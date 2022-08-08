City leaders to consider putting proposal for directly elected mayor, other changes to form of government on Nov. ballot

Read full article on original website
City leaders express support for asking voters whether Lawrence should move to directly elected mayor, but not districts
With a majority of city commissioners expressing support, it is becoming more likely that Lawrence voters in November will decide whether the city’s mayor ought to be directly elected by the people. But Lawrence city commissioners at their Tuesday evening meeting weren’t sure if they wanted voters to decide...
Lawrence city leaders say utility rate increases will be needed, but want to look for reductions to staff proposal
Lawrence city leaders say they see a need for some level of utility rate increases, but exactly how much residents’ utility bills will go up is still up for debate. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission provided city staff direction on a proposal to increase water and sewer rates by 8.75% in 2023, 10.5% in 2024, and 12% in 2025. If approved, the bill of a typical utility customer using 4,000 gallons of water a month would increase from $115 to $145, or a 26% increase over the three-year period.
Douglas County law enforcement leaders say they plan to continue collecting traffic stop data in the wake of study examining racial disparities
Data collection for a study on traffic stops in Douglas County may be over, but local law enforcement leaders say they won’t let that be the end of the conversation about racial bias and policing. On Wednesday night at the Lawrence Public Library, several leaders from area law enforcement...
Two judges already working in Douglas County named as interviewees for the open 7th Judicial District judge positions
The Office of Judicial Administration announced Wednesday nine nominees who will be interviewed by the 7th Judicial District Nominating Commission to fill two judge positions in Douglas County. Two of the nominees already work as judges in the 7th District Court including Pro Tem Division Judge Blake Glover, of Baldwin...
Teachers, Lawrence school district reach tentative agreement on pay increase; plan calls for $825 across-the-board increase
Negotiators for Lawrence public school teachers and the school district have reached a preliminary deal to provide pay raises to teachers and other certified staff members, the two sides announced Tuesday evening. All teachers and certified staff members will receive an $825 pay increase for the next school year, if...
City of Lawrence moves forward with land donation, paving way for Tenants to Homeowners’ 14-acre affordable housing project in west Lawrence
The City of Lawrence announced Monday it is moving forward with donating about five acres of city-owned land to local nonprofit Tenants to Homeowners, which the agency will use to develop more than 100 affordable housing units in west Lawrence. The 4.64 acres of land is at the corner of...
Lawrence police chief says one officer who engaged in biased policing is no longer employed, details other efforts to address bias
As city leaders heard about a study of racial disparities in traffic stops in Douglas County, the Lawrence police chief said that one officer who “was engaged in bias-based policing” was no longer employed by the department. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission received...
Researchers: Disparities in Douglas County traffic stops might be evidence of racial profiling, but more investigation is needed
Researchers who’ve been studying traffic stops in Douglas County say some of the racial disparities in their data might be evidence of racial profiling, but they can’t say for sure without more investigation. As the Journal-World previously reported, the study commissioned by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council has...
Plans filed to convert old, vacant East Lawrence tavern building into neighborhood restaurant
An old tavern building on an East Lawrence corner may get new life as a neighborhood restaurant. Longtime Lawrence restaurant and bar owner Brad Ziegler has filed plans at City Hall to use the mid-1800s stone building at 900 Pennsylvania St. as a “neighborhood restaurant.”. Those of you who...
Man who performed illegal autopsies can’t work in Kansas
TOPEKA — A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies has been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Wednesday. Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in...
Suspect in Ohio killings who was arrested in Lawrence intends to waive his extradition rights
A man who is suspected of killing four people in Ohio and was arrested in Lawrence last weekend indicated on Wednesday that he will waive his extradition rights. Stephen Marlow, 39, of Dayton, Ohio, is currently being held at the Douglas County Jail without bond. On Wednesday he appeared via Zoom in Douglas County District Court, where defense attorney Dakota Loomis said that he had spoken with Marlow and that Marlow was willing to waive his extradition rights. By doing so, Marlow will forgo multiple hearings that would determine whether or not he would be returned to Ohio.
LMH Health blood supplier launches ‘Pint for a Pint’ campaign in an effort to recruit donors amid urgent blood shortage
The Community Blood Center of Kansas City, LMH Health’s blood supplier, announced a blood emergency Monday morning and launched a “Pint for a Pint” campaign in an effort to recruit donors. In a press release, the Community Blood Center cites the region’s ongoing heatwave, summer travel and...
A ‘sounding sculpture’ has been selected as KU’s Common Work of Art for new school year
The University of Kansas’ Common Work of Art for the upcoming school year is one that not only can be seen but also heard. KU’s Spencer Museum of Art has selected a “sounding sculpture” by artist Harry Bertoia as the Common Work of Art piece for the 2022-2023 school year. As such, the untitled sculpture will be on display at Spencer for the entire year.
Death of inmate at Lansing state prison believed to be a homicide; inmate was serving time for Douglas County crimes
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at a Kansas prison as an apparent homicide. The Kansas Department of Corrections said in a news release that 56-year-old Fred Patterson III died Sunday at the Lansing Correctional Facility. He had been there since May after violating parole in a child sexual assault case.
Local food bank announces new production facility in downtown Lawrence to make ready-to-eat meals
The Lawrence-based food bank Just Food has signed a deal for a new downtown Lawrence satellite location that will allow the nonprofit to more efficiently make ready-to-eat meals for its clients. The food bank announced on Wednesday it will be adding the space at 805 Vermont St., and staff with...
Douglas County judge seals arrest affidavit for man accused of killing 2 people, shooting at officers
A judge sealed an arrest affidavit on Monday for a man who’s accused of killing two people, leading police on a car chase through Lawrence and onto Kansas Highway 10 and shooting at law enforcement officers last month. Rodney Ericson Marshall, 51, of Lawrence is charged with two counts...
Lawrence man charged with murder in New Year’s Day crash will enter mediation to resolve case
A Lawrence man charged with murder in an automobile crash on New Year’s Day waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday and plans to enter criminal mediation. Adrian Joel Martinez, 38, is charged with one felony count of second-degree murder, or, in the alternative, felony involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felony aggravated battery. He is alleged to have been driving under the influence when he was involved in a crash that killed James Henderson Jr., 20, and seriously injured two other people, according to charging documents.
Lawrence ‘LJ’ Arnold focusing on future, not past, during Kansas’ training camp
Kansas wide receiver Lawrence “LJ” Arnold is eager to move beyond the circumstances that led to him deciding to transfer in April, only to rescind that plan a few days later and remain on the team. Arnold, a redshirt sophomore, said Tuesday after the Jayhawks’ seventh preseason training...
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self visits KU football practice, believes Jayhawks are ‘gaining on it’ in quest to climb Big 12 ladder
Fresh off of a family vacation, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self made a visit to KU football practice on Wednesday morning to chat with coach Lance Leipold and get a look at the team. According to the Kansas soccer team’s Twitter account, Self also stopped by Rock Chalk Park to...
