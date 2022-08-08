Read full article on original website
Homeowners on 60th St. between Burlingame and Clyde Park fed up with speeding truck drivers
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A group of homeowners are fed up with truck drivers speeding through their country neighborhood. They live on 60th Street between Burlingame and Clyde Park Avenue. Betty Verburg and several of her neighbors have lived on the street for decades. They say their quiet, county...
Motorcyclist hurt in Jamestown Township crash
A motorcyclist is in the hospital after Friday afternoon crash in Jamestown Township.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash at Jamestown Township intersection
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is hurt after a crash in Jamestown Township Friday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at 40th Avenue and Greenly Street at around 4 p.m. We’re told the 56-year-old man was riding south on 40th Avenue while operating...
Deputies investigate deadly Allegan Co. hit-and-run
The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash where a driver hit a bicyclist.
Bicyclist killed after being struck head-on by a car in Allegan County Friday morning
PULLMAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A bicyclist was killed Friday morning in Allegan County’s Lee Township, after being struck head-on by a car that crossed the centerline. Around 10:15 a.m. first responders were dispatched to 102nd Avenue near 56th Street. A deputy with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office who was first on scene found the bicyclist deceased from injuries sustained in the crash. During the investigation deputies were able to locate a damaged vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.
MSP: Pedestrian critically injured in US-131 crash
A stretch of northbound US-131 in Grand Rapids is closed following a crash involving a pedestrian.
‘Very scary’: Parking lot death witness describes driver’s demeanor
A day after a 65-year-old woman was hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot, an eyewitness is sharing what she saw.
Caught on camera: Kent Co. family recovers stolen truck found miles away
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Plainfield Township family has recovered a truck stolen from the driveway of their home last week. The family said the Ford F-250 was taken while they were inside watching television on Friday. The thief ditched the vehicle nearly 20 miles away near a business...
Mother of drowning victim wants to change the discussion around lake safety
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — On days like Thursday when the waves are up to 6 feet, the danger on Lake Michigan can be obvious. However, it's not just the days when the red flags are flying that can be deadly along the lakeshore. Brandi Donley, the mother of a...
Ask Ellen: If lightning strikes water will fish get electrocuted?
When lighting strikes the water, are people safe? Or will they get shocked? Also, what about the fish in the water below?
Family mourns woman killed by driver: ‘Why would someone do that?’
Family is demanding justice for Sandy Villarreal, a Kalamazoo woman hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot on Tuesday.
‘All I knew was she was gone’: Family mourns woman killed in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Sandy Villarreal loved to walk everywhere. She loved spending time outside and walking was a good way she could do that, her granddaughter LauRee Adams said. Villarreal, 65, had walked to Walmart, 501 N. 9th St., around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. She was in...
Red Hot Inn owner to launch food truck
An iconic piece of food history is coming back to Grand Rapids.
Police looking for woman missing in Caledonia Township
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Police are looking for a 62-year-old woman who is believed to have walked into woods near her Caledonia Township residence. Annette Williams left her residence, in the area of Whitneyville Avenue SE and 68th Street sometime during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Aug. 10. Kent County...
Court doc: Suspect ‘laid in wait’ to hit, kill woman in parking lot
Thursday afternoon, a man was charged with the murder of a woman after deputies and witnesses say he ran her over in a Walmart parking lot.
Have you seen this driver? Newaygo police looking for motorcyclist who rode away from officers
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Newaygo Police are asking for the public's help finding a driver on a motorcycle they attempted to pull over, officers say. The person was driving eastbound on Croton Drive near the east city limits. When officers tried to stop the person, they sped away. Police...
Semi-truck driver sentenced for crash with state trooper
A semi-truck driver has been sentenced to years behind bars after a crash that injured a state trooper in April, according to court records.
Baby hospitalized after possible drowning at Holland shelter
Authorities are investigating a possible drowning of a 1-year-old at a homeless shelter in Holland.
One shot, police looking for suspect in Muskegon
Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in Muskegon.
Deputies: Teen in custody after threats, car chase
A teenager is in custody after threatening a family with a gun at a Walmart near Kalamazoo and then leading deputies on a chase Wednesday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said.
