New Zealand head coach Ian Foster’s job is on the line as they head to Ellis Park in Johannesburg to face South Africa in their second match of the Rugby Championship on Saturday (kick-off 4.05pm BST).The calls for Foster to be sacked have grown increasingly loud as results and performances have worsened in recent times. The All Blacks have lost five of their last six games, are down to a record-low fifth in the world rankings and suffered a first home Test series loss since 1994 when Ireland beat them last month.They endured their heaviest defeat to South Africa for...

RUGBY ・ 48 MINUTES AGO