In a bipartisan vote, the Oakland County Board of Commissioners approved placing a public transportation millage question on the November 8 ballot at its meeting last night. If approved by voters, funding from an Oakland County public transportation millage will support current public transportation services in Oakland County, create and extend new routes to connect local communities and increase transportation service for seniors, veterans and people with disabilities. The millage would be levied at a maximum rate of .95 mills (95 cents per $1,000 in taxable property value) for ten years beginning in 2022 and ending in 2031.

1 DAY AGO