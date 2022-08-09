Read full article on original website
Judge Mathis Says Black Men Lacked In BLM Marches, Instead “Sat Back And Killed Each Other”
The honorable Judge Greg Mathis made a bold claim against many Black men who he feel were lacking on the BLM protest frontlines.
HBCU Alum Becomes First Black Juvenile Court Judge In Memphis
HBCU alum Judge Tarik Sugarmon defeated incumbent Dan Michael becoming the first Black person to lead Shelby County Juvenile Court in Memphis. The post HBCU Alum Becomes First Black Juvenile Court Judge In Memphis appeared first on NewsOne.
Alabama inmate escapee Casey White indicted on federal firearms charges
Casey White, the Alabama inmate who fled from a county jail with a correction officer before they were captured in Indiana, has been indicted on federal weapons charges, court papers show. A federal grand jury in Indiana has indicted White, on charges of being and fugitive in possession of a...
Judge says Michigan's UIA must halt collection efforts for claimants with pending appeals
Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency must halt collection activities for claimants who were told they were overpaid benefits in the pandemic and then appealed that decision, according to a Thursday order from a state judge. This order clarifies that it's not just the plaintiffs in a lawsuit that the agency needs to stop collection efforts, such as garnishing wages or seizing tax refunds, for. Instead, it applies to any claimant with an overpayment letter who appealed or protested the decision...
Countywide transit millage moves closer to reality in Oakland County
Transit advocates could be about to get their wish in Oakland County. County commissioners are scheduled to decide at their Wednesday board meeting on whether to put a 10-year countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot. If the board moves the measure forward as expected, voters would choose whether or not to end a patchwork approach to public transportation in metro Detroit’s second most populous county.
Jury in kidnap plot case hears about ride to Whitmer house
An FBI agent who was working undercover told jurors Friday that he accompanied two men on a night drive to see the Michigan governor’s vacation home, directly connecting the pair to a key step in an alleged plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Mark Schweers also explained how he secretly recorded Adam Fox expressing contempt for the Democratic governor during their first meeting two months earlier in the basement of a Grand Rapids-area vacuum shop. “We want her flex-cuffed on a table while we all pose and get our pictures taken like we just made the biggest drug bust in ... history,” Fox said of Whitmer, laughing and using profanities. “Then you lock her ... up, even if we gotta go with her.” Fox, 39, who was living in the shop, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, a trucker from Bear, Delaware, are on trial for a second time for a kidnapping conspiracy. A jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict while acquitting two other men.
Jury deliberates over charges against Paul Kruse in Blue Bell criminal case
After just five days of trial testimony, the United States v Paul Kruse is now in the hands of a Texas jury. Trial testimony in the federal court of the Western District Court in Austin, TX, moved much faster than predicted before the trial began with jury selection on Aug. 1.
Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events
Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend. Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre Street in Detroit. ...
