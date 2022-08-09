Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LJWORLD
City leaders to discuss policy that requires most homeowners to pay for sidewalk repairs
City leaders will soon continue their discussion about a policy that generally requires property owners to pay for repairs to sidewalks bordering their homes and businesses unless their income qualifies them for city assistance. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will receive information about how other...
LJWORLD
Douglas County staff: Internal ARPA-funded projects will go a long way toward helping county recover financially
With the allocation of another round of COVID-19 relief funding behind them, Douglas County staffers say the portion set aside for internal projects will go a long way toward easing the county’s finances. The Douglas County Commission spent weeks this summer discussing the specifics of a number of requests...
LJWORLD
Company founder sees proposed meat-processing facility as key to Douglas County food system
When the Douglas County Commission finalized its allocations of American Rescue Plan Act funding last month, only one of 14 external agencies on the list — Central Grazing Company — was a private business. The company proposed to construct a meat-processing facility in the county, Kaw Valley Meats....
LJWORLD
City leaders express support for asking voters whether Lawrence should move to directly elected mayor, but not districts
With a majority of city commissioners expressing support, it is becoming more likely that Lawrence voters in November will decide whether the city’s mayor ought to be directly elected by the people. But Lawrence city commissioners at their Tuesday evening meeting weren’t sure if they wanted voters to decide...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LJWORLD
County agrees to take less aggressive approach in trying to correct rural code violations
Douglas County officials are open to trying a more patient, less aggressive approach in dealing with rural properties that are violating some county codes, county commissioners were told Wednesday evening. County commissioners at their weekly meeting unanimously approved a temporary business use permit that will give a rural resident up...
LJWORLD
Douglas County property owners will soon receive notice about their estimated 2022 property taxes
Douglas County’s property owners will soon receive a notification about their estimated property taxes for 2022, the county announced Wednesday. The Douglas County Clerk’s Office mailed the notification to 45,852 property owners Wednesday and Thursday. The county stressed that this mailer is not a bill. The Kansas Legislature requires county clerks to send a notice explaining each taxing jurisdiction’s intent to exceed the revenue neutral rate — or in layman’s terms, if a municipality, county or district plans to take in more money in property taxes than it did in the previous year.
LJWORLD
From nearly 30% to zero, Douglas County property tax collections are set to increase by wildly different amounts
If you pay property taxes in Douglas County, chances are you soon will pay more of them. Even if the governments that serve you — the county, a city, a school district, a township — hold their property tax rates steady, you likely are going to pay more in property taxes. Even if the government reduces its property tax rate, there’s a strong chance you’ll still pay more in property taxes.
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Increasing tax burden
Proposed utility rate increases being considered by city commissioners are another example of the increasing tax burden on residential homeowners in the community. Commissioners discussed unfunded projects and expansion of the utility discount program. City leaders should be discussing utilities rates in comparison to surrounding communities. It is reasonable to benchmark our rising costs to understand the burden. To date, I have not seen any information in this regard.
RELATED PEOPLE
LJWORLD
Two judges already working in Douglas County named as interviewees for the open 7th Judicial District judge positions
The Office of Judicial Administration announced nine nominees on Wednesday who will be interviewed by the 7th Judicial District Nominating Commission to fill two district judge positions in Douglas County. Two of the nominees already work in pro tem judge positions in the 7th District, according to the office’s news...
LJWORLD
Douglas County law enforcement leaders say they plan to continue collecting traffic stop data in the wake of study examining racial disparities
Data collection for a study on traffic stops in Douglas County may be over, but local law enforcement leaders say they won’t let that be the end of the conversation about racial bias and policing. On Wednesday night at the Lawrence Public Library, several leaders from area law enforcement...
