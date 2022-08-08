ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox40jackson.com

Italian businessmen visiting NYC found dead in Queens short-term rental, no signs of trauma on bodies

Two Italian businessmen on a business trip to New York City were found dead in their short-term rental. A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday to a building on 29th St. near 40th Road in Long Island City, Queens. Upon arrival, two males – a 38-year-old and a 48-year-old – were found unconscious inside.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
tornadopix.com

Woman killed on the subway in Times Square

Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
MANHATTAN, NY
nypressnews.com

Anxious New Yorkers Worry Whether Eric Adams Is the Man for the Moment

Outside Liberty Pool in Jamaica, Queens, near the home where Mayor Eric Adams was raised, Rosa Soriano watched her 6-year-old son play in the swelter of a midsummer heat wave. Ms. Soriano, a manicurist, thought about Mr. Adams, the challenges he faces in his first year in office and his seemingly genuine interest in improving the city. But then she reflected on her own set of difficulties. She worries about crime and said she took care not to visit the park after 7 p.m., fearful that “somebody will rob you.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

10 reasons New Yorkers feel lucky to live in NYC

New York City has its share of problems that New Yorkers gripe about and outsiders dramatize, but it only takes spending time here to see how great of a city it is. On Reddit, a New Yorker asked their neighbors about what makes them feel lucky to live in NYC and hundreds chimed in with answers, from its unmatched diversity to simply being able to disappear into a crowd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Brad Hoylman
Person
Carolyn Maloney
W42ST.nyc

Horse Collapse on 9th Avenue Ignites Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Carriages

A carriage horse collapsed on W45th Street and 9th Avenue late Wednesday afternoon, drawing a large crowd and eliciting a rushed response from the NYPD Mounted Unit. “I was walking home and saw police racing by — and could tell something was up,” said Hell’s Kitchen local Paul Devlin. “There was a horse lying on […] The post Horse Collapse on 9th Avenue Ignites Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Carriages appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Shooting#Economy#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Simon Alvarez, 24, Arrested

On Tuesday, August 09, 2022, at 2310 hours, the following 24-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Simon Alvarez. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. strangulation;. criminal mischief;. harassment (2 counts);. act in a manner Injurious to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bus driver pepper-sprayed by woman in Manhattan: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The NYPD is searching for a woman who allegedly pepper-sprayed a bus driver in Manhattan. The incident happened in front of 2967 Eighth Avenue back on July 5, according to the NYPD. The woman came up to the bus driver’s side window and started banging on the glass. She then allegedly […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy