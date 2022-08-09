ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Local
Kansas Government
Lawrence, KS
Education
Lawrence, KS
Government
City
Lawrence, KS
Local
Kansas Education
LJWORLD

Douglas County property owners will soon receive notice about their estimated 2022 property taxes

Douglas County’s property owners will soon receive a notification about their estimated property taxes for 2022, the county announced Wednesday. The Douglas County Clerk’s Office mailed the notification to 45,852 property owners Wednesday and Thursday. The county stressed that this mailer is not a bill. The Kansas Legislature requires county clerks to send a notice explaining each taxing jurisdiction’s intent to exceed the revenue neutral rate — or in layman’s terms, if a municipality, county or district plans to take in more money in property taxes than it did in the previous year.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

From nearly 30% to zero, Douglas County property tax collections are set to increase by wildly different amounts

If you pay property taxes in Douglas County, chances are you soon will pay more of them. Even if the governments that serve you — the county, a city, a school district, a township — hold their property tax rates steady, you likely are going to pay more in property taxes. Even if the government reduces its property tax rate, there’s a strong chance you’ll still pay more in property taxes.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Increasing tax burden

Proposed utility rate increases being considered by city commissioners are another example of the increasing tax burden on residential homeowners in the community. Commissioners discussed unfunded projects and expansion of the utility discount program. City leaders should be discussing utilities rates in comparison to surrounding communities. It is reasonable to benchmark our rising costs to understand the burden. To date, I have not seen any information in this regard.
LAWRENCE, KS
Person
Erica Hill
LJWORLD

PHOTO: Lawrence Loop pedestrian tunnel beneath McDonald Drive takes shape

A new segment of the Lawrence Loop, the trail system encircling the city, pictured the week of Aug. 7, 2022, will consist of a 10-foot-wide shared-use path with a pedestrian tunnel under McDonald Drive at the Kansas Turnpike Authority access terminal. The project is part of a larger segment of the loop that will eventually connect Michigan Street to Sandra Shaw Park. The 2022 budget estimated the total cost of that project to be about $1.49 million, a portion of which is funded by a state grant. Expenses included $525,000 in 2022 for easement and property acquisitions. A Kansas Department of Transportation grant will provide $564,000 toward construction.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence police blotter for Aug. 11, 2022

Listed below is the majority of Lawrence police activity within the last 24 hours. Each afternoon the Lawrence Police Department releases a list of officer activity up to 6 a.m. on the date listed and extending back to 6 a.m. on the previous day. Each listing includes a date, time and general address followed by a short description of the call’s nature. Lawrence police incident numbers are also included, as is a marking showing whether a police report was filed in connection with the incident.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Suspect in Ohio killings who was arrested in Lawrence intends to waive his extradition rights

A man who is suspected of killing four people in Ohio and was arrested in Lawrence last weekend indicated on Wednesday that he will waive his extradition rights. Stephen Marlow, 39, of Dayton, Ohio, is currently being held at the Douglas County Jail without bond. On Wednesday he appeared via Zoom in Douglas County District Court, where defense attorney Dakota Loomis said that he had spoken with Marlow and that Marlow was willing to waive his extradition rights. By doing so, Marlow will forgo multiple hearings that would determine whether or not he would be returned to Ohio.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Man who performed illegal autopsies can’t work in Kansas

TOPEKA — A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies has been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Wednesday. Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in...
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Janet Matthews

Janet Marie Matthews, age 49, answered her call from God on July 4th, 2022. Born to Julius and Cheryl Matto at KU Med Center. She grew up in Leavenworth surrounded by the love and support of her close-knit family, grandparents, aunts & uncles, and many cousins. Janet graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1991, earning National Honor Society recognition and several academic scholarships. This led her to attend the University of Kansas and graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Classical Languages. While there, she met the love of her life, Daniel Matthews. They soon wed on October 5th, 1996, in Leavenworth, Kansas and resided in Lawrence, where she began her next mission of positively touching the lives of everyone she met.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Kathy Perron

70, Topeka, formerly of Perry, died Wed, Aug. 10, 2022. Service 10AM, Mon, 8/15/22 at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa. Visitation 2-4PM, Sun at Funeral Home. barnettfamilyfh.com.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence man injured after suspected medical condition causes him to drive into guardrail

A Lawrence man was taken to the hospital on Tuesday with a suspected serious injury after a possible medical condition made him drive into a guardrail in Sedgwick County. Calvin McLingberg, 28, was driving around 5 p.m. on the southbound ramp from I-135 to I-235 northbound in a 2012 Toyota Sienna in South Wichita when his vehicle went off the roadway and into a guardrail, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log. The log did not indicate what type of medical condition he may have experienced.
LAWRENCE, KS

