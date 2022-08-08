Read full article on original website
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
New York To Crackdown On ‘Domestic Terrorism, White Supremacists’
New York State is taking new steps in hopes it will stop domestic terrorism and white supremacy. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul released guidance for all counties in New York State and New York City. The guidance will support the development of Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans. New Guidance To Support...
Italian businessmen visiting NYC found dead in Queens short-term rental, no signs of trauma on bodies
Two Italian businessmen on a business trip to New York City were found dead in their short-term rental. A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday to a building on 29th St. near 40th Road in Long Island City, Queens. Upon arrival, two males – a 38-year-old and a 48-year-old – were found unconscious inside.
Exclusive: Albany DA reacts as Gov. Hochul questioned about his bail reform concerns
Angst about bail reform laws has caused Albany County District Attorney David Soares (D- Albany) to put out of slew of statements recently urging action from Governor Kathy Hochul (D- New York). Last week, we told you about Soares jumping on the bandwagon with New York City Mayor Eric Adams,...
Legal Aid Demands Immediate Probe of ‘Stunning' Report on NYC Shelter Cover-Up
The Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless are demanding an investigation into New York City's Department of Social Services, after News 4 reported the DSS spokeswoman was fired after pushing back on efforts by department leadership to conceal legal violations in the shelter system. "These allegations are...
Woman killed on the subway in Times Square
Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
Anxious New Yorkers Worry Whether Eric Adams Is the Man for the Moment
Outside Liberty Pool in Jamaica, Queens, near the home where Mayor Eric Adams was raised, Rosa Soriano watched her 6-year-old son play in the swelter of a midsummer heat wave. Ms. Soriano, a manicurist, thought about Mr. Adams, the challenges he faces in his first year in office and his seemingly genuine interest in improving the city. But then she reflected on her own set of difficulties. She worries about crime and said she took care not to visit the park after 7 p.m., fearful that “somebody will rob you.”
A peek into the finances of Adams' deep-pocketed chief of staff
Frank Carone is every bit as wealthy as his lavish lifestyle suggests.
10 reasons New Yorkers feel lucky to live in NYC
New York City has its share of problems that New Yorkers gripe about and outsiders dramatize, but it only takes spending time here to see how great of a city it is. On Reddit, a New Yorker asked their neighbors about what makes them feel lucky to live in NYC and hundreds chimed in with answers, from its unmatched diversity to simply being able to disappear into a crowd.
Amid Shelter Crisis, NYC Agency Fires Official Who Pushed Back on ‘Lies': Source
The chief spokesperson for New York City's Department of Homeless Services was fired Friday after pushing back against alleged lies and omissions by her boss regarding illegal conditions in the city's homeless shelter system, according to a source familiar with the situation. Email and text messages provided to the News...
With less than 3 months to go, Hochul leads Zeldin in NY governor's race
With a little less than three months until Election Day in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul is comfortably ahead of her challenger, Lee Zeldin. But, in a volatile political climate, nothing is for certain. Hochul has held the office of governor for slightly less than a year, after Andrew Cuomo...
'I hate Mexicans' - Woman accused of racist subway attack
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a woman accused of a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train. They say it happened about 8:45 a.m. on Monday morning. A woman got on a northbound "Q" train at the Newkirk Ave. subway station in Park Slope. She sat down...
Horse Collapse on 9th Avenue Ignites Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Carriages
A carriage horse collapsed on W45th Street and 9th Avenue late Wednesday afternoon, drawing a large crowd and eliciting a rushed response from the NYPD Mounted Unit. “I was walking home and saw police racing by — and could tell something was up,” said Hell’s Kitchen local Paul Devlin. “There was a horse lying on […] The post Horse Collapse on 9th Avenue Ignites Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Carriages appeared first on W42ST.
NYC Thieves Posing as Drug Dealers to Commit Robberies in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – Crafty thieves in Manhattan are now posing as drug dealers in...
Appeals court sides with Adams administration on cuts to NYC schools
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Planned cuts for schools are back in effect after a judge ruled Tuesday to allow Mayor Eric Aams to keep his budget. City officials have called it a win, but parents feel it’s a loss for students. Cuts, planned because of falling enrollment, will impact about 75 percent of public schools […]
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
New York City Woman Groped and Punch by Unknown Attacker
NEW YORK, NY – A 23-year-old woman was groped and assaulted while walking along Flatbush...
Proposed Midtown shelter for asylum-seekers raises concerns about safety, size
An attorney for Legal Aid said New York City’s plan to house 600 asylum seekers in one single facility could be a violation of state regulations and create safety issues for migrants who are housed there. The city on Thursday put out a request for proposals to shelter operators...
NYPD Police Officer, Simon Alvarez, 24, Arrested
On Tuesday, August 09, 2022, at 2310 hours, the following 24-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Simon Alvarez. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. strangulation;. criminal mischief;. harassment (2 counts);. act in a manner Injurious to...
Bus driver pepper-sprayed by woman in Manhattan: NYPD
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The NYPD is searching for a woman who allegedly pepper-sprayed a bus driver in Manhattan. The incident happened in front of 2967 Eighth Avenue back on July 5, according to the NYPD. The woman came up to the bus driver’s side window and started banging on the glass. She then allegedly […]
