By now, most of you know the story: Kate Bush had a modest hit in 1985 with “Running Up That Hill;” almost four decades later, it was featured on the Netflix series Stranger Things, where the song has had a second life, becoming one of the most streamed songs on the planet and propelling it to a top 3 hit here in the U.S. and No. 1 in eight other countries — not to mention introducing several new generations to Kate Bush’s music.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO