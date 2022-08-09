Read full article on original website
Boblo boats documentary to show for a few nights only at select Emagine theaters
DETROIT - It’s been nearly 30 years since roller coaster enthusiasts took their last rides at Boblo Island Amusement Park. Now, a new documentary on the historic boats which took people to and from there is about to hit select Emagine theaters for just a few nights. “Boblo Boats:...
wcsx.com
Radio Legend Getting a Statue in Windsor
Whether you know the name Rosalie Trombley or not, her influence on Detroit radio and radio as a whole was second to none! Thankfully the city of Windsor Ontario has recognized that. Rosalie Trombley was a Canadian music director for the station CKLW, also known as “The Big 8”. Rosalie...
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
These 2 Michigan Cities Landed on the “40 Worst to Visit” and It’s Not Ok
Not exactly the list everyone is hoping to land on. Being named the worst of anything is less than flattering. Trust us, we know, our professional sports teams here in Michigan continually take a hit, but now our cities?. Get this, MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The...
deadlinedetroit.com
A Tale of Two Airports: Oakland's Soars; Detroit's Declines
Oakland County International is Michigan’s second-busiest airport. Bill Laitner in the Free Press contrasts two regional airports, Oakland County International and Coleman A. Young Municipal, a.k.a. City Airport. They are about as different as Oakland Count and Detroit. Oakland International, Laitner writes, "is studded with sleek corporate jets, sharing...
legalnews.com
Award-winning author left a deep, lasting impression
Pulitzer Prize winning author David McCullough was a spellbinding writer, a literary giant who brought history to life for millions of readers worldwide. He was an equally gifted public speaker, which I discovered 15 years ago when attending a speech of his at the University of Michigan. McCullough, who died...
Nearly 40,000 pierogi are ready for Detroit church's annual weekend festival
A large rosary hangs from the trunk of a pine tree, the big tents are up and tens of thousands of pierogi are stuffed into church freezers. It's a pierogipalooza Friday through Sunday at Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church on the city's east side — one of Detroit's oldest and most beautiful, ornate churches. ...
HometownLife.com
Manager races over fast food finish line after 47-year career with McDonald's
Cheeseburgers cost a quarter, the Egg McMuffin was a brand-new menu item and Happy Meals were still four years from introduction when Yolanda Sabatini donned her first McDonald’s uniform in 1975. Back then, she had no idea she would spend her whole career with McDonald’s – and no idea...
IN THIS ARTICLE
legalnews.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County is proud to welcome you to our Open House!
Local mentorship program makes moves in a BIG way!. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County (BBBS) is grateful to welcome the community to our open house. This occasion has been postponed previously due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now the wait is over. The event will take place Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 4PM–6PM at 1176 Robert T Longway Blvd, Flint, MI, 48503. This event is open to the public.
Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say
ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan
Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
WWMT
Victims identified after drowning at South Haven beach Monday
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The victims who were pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven Monday have been identified by the South Haven Police Department. Wednesday the names of the victims were identified as Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus. Michigan. Ernster and MacDonald...
foodmanufacturing.com
Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
thesuntimesnews.com
Where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ann Arbor between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Ford, DTE announce 'historic' renewable energy deal to power Michigan assembly plants
Ford is looking towards a greener, brighter future when it comes to assembling vehicles in Michigan and a historic business deal with DTE Energy is going to help them achieve it.
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
We're in the middle of sweet corn season: Here are some easy ways to cook, store it
When it comes to produce that is fresh, sweet, and tasty, it doesn't get any better than sweet corn. And we are smack dab in the middle of sweet corn season. Loads of yellow, white, and bi-color corn are landing at many metro Detroit local farm markets, independent stores and farmers' markets.
Michigan Family Disgusted After Finding Trash + Debris in Father’s Grave
A Detroit area family is grieving all over again after exhuming their father's remains and discovering that the cemetery dumped trash and debris in his casket. Terry Jowett says she first noticed that the ground near her father's gravesite looked like it had been dug up early last year. When she inquired about the displaced ground, she received a puzzling response from Resurrection Ceremony in Clinton Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jax Kar Wash to expand with 11 new locations throughout Metro Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – You can be singing at the car wash as Jax Kar Wash announced 11 new locations will be scattered throughout Metro Detroit. By the end of 2022, Jax Kar Wash announced there will be over 30 operating locations, as the company will obtain 11 Super Car Wash facilities.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Novi man and a Columbus, Mich. woman drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach on Monday. First responders were called to the beach just before 12:40 p.m. on reports of possible drownings. Bystanders had pulled two people from the water before police and EMS workers arrived.
