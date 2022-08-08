ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

City leaders to consider putting proposal for directly elected mayor, other changes to form of government on Nov. ballot

By Editorials
LJWORLD
 2 days ago
LJWORLD

Lawrence city leaders say utility rate increases will be needed, but want to look for reductions to staff proposal

Lawrence city leaders say they see a need for some level of utility rate increases, but exactly how much residents’ utility bills will go up is still up for debate. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission provided city staff direction on a proposal to increase water and sewer rates by 8.75% in 2023, 10.5% in 2024, and 12% in 2025. If approved, the bill of a typical utility customer using 4,000 gallons of water a month would increase from $115 to $145, or a 26% increase over the three-year period.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Researchers: Disparities in Douglas County traffic stops might be evidence of racial profiling, but more investigation is needed

Researchers who’ve been studying traffic stops in Douglas County say some of the racial disparities in their data might be evidence of racial profiling, but they can’t say for sure without more investigation. As the Journal-World previously reported, the study commissioned by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council has...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Man who performed illegal autopsies can’t work in Kansas

TOPEKA — A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies has been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Wednesday. Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in...
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Suspect in Ohio killings who was arrested in Lawrence intends to waive his extradition rights

A man who is suspected of killing four people in Ohio and was arrested in Lawrence last weekend indicated on Wednesday that he will waive his extradition rights. Stephen Marlow, 39, of Dayton, Ohio, is currently being held at the Douglas County Jail without bond. On Wednesday he appeared via Zoom in Douglas County District Court, where defense attorney Dakota Loomis said that he had spoken with Marlow and that Marlow was willing to waive his extradition rights. By doing so, Marlow will forgo multiple hearings that would determine whether or not he would be returned to Ohio.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

A ‘sounding sculpture’ has been selected as KU’s Common Work of Art for new school year

The University of Kansas’ Common Work of Art for the upcoming school year is one that not only can be seen but also heard. KU’s Spencer Museum of Art has selected a “sounding sculpture” by artist Harry Bertoia as the Common Work of Art piece for the 2022-2023 school year. As such, the untitled sculpture will be on display at Spencer for the entire year.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Death of inmate at Lansing state prison believed to be a homicide; inmate was serving time for Douglas County crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at a Kansas prison as an apparent homicide. The Kansas Department of Corrections said in a news release that 56-year-old Fred Patterson III died Sunday at the Lansing Correctional Facility. He had been there since May after violating parole in a child sexual assault case.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence man charged with murder in New Year’s Day crash will enter mediation to resolve case

A Lawrence man charged with murder in an automobile crash on New Year’s Day waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday and plans to enter criminal mediation. Adrian Joel Martinez, 38, is charged with one felony count of second-degree murder, or, in the alternative, felony involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felony aggravated battery. He is alleged to have been driving under the influence when he was involved in a crash that killed James Henderson Jr., 20, and seriously injured two other people, according to charging documents.
LAWRENCE, KS

