but he's far from the only top prospect. Wednesday night, Texas added a commitment from one of the...
Photos: Airtanker unveiled at AUS
The Austin airtanker base was opened in July. The DC-10 Airtanker was unveiled on Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burnt Orange Nation
These high schools have produced the most Texas Longhorns - Part One
On September 3, the Texas Longhorns will officially begin the 130th football season in their school’s history. With four claimed national championships (plus seven undefeated seasons between 1893 and 1923), 32 conference championships, and 31 bowl wins in their history, the Longhorns have easily the most storied college football program in Texas, and one of the most prestigious in the country.
Things old Austin hates that are just part of the city to newcomers
We’ve all heard it before, ‘Austin isn’t what it used to be,’ despite residents complaining about their beloved city morphing since the 1880s. However, that’s not to say Austin hasn’t changed.With expansive population growth, new businesses steadily flowing in, celebrities snapping up local property and constant new development, Austin is making its way through some growing pains. Here are some of the parts of the city longtime Austinites gripe about and newcomers don't notice.South CongressFrom its origins as a pseudo-red light in the 1990s to its emerging identity as a luxury shopping center and tourist destination, South Congress has been...
fox7austin.com
Missing Austin mother of five last seen in south Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A mother of five has been missing for six months, and her family and friends are desperate to find her. Family members say 40-year-old Desirae Salas hasn't been heard from since early February. She was reportedly last seen in the area of South 1st Street near the Texas School for the Deaf.
Texas girl sworn in as police officer before her 7th chemo round
Isabella's first battle with neuroblastoma ended in success but the cancer returned in 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
A new MAGA: Mothers Against Greg Abbott mobilizes against the incumbent governor seeking a third term
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. A little over a year ago, Nancy Thompson, an Austin mother of three kids, stood alone for two and half hours in front of the Texas Capitol with a sign that said “Mothers Against Greg Abbott.”
nypressnews.com
Texas college students charged after tragic boating accident leaves friend dead
Several Texas college students are being charged with evidence tampering and alcohol-related charges after one of their friends fell off of a boat in 2019 and died under mysterious circumstances. Jack Elliott, who was 19 years old at the time, fell off of a boat on Lake Travis, which is...
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Takes Down Texas, 24-7
We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.
austinmonthly.com
Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb’s Tips for Austin Homeowners
This weekend, Aug. 12-14, the Austin Convention Center will be transformed into a hub for homeowners during the annual Austin Home & Garden Show. From inspiration for DIY projects to insider information regarding real estate and design, it’s the place to be for anyone looking to better their home. The highlight of the three-day event? A special presentation from Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb, the twin stars from HGTV’s Unsellable Houses. Before they make their appearance, we spoke to them about everything Austin homeowners need to know—from easy upgrades to tips on selling.
rtands.com
Rocks fall from railroad bridge in Austin, Texas; UP responds immediately
When he got up on the morning of Aug. 8, David Starr had no thoughts of being an emergency flagger. However, he quickly found himself in that role when rocks fell on his windshield and car after traveling under a railroad bridge on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas. Immediately following the incident, Starr got out of his car and started directing traffic around where the rocks dropped down. Police came and officially shut down the lane, which was later reopened to traffic.
newsradioklbj.com
WCRAS Takes in 44 Animals in Cruelty Case
Tuesday night, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter took in 44 animals from a cruelty case – 28 chickens & roosters, 9 dogs, 6 ducks and a goose. The shelter was already at critical capacity levels, and this cruelty seizure only further strains their resources, impacting capacity for care.
KSAT 12
Thief steals 20 briskets from famed Austin barbecue joint
AUSTIN, Texas – A meat thief stole 20 briskets from a famed Austin restaurant last week. An unidentified person broke into la Barbecue on Thursday, Aug. 4, around 4 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. KVUE spoke with the owner of la Barbecue who said a...
MySanAntonio
$1.2M Glass and Steel House in Austin Is a Perfectly Private Sanctuary
When someone tells you something isn’t possible, it can serve as inspiration and motivation. A house built using only glass and steel in Austin, TX, is the result of folks telling architect John Allen it just wasn’t possible. “A lot of people told him the lot he was...
H-E-B, Franklin Barbecue headline Austin's star-studded Quesoff competition
The four categories are Meaty, Spicy, Veggie, and Wild Card.
Teens Charged in Cover Up of Friend’s Mystery Boating Death
Five friends who lied to cops about how a freshman Texas Christian University student drowned during a 2019 boat party on Lake Travis, near Austin, now face charges related to his death. In the aftermath of the tragedy, Jack Elliott’s friends ditched their alcohol and told authorities several versions of how he went overboard—including that he did a backflip into the water and that he fell while vomiting. None of them were true. “Jack Elliott was pushed by Delaney Brennan from the front of a wakeboard boat … operated by Elle Weber under the supervision of Carson Neel,” read a...
Comments / 0