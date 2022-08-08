HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A box truck were involved in a crash that delayed traffic on southbound Interstate 15 Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the solo vehicle crash. The collision was reported at about 6:04am, Thursday August 11, 2022. The crash was located on southbound Interstate 15 about a mile before Main Street exit. The vehicle landing on it’s side in the ditch on right shoulder of freeway. From reports the box truck was carrying 30,000 pounds of dry wall. They had to use Amargosa Road to off load the dry wall so they could upright the truck.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO