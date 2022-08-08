Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
New car-free way of getting to Ontario Airport is announced
There is now a new car-free way to travel to Ontario International Airport. Residents from throughout the region can take Metrolink right to Cucamonga Station in Rancho Cucamonga, where they will be met by ONT Connect, a direct shuttle operated by Omnitrans and powered by the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.
newsmirror.net
San Bernardino International Airport opens with fanfare
San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) marked local history Aug. 4, with the launch of first-ever scheduled passenger flights. Breeze Airways began daily nonstop service from SBD to San Francisco International Airport (SFO), with one-stop, same-plane service to Provo Airport (PVU) in Utah. Breeze, an airline founded by aviation entrepreneur and...
paininthepass.info
CHP Commercial Enforcement Units Crackdown On Vehicles In Lucerne Valley
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The California Highway Patrol (CHP) recently concluded a day enforcement effort targeting commercial motor vehicle and drivers. August 10, CHP officers from Victorville and Inland Division Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit partnered to increase patrols on Highway 18 in Lucerne Valley. During the day effort, officers made multiple stop. They found this driver unlicensed and the vehicle was not safe to operate on our roadways and was towed away.
Fontana Herald News
Police seize weapons from convicted felon
A convicted felon was found to be in possession of weapons in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Aug. 9, members of the narcotics unit partnered with the San Bernardino County Probation Department and conducted a probation compliance check at a residence in the 1200 block of N. Belle Street, police said in a Facebook post.
NBC Los Angeles
Two Southern California Locals Are Lucky Lottery Winners
Have you ever tried your luck on a lottery scratcher?. Two Southern California residents struck some luck and they are now $1 million richer. Jason Brody and Wilbur Staton Jr. are the lucky winners that spent $10 on a lottery scratcher and are happy they did. Brody bought his Lucky...
Woman arrested, suspected of killing man near Joshua Tree National Park
She also has a separate charge for allegedly maintaining a "drug house."
KESQ
Wednesday: Brief break in the humidity
Plenty of sunshine across the Coachella Valley today with the clouds and storms staying to the east. A Flood Watch remains in effect for San Bernardino County until midnight. A Heat Advisory will take effect for the Inland Empire beginning at noon on Thursday. Moisture will begin to move back...
San Bernardino County board of supervisors votes to put secession measure on ballot
Voters in San Bernardino County will soon get to say whether they want the county to potentially secede from the state. The county’s board of supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to put a measure on the November ballot asking voters to decide whether officials should study options to obtain the county’s “fair share of state funding, up to The post San Bernardino County board of supervisors votes to put secession measure on ballot appeared first on KESQ.
San Bernardino County murder suspect arrested in Chula Vista
A woman suspected of a murder in San Bernardino County was arrested Tuesday in the South Bay after a Chula Vista police officer's automated license plate recognition (ALPR) system alerted him to her vehicle, authorities said.
crimevoice.com
San Bernardino County man arraigned on 39 felony counts in alleged “paper collision” fraud ring
A San Bernardino County man has been arraigned on 39 felony counts relating to alleged insurance fraud. 30-year-old Branden Heywood of Chino is reportedly accused of acting as ring leader of an operation in which he and others allegedly falsified injury documents and fraudulently collected over $80,000 in insurance payments.
paininthepass.info
Overturned Box Truck Caused A Traffic Jam Thursday Morning On I-15
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A box truck were involved in a crash that delayed traffic on southbound Interstate 15 Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the solo vehicle crash. The collision was reported at about 6:04am, Thursday August 11, 2022. The crash was located on southbound Interstate 15 about a mile before Main Street exit. The vehicle landing on it’s side in the ditch on right shoulder of freeway. From reports the box truck was carrying 30,000 pounds of dry wall. They had to use Amargosa Road to off load the dry wall so they could upright the truck.
L.A. Weekly
Bedford Moering Dead, Dean Laney and Manuel Zapata Arrested after Street-Race Crash on West Main Street [Barstow, CA]
Barstow Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Speeding Vehicle, Two Arrested. The incident occurred on August 7th, at around 10:06 a.m., near the 1200 block of West Main Street. According to reports, Laney, driving a white Honda Accord and Zapata, driving a gray Dodge Challenger, were engaged in a street race. While traveling on Main Street, Laney fatally struck Moering while he was trying to cross the street.
Deputies recover Louis Vuitton purse and wallet 2 days after they’re stolen; alleged thief arrested: SBSD
A 47-year-old Victorville man has been arrested after he stole a Louis Vuitton purse and wallet from a car in Apple Valley, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The designer purse and wallet, which contained $500 in cash, were taken in the 12000 block of Apple Valley Road a few minutes after 11 […]
