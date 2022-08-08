ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

InsideHook

“Bat Out of Hell” Composer Jim Steinman’s Home Could Become an Artists’ Retreat

Over the course of his long career in music, Jim Steinman was involved in the making of some of the most flat-out epic rock music ever made. This would have been true had he done nothing besides write “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” recorded by Bonnie Tyler, but there’s also the small matter of his multiple collaborations with Meat Loaf — including Bat Out of Hell and its two sequels.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp: 18 review – a dull display of colossal self-pity

The perfunctory covers on this collaborative album serve to show just how bad Depp’s own songwriting is, as he rants about how awful it is to be him. It’s perfectly possible to separate the art from the artist. Jimmy Page’s behaviour does not render the Led Zeppelin catalogue unlistenable; cinemas are now showing a film celebrating the life of Elvis, which rather glosses over the fact that Priscilla Beaulieu became his girlfriend when she was 14, but the music still sounds spectacular.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Tom Waits Shares Unreleased Live Recordings Ahead of 2002 LPs Reissue

Click here to read the full article. Tom Waits marks the upcoming 20th-anniversary reissues for his Alice and Blood Money by unearthing a pair of unreleased performances of songs from those 2002 LPs. The flamenco-flavored spin on Blood Money’s “All the World Is Green” was recorded in Milan, Italy, 2008 as part of Waits’ Glitter & Doom Tour, while the stripped-down piano rendition of Alice’s “Fish and Bird” was performed in London in 2004: Both Alice and Blood Money were the result of Waits and co-writer Kathleen Brennan’s recent collaboration with playwright Robert Wilson, who they previously worked with for Waits’ 1989...
MUSIC
Entertainment
The Independent

Netflix viewers in ‘shock’ after watching ‘insane’ docuseries about Woodstock ’99 festival

Netflix has left viewers in “shock” with its new documentary, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99.The new docuseries takes a look at the 1999 US music festival that “degenerated into an epic trainwreck of fires, riots, and destruction”.“Utilising rare insider footage and eyewitness interviews with an impressive list of festival staffers, performers and attendees, this docuseries goes behind the scenes to reveal the egos, greed, and music that fueled three days of utter chaos,” the official logline reads.Following its Wednesday (3 August) release, baffled fans on Twitter have shared their reactions to the “insane” documentary. “Woodstock ’99 might be the craziest s***...
TV & VIDEOS
Time Out New York

This NYC theater was just ranked one of the most beautiful in the world

We didn’t need a new study to confirm this but, Radio City Music Hall is considered one of the most beautiful theaters in the world. Well, duh!. A new survey by money.co.uk analyzed site data to figure out which cultural destinations folks find to be most beautiful around across the globe and, perhaps surprisingly, only two United States-based locations made the top 20 ranking: Radio City Music Hall in New York and Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Famous birthdays for Aug. 11: Viola Davis, Steve Wozniak

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo. -- Columnist Marilyn vos Savant in 1946 (age 76) -- Pop singer Eric Carmen in 1949 (age 73) -- Apple computer co-founder Steve Wozniak in 1950 (age 72) -- Professional wrestler/actor Hulk Hogan, born Terry...
CELEBRATIONS
Loudwire

Rock Songs That Became Popular (or More Popular) After Being Featured on TV Shows + Movies

There are plenty of songs that modest chart success when they were originally released but got a significant boost later when they were featured on a TV show or in a movie. "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush was in the top 30 of Billboard's Hot 100 when released in 1985, but thanks to Stranger Things the song is currently No. 3 on the charts. (Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard's Global 200 as of Aug. 1.)
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

The Pogues bass player Darryl Hunt dies aged 72

THE Pogues bass player Darryl Hunt has died at the age of 72. In a tweet this afternoon, the band said: "We are saddened beyond words. "Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London. "Darryl Gatwick Hunt 04/05/1950 - 08/08/2022. "‘I know you want to hear me catch my breath...
MUSIC
Collider

'Billy Joel: Live At Yankee Stadium' Gets Theatrical Release Dates in October

In celebration of Billy Joel's 50th year in the entertainment industry, the remixed and re-edited 1990 concert, Billy Joel: Live At Yankee Stadium, is coming to the big screen, scheduled for a special two-night global release on October 5 and October 9, featuring a never-before-released performance of "Uptown Girl," exclusive interviews with Joel, as well as brand-new footage of the event's production.
ENTERTAINMENT
xpn.org

Nearly 40 years later, ‘Stranger Things’ boosts Kate Bush’s music worldwide

By now, most of you know the story: Kate Bush had a modest hit in 1985 with “Running Up That Hill;” almost four decades later, it was featured on the Netflix series Stranger Things, where the song has had a second life, becoming one of the most streamed songs on the planet and propelling it to a top 3 hit here in the U.S. and No. 1 in eight other countries — not to mention introducing several new generations to Kate Bush’s music.
MUSIC

