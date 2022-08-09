An FBI agent who was working undercover told jurors Friday that he accompanied two men on a night drive to see the Michigan governor’s vacation home, directly connecting the pair to a key step in an alleged plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Mark Schweers also explained how he secretly recorded Adam Fox expressing contempt for the Democratic governor during their first meeting two months earlier in the basement of a Grand Rapids-area vacuum shop. “We want her flex-cuffed on a table while we all pose and get our pictures taken like we just made the biggest drug bust in ... history,” Fox said of Whitmer, laughing and using profanities. “Then you lock her ... up, even if we gotta go with her.” Fox, 39, who was living in the shop, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, a trucker from Bear, Delaware, are on trial for a second time for a kidnapping conspiracy. A jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict while acquitting two other men.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO