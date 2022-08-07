ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Dwight Howard's Instagram Post On Monday

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made a post to Instagram on Monday. The former superstar played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
Harden's declined his $47m player option in Philly, Westbrook has committed to LeBron in LA... and Anthony goes again at 38! It's last chance saloon for a host of top stars in their hunt for an NBA ring

In the NBA, no feat is held in higher regard than the championship ring. A superstar's legacy, no matter how well-decorated with individual accolades, is viewed as somewhat incomplete without it. Four-time scoring champion Allen Iverson, all-time assists and steals leader John Stockton and two-time regular season MVP Karl Malone...
Magic Land Donovan Mitchell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Some people live by a strict set of rules. They won’t yield to circumstances – no matter what, they consult the book first. Other people say that rules are made to be broken. They won’t have their actions predetermined no matter what they’re supposed to do. The same concept applies to NBA teams.
