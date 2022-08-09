Read full article on original website
legalnews.com
Judges gather for inaugural retreat
Participants in the Association of Black Judges of Michigan’s Inaugural Retreat in Idlewild. –––––––– — Photo courtesy of Judge Terrance A. Keith. More than half of the members of the Association of Black Judges of Michigan (ABJM) gathered in Idlewild during a recent July weekend for its Inaugural Retreat. The theme of the retreat was “RESET: Restoration, Education, Service and Everyone Together.”
legalnews.com
Wayne Law student receives scholarship from Warner
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP has selected Natasha Shlaimon as the recipient of its new $20,000 Law Scholarship – Embracing Diversity in Our Communities. The scholarship is awarded to a rising second-year law student in good standing and from a historically marginalized community. The scholarship will be paid in installments over the course of the next two school years.
legalnews.com
Daily Briefs
DETROIT (AP) — A judge declared a mistrial Thursday after jurors said they couldn’t reach a verdict in a dispute over whether two engineering firms should bear some responsibility for Flint’s lead-contaminated water. Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, known as LAN, were accused of...
legalnews.com
Department of Attorney General, MDOS continue Road to Restoration clinic series
The Michigan Department of State (MDOS), Department of Attorney General, and community partners hosted a Road to Restoration clinic in Muskegon Wednesday, the latest in a series of clinics being held around the state to help drivers with suspended licenses complete the necessary steps to safely restore their driving privileges.
legalnews.com
Advocate: Law student brings 'diverse lens' to studies
Law student Evelyn Galván is from Southwest Detroit and a proud child of immigrants who hail from a rural area in Guanajuato, Mexico. “They lived very humbly. They did not have access to education after grade school, yet they never stopped searching for a better life for our family,” she says. “My parents instilled in me a love for education and told me that through school, I could fulfill my dreams.
legalnews.com
State Bar LGBTQA Section panel will discuss 'Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act' on August 17
The State Bar of Michigan’s LGBTQA Section will present a webinar, “Rouch World v. Michigan Department of Civil Rights: The Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, and the Future of Queer Rights in Michigan” on Wednesday, August 17, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. via Zoom. Panelists include:. • Angie...
legalnews.com
Dickinson Wright attorney receives Outstanding Business Lawyer Award
Mark High, a member in the Detroit office of Dickinson Wright PLLC, has been named the recipient of the 16th Annual Stephen H. Schulman Outstanding Business Lawyer Award by the State Bar of Michigan’s Business Law Section. This prestigious award honors Michigan business lawyers who consistently exemplify the characteristics the Business Law Section seeks to foster and facilitate: the highest quality of professionalism, the highest quality of practice, and an unwavering dedication to service, ethical conduct, and collegiality within the practice of law.
legalnews.com
Leader: Moot Court Chancellor is committed to public service
A rising 3L at Wayne State University Law School, Dominica Convertino's interest in the legal field stems from her passion for politics and public policy; and she hopes to combine these interests by pursuing a career in administrative law. Convertino started her career trajectory graduating with high academic distinction from...
legalnews.com
Whitmer announces federal RAISE grant awarded to MDOT and City of Detroit for the Detroit Mobility and Innovation Corridor
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced the award of a $25 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and City of Detroit for the Detroit Mobility and Innovation Corridor (DMIC). “Today, Michigan’s economic momentum...
legalnews.com
Nessel joins coalition in support of federal effort to strengthen access to banking and credit services for underserved communities
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general, led by California, in a comment letter in support of a joint effort by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to revise and strengthen regulations under the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). The CRA is a critical civil rights law enacted by Congress to prevent racially discriminatory redlining in housing and encourage banks to help meet the credit needs of all segments of their communities, including low- and moderate-income (LMI) neighborhoods and individuals. In the comment letter, the coalition expresses its support for the federal agencies’ proposed rule and urges them to go even further in implementing reforms to help tackle persistent racial and economic disparities exacerbated by COVID-19. "The pandemic has had a devastating effect on communities across Michigan," Nessel said, "Since its passage, the CRA has helped Michigan residents access capital for investments like mortgages and small business loans that have helped them transform their neighborhoods. However, the CRA can do more. That's why I stand with my colleagues in asking that the rule implementing the legislation be strengthened to respond to the financial crises precipitated by COVID-19, a crisis that affects low-and-middle-income communities disproportionately."
legalnews.com
Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two anti-government extremists sought to spark a “second American revolution” by kidnapping Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to shock the country into chaos before the 2020 election.
legalnews.com
Jury selection begins in second trial in Whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Jury selection started Tuesday in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors are putting Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. on trial again after...
legalnews.com
BA Military and Veterans Legal Center announces grants to California programs
The American Bar Association Military and Veterans Legal Center (MVLC) announced Tuesday that it has awarded a total of $100,000 in ABA Veterans Legal Assistance Grants to these organizations:. • Public Counsel ($35,000)—Founded in 1970, Public Counsel is the nation’s largest provider of pro bono legal services, utilizing an innovative...
legalnews.com
'Ins and Outs of Employment and Labor Arbitration' focus of ADR Section webinar
The Alternative Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar of Michigan will conduct a webinar on “The Ins and Outs of Employment and Labor Arbitration for Arbitrators and Advocates” Tuesday, August 16, from noon to 1:15 p.m. via Zoom. Experienced arbitrators Betty Rankin Widgeon and Lee Hornberger will...
legalnews.com
Health dept. forms 11 Regional Health Equity Advisory Councils to combat health disparities among high-risk and underserved communities
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is announcing the formation of 11 Regional Health Advisory Councils designed to help combat health disparities in underserved and rural areas across the state. These councils will provide a network of trusted community partners that will help improve structural gaps in...
legalnews.com
Oakland County Board of Commissioners votes to place public transportation millage on November ballot
In a bipartisan vote, the Oakland County Board of Commissioners approved placing a public transportation millage question on the November 8 ballot at its meeting last night. If approved by voters, funding from an Oakland County public transportation millage will support current public transportation services in Oakland County, create and extend new routes to connect local communities and increase transportation service for seniors, veterans and people with disabilities. The millage would be levied at a maximum rate of .95 mills (95 cents per $1,000 in taxable property value) for ten years beginning in 2022 and ending in 2031.
legalnews.com
Unsuccessful Sterling Heights council candidate charged with election fraud
An unsuccessful candidate for Sterling Heights City Council now faces felony charges related to ballot application forgeries, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday. Paul Manni, 27, of Sterling Heights, is charged with the following in Macomb County’s 41-A District Court:. • Nine counts of forging a signature on...
legalnews.com
Proposals sought for planning and implementing evidence-based services and research-supported services for juvenile justice-involved youth
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to assist communities with planning and implementation of evidence-based services to promote and preserve community-based placement for juvenile justice-involved youth who may be otherwise placed into out-of-home placement. Funding for this initiative is being...
legalnews.com
EGLE issues violation notices to Tribar as investigation into chemical release continues
The Wixom company responsible for a chemical release that threatened the Huron River system was served with multiple violation notices late Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). EGLE’s Water Resources Division (WRD) issued violations to Tribar Manufacturing and initiated accelerated enforcement related to issues...
