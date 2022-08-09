ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Judge says Michigan's UIA must halt collection efforts for claimants with pending appeals

Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency must halt collection activities for claimants who were told they were overpaid benefits in the pandemic and then appealed that decision, according to a Thursday order from a state judge. This order clarifies that it's not just the plaintiffs in a lawsuit that the agency needs to stop collection efforts, such as garnishing wages or seizing tax refunds, for. Instead, it applies to any claimant with an overpayment letter who appealed or protested the decision...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne County, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Grosse Pointe Shores, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
County
Wayne County, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Countywide transit millage moves closer to reality in Oakland County

Transit advocates could be about to get their wish in Oakland County. County commissioners are scheduled to decide at their Wednesday board meeting on whether to put a 10-year countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot. If the board moves the measure forward as expected, voters would choose whether or not to end a patchwork approach to public transportation in metro Detroit’s second most populous county.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Associated Press

Jury in kidnap plot case hears about ride to Whitmer house

An FBI agent who was working undercover told jurors Friday that he accompanied two men on a night drive to see the Michigan governor’s vacation home, directly connecting the pair to a key step in an alleged plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Mark Schweers also explained how he secretly recorded Adam Fox expressing contempt for the Democratic governor during their first meeting two months earlier in the basement of a Grand Rapids-area vacuum shop. “We want her flex-cuffed on a table while we all pose and get our pictures taken like we just made the biggest drug bust in ... history,” Fox said of Whitmer, laughing and using profanities. “Then you lock her ... up, even if we gotta go with her.” Fox, 39, who was living in the shop, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, a trucker from Bear, Delaware, are on trial for a second time for a kidnapping conspiracy. A jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict while acquitting two other men.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events

Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend.  Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre Street in Detroit. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy