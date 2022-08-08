Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
What 20 iconic musicians looked like when they were in their 20s
Singers like Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, and Elton John have been in the music game so long, you may not be able to picture them when they were younger.
“Bat Out of Hell” Composer Jim Steinman’s Home Could Become an Artists’ Retreat
Over the course of his long career in music, Jim Steinman was involved in the making of some of the most flat-out epic rock music ever made. This would have been true had he done nothing besides write “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” recorded by Bonnie Tyler, but there’s also the small matter of his multiple collaborations with Meat Loaf — including Bat Out of Hell and its two sequels.
Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp: 18 review – a dull display of colossal self-pity
The perfunctory covers on this collaborative album serve to show just how bad Depp’s own songwriting is, as he rants about how awful it is to be him. It’s perfectly possible to separate the art from the artist. Jimmy Page’s behaviour does not render the Led Zeppelin catalogue unlistenable; cinemas are now showing a film celebrating the life of Elvis, which rather glosses over the fact that Priscilla Beaulieu became his girlfriend when she was 14, but the music still sounds spectacular.
Tom Waits Shares Unreleased Live Recordings Ahead of 2002 LPs Reissue
Click here to read the full article. Tom Waits marks the upcoming 20th-anniversary reissues for his Alice and Blood Money by unearthing a pair of unreleased performances of songs from those 2002 LPs. The flamenco-flavored spin on Blood Money’s “All the World Is Green” was recorded in Milan, Italy, 2008 as part of Waits’ Glitter & Doom Tour, while the stripped-down piano rendition of Alice’s “Fish and Bird” was performed in London in 2004: Both Alice and Blood Money were the result of Waits and co-writer Kathleen Brennan’s recent collaboration with playwright Robert Wilson, who they previously worked with for Waits’ 1989...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Netflix viewers in ‘shock’ after watching ‘insane’ docuseries about Woodstock ’99 festival
Netflix has left viewers in “shock” with its new documentary, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99.The new docuseries takes a look at the 1999 US music festival that “degenerated into an epic trainwreck of fires, riots, and destruction”.“Utilising rare insider footage and eyewitness interviews with an impressive list of festival staffers, performers and attendees, this docuseries goes behind the scenes to reveal the egos, greed, and music that fueled three days of utter chaos,” the official logline reads.Following its Wednesday (3 August) release, baffled fans on Twitter have shared their reactions to the “insane” documentary. “Woodstock ’99 might be the craziest s***...
This NYC theater was just ranked one of the most beautiful in the world
We didn’t need a new study to confirm this but, Radio City Music Hall is considered one of the most beautiful theaters in the world. Well, duh!. A new survey by money.co.uk analyzed site data to figure out which cultural destinations folks find to be most beautiful around across the globe and, perhaps surprisingly, only two United States-based locations made the top 20 ranking: Radio City Music Hall in New York and Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.
The Chambers Brothers and the acid classic that psychedelicised black American folk music
The Chambers Brothers' 11-minute classic Time Has Come Today was written after a Timothy Leary lecture and was hated by the record company... until it became a smash hit
Fatboy Slim Recalls Horror That Ensued at Woodstock ’99 – “I Did What I Was Told and Ran”
Netflix recently debuted their latest documentary series Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99. The three-part series covers all the horrors that ensued during the Woodstock ’99 festival, which was intended to revive the “summer of love,” its sister event spearheaded in 1969. “Woodstock 1969 promised peace and music, but...
RELATED PEOPLE
Joni Mitchell Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on Joni Mitchell to learn about the life of the Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 11: Viola Davis, Steve Wozniak
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo. -- Columnist Marilyn vos Savant in 1946 (age 76) -- Pop singer Eric Carmen in 1949 (age 73) -- Apple computer co-founder Steve Wozniak in 1950 (age 72) -- Professional wrestler/actor Hulk Hogan, born Terry...
Watch some super-rare colour footage of Genesis, Hawkwind and David Bowie from the legendary 1970 Atomic Sunrise shows
These amazing previews promise great things for the long-anticipated film made during the week-long event
Rock Songs That Became Popular (or More Popular) After Being Featured on TV Shows + Movies
There are plenty of songs that modest chart success when they were originally released but got a significant boost later when they were featured on a TV show or in a movie. "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush was in the top 30 of Billboard's Hot 100 when released in 1985, but thanks to Stranger Things the song is currently No. 3 on the charts. (Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard's Global 200 as of Aug. 1.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Måneskin’s Damiano David Said Elvis Presley’s ‘If I Can Dream’ Has a ‘Very Contemporary’ Meaning
Måneskin's Damiano David revealed what he thought about his band's cover of Elvis Presley's "If I Can Dream." The original song became a hit.
The Pogues bass player Darryl Hunt dies aged 72
THE Pogues bass player Darryl Hunt has died at the age of 72. In a tweet this afternoon, the band said: "We are saddened beyond words. "Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London. "Darryl Gatwick Hunt 04/05/1950 - 08/08/2022. "‘I know you want to hear me catch my breath...
Collider
'Billy Joel: Live At Yankee Stadium' Gets Theatrical Release Dates in October
In celebration of Billy Joel's 50th year in the entertainment industry, the remixed and re-edited 1990 concert, Billy Joel: Live At Yankee Stadium, is coming to the big screen, scheduled for a special two-night global release on October 5 and October 9, featuring a never-before-released performance of "Uptown Girl," exclusive interviews with Joel, as well as brand-new footage of the event's production.
George Harrison Said the Rumors in Beatles Fan Magazines Drove Him up a Wall
George Harrison said the rumors in Beatles fan magazines drove him up a wall. Newspapers weren't any better, nor the books written about the band.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
xpn.org
Nearly 40 years later, ‘Stranger Things’ boosts Kate Bush’s music worldwide
By now, most of you know the story: Kate Bush had a modest hit in 1985 with “Running Up That Hill;” almost four decades later, it was featured on the Netflix series Stranger Things, where the song has had a second life, becoming one of the most streamed songs on the planet and propelling it to a top 3 hit here in the U.S. and No. 1 in eight other countries — not to mention introducing several new generations to Kate Bush’s music.
Kris Barras used to shout 'Hello Wembley!' at gigs for fun: now he's done it for real
Kris Barras on new album Death Valley Paradise, getting heavier, and playing with Billy Gibbons
Korn's Jonathan Davis opens up on the chaos of Woodstock '99: "when you see it with your own eyes, it is ten times more shocking"
Korn frontman Jonathan Davis is one of the people interviewed for new Netflix documentary Trainwreck: Woodstock '99
Pete Townshend Said The Beach Boys Inspired 1 of The Who’s Songs
Pete Townshend said a hit by The Who wouldn't be the same without The Beach Boys' songs and a future member of Led Zeppelin.
Comments / 0