LJWORLD
PHOTO: Lawrence Loop pedestrian tunnel beneath McDonald Drive takes shape
A new segment of the Lawrence Loop, the trail system encircling the city, pictured the week of Aug. 7, 2022, will consist of a 10-foot-wide shared-use path with a pedestrian tunnel under McDonald Drive at the Kansas Turnpike Authority access terminal. The project is part of a larger segment of the loop that will eventually connect Michigan Street to Sandra Shaw Park. The 2022 budget estimated the total cost of that project to be about $1.49 million, a portion of which is funded by a state grant. Expenses included $525,000 in 2022 for easement and property acquisitions. A Kansas Department of Transportation grant will provide $564,000 toward construction.
LJWORLD
Lawrence police chief says one officer who engaged in biased policing is no longer employed, details other efforts to address bias
As city leaders heard about a study of racial disparities in traffic stops in Douglas County, the Lawrence police chief said that one officer who “was engaged in bias-based policing” was no longer employed by the department. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission received...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LJWORLD
Lawrence police blotter for Aug. 11, 2022
Listed below is the majority of Lawrence police activity within the last 24 hours. Each afternoon the Lawrence Police Department releases a list of officer activity up to 6 a.m. on the date listed and extending back to 6 a.m. on the previous day. Each listing includes a date, time and general address followed by a short description of the call’s nature. Lawrence police incident numbers are also included, as is a marking showing whether a police report was filed in connection with the incident.
LJWORLD
Upcoming events include lots of music and outdoor opportunities, including fishing and Pooch Plunge
This week is packed with variety of events, including music, wetlands photography, art, gardening, food preservation, books, fishing, street puppetry with a serious message, the annual Pooch Plunge and more. Thursday. • Lawrence Opera Theatre returns to the Lawrence Arts Center after a 10-year absence to present an “Opera Gala,”...
LJWORLD
Suspect in Ohio killings who was arrested in Lawrence intends to waive his extradition rights
A man who is suspected of killing four people in Ohio and was arrested in Lawrence last weekend indicated on Wednesday that he will waive his extradition rights. Stephen Marlow, 39, of Dayton, Ohio, is currently being held at the Douglas County Jail without bond. On Wednesday he appeared via Zoom in Douglas County District Court, where defense attorney Dakota Loomis said that he had spoken with Marlow and that Marlow was willing to waive his extradition rights. By doing so, Marlow will forgo multiple hearings that would determine whether or not he would be returned to Ohio.
LJWORLD
Man who performed illegal autopsies can’t work in Kansas
TOPEKA — A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies has been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Wednesday. Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LJWORLD
Janet Matthews
Janet Marie Matthews, age 49, answered her call from God on July 4th, 2022. Born to Julius and Cheryl Matto at KU Med Center. She grew up in Leavenworth surrounded by the love and support of her close-knit family, grandparents, aunts & uncles, and many cousins. Janet graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1991, earning National Honor Society recognition and several academic scholarships. This led her to attend the University of Kansas and graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Classical Languages. While there, she met the love of her life, Daniel Matthews. They soon wed on October 5th, 1996, in Leavenworth, Kansas and resided in Lawrence, where she began her next mission of positively touching the lives of everyone she met.
LJWORLD
Kathy Perron
70, Topeka, formerly of Perry, died Wed, Aug. 10, 2022. Service 10AM, Mon, 8/15/22 at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa. Visitation 2-4PM, Sun at Funeral Home. barnettfamilyfh.com.
LJWORLD
Lawrence man injured after suspected medical condition causes him to drive into guardrail
A Lawrence man was taken to the hospital on Tuesday with a suspected serious injury after a possible medical condition made him drive into a guardrail in Sedgwick County. Calvin McLingberg, 28, was driving around 5 p.m. on the southbound ramp from I-135 to I-235 northbound in a 2012 Toyota Sienna in South Wichita when his vehicle went off the roadway and into a guardrail, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log. The log did not indicate what type of medical condition he may have experienced.
LJWORLD
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self visits KU football practice, believes Jayhawks are ‘gaining on it’ in quest to climb Big 12 ladder
Fresh off of a family vacation, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self made a visit to KU football practice on Wednesday morning to chat with coach Lance Leipold and get a look at the team. According to the Kansas soccer team’s Twitter account, Self also stopped by Rock Chalk Park to...
Comments / 0