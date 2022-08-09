Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Someone You Should Know: Sienna Weigel, national dance title holder
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — From a small town to a big stage, a North Dakota native competed against thousands of dancers from across the country to bring a number of national titles home to Minot. In this week’s Someone You Should Know, Sienna Weigel takes us on her dancing...
Semi flipped near Carpio
Plans announced to make Pre-K more accessible in …. National Farmers Market Week highlights local producers. Northwest Arts Center presents INT’L All Media Exhibit. Financial literacy manager offer tips on budgeting. Community Banking Conference in Bismarck. Minot PD just made a soft room for victims to feel …
Baby & Me, Tobacco Free at First District Health Unit
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Maternal tobacco use is an important public health issue that impacts the health of mom and baby. One in 14 women in the nation has reported using tobacco during pregnancy, according to the CDC. First District Health Unit in Minot is now working to lower...
