City leaders to consider putting proposal for directly elected mayor, other changes to form of government on Nov. ballot

A man who is suspected of killing four people in Ohio and was arrested in Lawrence last weekend indicated on Wednesday that he will waive his extradition rights. Stephen Marlow, 39, of Dayton, Ohio, is currently being held at the Douglas County Jail without bond. On Wednesday he appeared via Zoom in Douglas County District Court, where defense attorney Dakota Loomis said that he had spoken with Marlow and that Marlow was willing to waive his extradition rights. By doing so, Marlow will forgo multiple hearings that would determine whether or not he would be returned to Ohio.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO