Allegan County, MI

wkzo.com

Bicyclist killed after being struck head-on by a car in Allegan County Friday morning

PULLMAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A bicyclist was killed Friday morning in Allegan County’s Lee Township, after being struck head-on by a car that crossed the centerline. Around 10:15 a.m. first responders were dispatched to 102nd Avenue near 56th Street. A deputy with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office who was first on scene found the bicyclist deceased from injuries sustained in the crash. During the investigation deputies were able to locate a damaged vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.
