Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dilapidated properties remain big focus for Wood County Commission
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission has been able to have six dilapidated houses torn down and properties cleaned up this year with more on the way. On Thursday, the commission discussed the property at 10040 Staunton Turnpike, Walker, with Wood County Compliance Officer Sarah Robinson. Pictures showed trash...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Applications available for Parkersburg deer hunt
PARKERSBURG — Applications for the 2022 City of Parkersburg Urban Deer Management Hunt are available at the Parkersburg Police Department on the third floor of the Municipal Building. The applications must be returned to the Police Department no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. A total of 30...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gerald Joseph Melancon
Gerald Joseph Melancon, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with mesothelioma. He was born May 22, 1950, in St. Martinville, Louisiana, the son of the late Husville and Dorothy Mae (Babineaux) Melancon. Family and friends were Gerald’s delight. He loved...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Richard Elwood “Dick” Lancaster
Richard Elwood “Dick” Lancaster began his life on Dec. 4, 1929, in Marietta the son of the late Wesley and Eloise Hawk Lancaster. He went into his next life on Aug. 9, 2022. He was a Korean War veteran honorably discharged as a Corporal. Dick worked in retail...
WTAP
Swimming community concerned with renovations to Southwood Park pool
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A public information meeting was held at the Southwood Park pool Thursday evening to discuss the planned enhancements to the pool that are coming in the fall. The meeting was led by City Engineer Adam Stout and Development Director Ryan Barber. While plans are not finalized,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Adelaide Virginia Kesterson
Our everlasting, fadeless beauty, Adelaide Virginia Kesterson, 94, of Parkersburg, passed away Aug. 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 12, 1928, in Randolph, West Virginia, the youngest child of the late Maude Boggs and George Collins. Adelaide was from Huttonsville, West Virginia, and graduated from Tygarts Valley...
WOUB
Athens bowling alley could become a storage facility if no one steps in to reopen it
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The shuttered Rollerbowl Lanes bowling alley in Athens could be converted into storage units, but the family that owns it is open to alternatives. The bowling alley, which has operated in Athens for decades, has not reopened since it was forced to close at the start of the pandemic.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County Commission talks health care benfits
A request for proposal was approved by the Washington County Board of Commissioners Thursday morning to provide group health insurance and prescription drug benefits to eligible county employees beginning Jan. 1, 2023. “The group health insurance is up again,” said Commissioner Kevin Ritter. “What we’re being told by CEBCO (County...
Ripley, West Virginia school damaged by flood waters
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Another round of strong storms leaves a big mess for neighbors: this time in Jackson County where roads were impassable and streets looked like rivers. One of the hardest hit areas was Ripley Elementary School. Their gymnasium, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms were filled with puddles and mud. Crews and school staff […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Witten Farms offering grocery vouchers to senior citizens
PARKERSBURG — Witten Farms of Wood County and the Wood County Senior Citizens Association are working together to offer grocery vouchers for income-eligible seniors in Wood County on specific days through August. The vouchers are $30 and are redeemable through any Witten Farms location in Wood County, including Vienna,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
PARKERSBURG — “Reflections of Putnam Daughters During an Afternoon Tea” will be the focus of the final Saturday History program on Blennerhassett Island this summer at 12:45 p.m. Aug. 20 on Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park. Visitors will learn historical tidbits about both the Putnam and Blennerhassett...
Ripley residents respond to flash flooding
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – People in Jackson County are cleaning up after Wednesday night’s flash flooding left them scrambling for safety. “It was just like all of a sudden there was a river back here coming through, and the water was running so fast and hard out there on Viking you couldn’t stand up and […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Linda Marks
Linda Marks, 67, of Palestine died Aug. 10, 2022, at Hubbard House in Charleston. Per her wishes, she was cremated and no service is scheduled. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Marks family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Elizabeth Jane (Boggs) McCullors
Elizabeth Jane (Boggs) McCullors, 58, died peacefully at Tidwell Hospice, Venice, Florida on Aug. 1, 2022. Born July 17, 1964, in Parkersburg, WV, to Anna Marie and Arthur Boggs, she was a 1982 graduate of St. Marys High School and West Virginia University. She was a proud member of the WVU Marching Band flag corps. She loved and found joy in the Ohio River, and especially loved sewing, needlework and crochet. She was a loyal fan of the WVU Mountaineers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Nebraska Cornhuskers. In 2011, she received a double lung transplant at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Jane had a strong Christian faith and was a member of Venice Presbyterian Church.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Woman sentenced to prison for stolen property
CHARLESTON — A woman was sentenced to prison Thursday for her part in the interstate transportation of stolen property that included writing a bad check for a truck at a Ripley auto dealer, federal authorities with the U.S. District Court for Southern West Virginia said. Mindy Turner, 51, was...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Rains cause flooding in and around Ripley
RIPLEY — Clean-up kits were being distributed in Jackson County on Thursday after slow-moving storms caused flooding in Ripley and the southern part of the county Wednesday evening. “It was creeks, streams, absolutely any body of water it could find,” said Montana Boggess, Jackson County 911 director. “The ground’s...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Orland Bradford ‘Brad’ Niday
Orland Bradford “Brad” Niday, 83, of Spencer, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Aug. 8, 2022, at the Roane General Hospital after a long illness. He was born at Clover, the son of the late Virginia Niday and was raised by his grandparents, Samuel and Bertha Niday. He graduated from Spencer High School in 1956 and was a U.S. Navy veteran with the rank of MM2-P1 on the USS Des Moines (CA-134). He spent most of his adult life in Texas where he had many adventurous career paths. He retired and moved back to West Virginia in 2000. He was a Baptist and was saved in the 1960’s and rededicated his life to God in 2021. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. One of his favorite pastimes was going to the Roane County Committee on Aging to have lunch with his friends and loved playing pool with them. He enjoyed gathering with his wife Julie’s family who treated him like he had always been a part and thoroughly enjoyed visits from his nephew, Brady Rhodes and niece, Gracie Rhodes.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Meet and Greet: Parkersburg resource officer spends summer in park outreach
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Police Officer Jeremy Pinkerton usually spends his time at Hamilton Middle School as the resource officer, where he will soon begin his fourth year at the school. However, while school was out this summer he got to do some community interaction within area parks. “We tried...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Susan Charity Gracey
Susan Charity Gracey, 68, of Parkersburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Susan was the daughter of the late William and Frances Gracey. She graduated from Parkersburg High School, earned a Bachelor of Science in education from The Ohio State University and Master of Arts in education from West Virginia University.
WSAZ
Putnam County man uses diagnosis to bring awareness for ALS
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jacob Harper is a 23 year-old from Putnam County who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis less than a year ago. ALS is a nervous system disease that causes loss of muscle control. There is currently no cure, but Harper is using his diagnosis to help find one.
