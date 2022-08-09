ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI



wcsx.com

Radio Legend Getting a Statue in Windsor

Whether you know the name Rosalie Trombley or not, her influence on Detroit radio and radio as a whole was second to none! Thankfully the city of Windsor Ontario has recognized that. Rosalie Trombley was a Canadian music director for the station CKLW, also known as “The Big 8”. Rosalie...
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
FLINT, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Waterford Township, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

A Tale of Two Airports: Oakland's Soars; Detroit's Declines

Oakland County International is Michigan’s second-busiest airport. Bill Laitner in the Free Press contrasts two regional airports, Oakland County International and Coleman A. Young Municipal, a.k.a. City Airport. They are about as different as Oakland Count and Detroit. Oakland International, Laitner writes, "is studded with sleek corporate jets, sharing...
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Award-winning author left a deep, lasting impression

Pulitzer Prize winning author David McCullough was a spellbinding writer, a literary giant who brought history to life for millions of readers worldwide. He was an equally gifted public speaker, which I discovered 15 years ago when attending a speech of his at the University of Michigan. McCullough, who died...
ANN ARBOR, MI
legalnews.com

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County is proud to welcome you to our Open House!

Local mentorship program makes moves in a BIG way!. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County (BBBS) is grateful to welcome the community to our open house. This occasion has been postponed previously due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now the wait is over. The event will take place Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 4PM–6PM at 1176 Robert T Longway Blvd, Flint, MI, 48503. This event is open to the public.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say

ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan

Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
DETROIT, MI
WWMT

Victims identified after drowning at South Haven beach Monday

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The victims who were pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven Monday have been identified by the South Haven Police Department. Wednesday the names of the victims were identified as Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus. Michigan. Ernster and MacDonald...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
foodmanufacturing.com

Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ann Arbor between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ANN ARBOR, MI
My Magic GR

Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names

Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
LANSING, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan Family Disgusted After Finding Trash + Debris in Father’s Grave

A Detroit area family is grieving all over again after exhuming their father's remains and discovering that the cemetery dumped trash and debris in his casket. Terry Jowett says she first noticed that the ground near her father's gravesite looked like it had been dug up early last year. When she inquired about the displaced ground, she received a puzzling response from Resurrection Ceremony in Clinton Township.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Novi man and a Columbus, Mich. woman drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach on Monday. First responders were called to the beach just before 12:40 p.m. on reports of possible drownings. Bystanders had pulled two people from the water before police and EMS workers arrived.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI



