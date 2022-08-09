ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shortland Street#Nursing Shortage#Christmas#The Ministry Of Health
LADbible

Aged care workers in Australia are finally set for a pay rise

The Australian government has acknowledged aged care workers' demand for more pay. The Albanese Administration promised to foot the bill for any potential pay rise for aged care workers in a submission to the Fair Work Commission (FWC). The independent wages umpire called for a 25 per cent pay increase...
HEALTH
The Independent

Is South Africa vs New Zealand on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Rugby Championship

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster’s job is on the line as they head to Ellis Park in Johannesburg to face South Africa in their second match of the Rugby Championship on Saturday (kick-off 4.05pm BST).The calls for Foster to be sacked have grown increasingly loud as results and performances have worsened in recent times. The All Blacks have lost five of their last six games, are down to a record-low fifth in the world rankings and suffered a first home Test series loss since 1994 when Ireland beat them last month.They endured their heaviest defeat to South Africa for...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Australia
LADbible

What is the Indigenous Voice to Parliament about?

With the change in Australia’s federal leadership, you may have heard of the call for an ‘Indigenous Voice’ to be brought to parliament. In simple terms, a Voice to parliament is a proposed representative body of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to be preserved in the constitution, which would enable a selection of Australia’s First Nations people to act as advisors to parliament on policies and projects that impact their lives.
AUSTRALIA
LADbible

Don’t Pay UK shares footage of protestors storming Scottish Power building in stance against energy prices

Don't Pay UK has shared footage of the moment a group of activists stormed Scottish Power to protest rising energy prices in the country. Watch below:. Tens of thousands of Brits have already signed up to take part in Don't Pay, a planned boycott urging those who take part to cancel their direct debits for their electricity and gas bills in October if the prices aren't lowered by then.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
LADbible

Drought has now been declared in parts of the UK

A drought has been declared in parts of the UK amid rising temperatures causing water stocks to fall. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) confirmed that parts of the South West, parts of southern and central England, and the East of England will be moved intro drought status.
ENVIRONMENT
LADbible

LADbible

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.

 https://www.ladbible.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy