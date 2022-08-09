Read full article on original website
New Zealand MP Sam Uffindell stood down days after being revealed as school bully
A new National MP for New Zealand, who recently revealed he was a school bully, says he's a 'changed man'. The Tauranga MP who joined Parliament in June, fronted the media on Tuesday (August 9) morning after it was revealed he joined a group of boys who beat up a 13-year-old at King’s College boarding school.
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Devastated woman finds passport clipped days before £4,000 family holiday
A young mum was left devastated when her passport was accidentally clipped days before her holiday. Imagine, you're packed up, ready to go on the holiday of a lifetime, and your passport is left unusable because of an error. That's what happened to nail tech Bethany Clarke, who was jetting...
Passenger accuses American Airlines of racism, saying it barred her from boarding a delayed flight because of her tone of voice
The passenger said an American Airlines staff member said her tone was threatening and denied her the option of rebooking her flight.
U.S. actress Anne Heche dies after being pulled off life support - Daily Mail
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. actress Anne Heche died after her life support was turned off, a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported on Friday. Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis.
Aged care workers in Australia are finally set for a pay rise
The Australian government has acknowledged aged care workers' demand for more pay. The Albanese Administration promised to foot the bill for any potential pay rise for aged care workers in a submission to the Fair Work Commission (FWC). The independent wages umpire called for a 25 per cent pay increase...
Map shows UK covered in yellow as Met Office warns of 'scary' heatwave
Satellite images of the UK make for scary viewing as they show how parts of Britain have turned a desert-like yellow due to the heatwave and recent dry weather. The Met Office issued a four-day extreme heat warning for much of England and Wales that came into effect today (11 August).
Is South Africa vs New Zealand on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Rugby Championship
New Zealand head coach Ian Foster’s job is on the line as they head to Ellis Park in Johannesburg to face South Africa in their second match of the Rugby Championship on Saturday (kick-off 4.05pm BST).The calls for Foster to be sacked have grown increasingly loud as results and performances have worsened in recent times. The All Blacks have lost five of their last six games, are down to a record-low fifth in the world rankings and suffered a first home Test series loss since 1994 when Ireland beat them last month.They endured their heaviest defeat to South Africa for...
Japan cabinet minister visits Yasukuni shrine for war dead - Kyodo
TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Japan's industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Saturday became the first member of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet to visit the controversial Yasukuni shrine for war dead in Tokyo, Kyodo news agency reported.
What is the Indigenous Voice to Parliament about?
With the change in Australia’s federal leadership, you may have heard of the call for an ‘Indigenous Voice’ to be brought to parliament. In simple terms, a Voice to parliament is a proposed representative body of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to be preserved in the constitution, which would enable a selection of Australia’s First Nations people to act as advisors to parliament on policies and projects that impact their lives.
Don’t Pay UK shares footage of protestors storming Scottish Power building in stance against energy prices
Don't Pay UK has shared footage of the moment a group of activists stormed Scottish Power to protest rising energy prices in the country. Watch below:. Tens of thousands of Brits have already signed up to take part in Don't Pay, a planned boycott urging those who take part to cancel their direct debits for their electricity and gas bills in October if the prices aren't lowered by then.
Drought has now been declared in parts of the UK
A drought has been declared in parts of the UK amid rising temperatures causing water stocks to fall. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) confirmed that parts of the South West, parts of southern and central England, and the East of England will be moved intro drought status.
People urge UK Prime Minister candidate to drug test politicians after saying ‘drugs are horrific’
People are calling for UK Prime Minister candidate Rishi Sunak to commit to drug testing politicians if he becomes the Kingdom's leader. The former Chancellor recently revealed his stance on illegal substances and said he would have a zero-tolerance approach to recreational use. The National reports that while speaking at...
Katie Hopkins sends bizarre message to water companies amid hosepipe bans
Katie Hopkins has given a bizarre message to water companies on how they need to do their jobs 'better' amid the current hosepipe ban. Watch below:. For those unaware, a hosepipe ban is exactly what it sounds like and those in certain areas of the UK can't use their hosepipe for typical weekly chores, such as:
Aussie teachers are set to get a big pay rise to stop the classroom exodus
Teachers in New South Wales could soon earn up to $130,000 a year to prevent classroom exodus as shortages continue. The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the state government is considering serious reforms to help entice a new generation of teachers, which includes addressing their salaries. According to the outlet,...
UK fans will have to get to the pub very early to watch World Cup games this winter
Fans wanting to catch as much of the 2022 World Cup will have to get up pretty early in the morning to avoid missing out on key fixtures. That's because plenty of the group games will be kicking off at 10am UK time, including Wales' second group game against Iran on 25 November.
Rishi Sunak admits someone had to teach him how to use contactless card
Rishi Sunak has admitted that he ‘struggled’ to pay using his card at a petrol station but has since been ‘taught how to use that contactless machine’. Back in March, Sunak - who was Chancellor of the Exchequer at the time - went viral after he was filmed attempting to pay at a garage.
All children under 10 in London will be offered polio vaccine after virus was detected
Health officials are hoping to curb the spread of polio after traces of the virus were found in sewerage systems in multiple boroughs across London. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) revealed that 116 samples of polioviruses had been identified in 19 sewage samples from boroughs in north-east and central London.
Man is refusing to leave 'Britain's loneliest street' that is due to be knocked down
The last man living on 'Britain's loneliest street' is refusing to move out - despite the fact it's all due to be knocked down. Watch here:. Nick Wisniewski lives in Stanhope Place in North Lanarkshire, Scotland, all by himself. There are no neighbours in the 128 flats around him, with...
