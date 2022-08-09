Read full article on original website
Related
Best Google Pixel 6 deals and Google Pixel 6 Pro deals: July 2022
Looking to save some money on a Google Pixel 6 or a Pixel 6 Pro? We gathered the best deals of the month and put them into one simple guide.
The Motorola X30 Pro is the world's first smartphone with a 200MP camera sensor
Motorola X30 Pro gets announced with a 200MP primary camera made by Samsung.
Android Central
LG G6 Screen Lock Pattern After Syncing a New Phone with the Google Account
My dad an old LG G6 phone. Recently, he has purchased a new Poco M4 5G phone to replace his old one and I was assigned the task of transferring his data from the old phone to the new one. He was using a dot pattern for screen lock on his LG G6 device and he indeed used a pattern that involved traversing some dots more than once.
Android Central
Samsung A50 inserting commas for pause in contact's number does nothing
There is no "P" option. I see key options for "(Pause)," and "(Wait);" after pressing the "*+#" key. The contacts I have are under my gmail address. But, I added a test number with the comma pauses in the "Phone" storage, but still not working. I also tried adding the number with the commas into the "Sim" storage, but it said "Couldn't save contact. Sim card full.". This can't be true, because there are 0 numbers stored in the sim card. What's the solution to all these problems? Thanks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hands-on: The fun-size foldable
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is shorter and wider than its predecessor, slims up the bezels, packs in the Galaxy S22's cameras, and even charges faster than the Fold 3.
Android Central
Flip 4/ Fold 4 now available to pre-order
So I see Samsung has the burgundy. I'm with Verizon, excuse my newbie question, but if I buy from Samsung, I just need to take it in and have Verizon give me a new Sim card? i don't use the one that's currently in my note 20 ultra right?. You...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Fold 3: Which one should you buy?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the latest in big ol' foldable phones, but is it really worth $600 more than the Fold 3? Here's our verdict.
Android Central
Deleted photos by accident
Welcome to Android Central! How did you delete the photos?. If you didn't back them up anywhere, it can be challenging to recover deleted files. If the photos were saved to Internal Storage, you'd need to root the device. If they were saved to the SD card, that might be a little easier. See this guide: [Guide] Recovering Deleted Files - Android Forums at AndroidCentral.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's how much better the Galaxy Z Fold 4 cameras are
Samsung talked a lot about the improvements made to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 cameras, and we put those claims to the test in a slew of tests.
Last chance to reserve the new Galaxy Fold, Flip, and Watch devices and score up to $200 in credit
Samsung's reservation offer is still live, giving fans until the launch event to reserve the upcoming Galaxy devices.
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 screen protectors 2022
Your stylish new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sports a lovely little folding display inside, and another one on the outside, both of which definitely need the best screen protectors.
Android Central
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 debuts with a slimmer hinge and wider screen
Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a number of design improvements over its predecessor. The new foldable device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It will hit store shelves on August 26...
Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: preorders are live now
Who says you need to pay for perfection? With these Galaxy Z Flip 4 preorder deals, your dream foldable is just a mouse click away.
Android Central
Fold, App Menus moved from top and bottom to side
Just the main, inner screen. So I assume it's a tablet mode, but I can't stand it. Is there a way or setting to force apps into phone/mobile formats?. Go to settings>advance features>labs>aspect ratio change. Yesterday 09:33 AM. Like 0. 248. Yesterday 02:35 PM. Like 0. 746. I have been...
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and prices of 08 2022
Samsung Galaxy S22 deals are pouring in, so we've put together a list of the best promotions we could find.
Mecool Now KA2 smart camera review: A versatile webcam with a few trade-offs
The Mecool Now KA2 webcam is a carefully designed product unlike any other smart camera we've seen recently, but it suffers from a few issues.
Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 water resistant?
Before you buy an expensive foldable phone like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, you need to make sure some light rain or a drop in the toilet won't short-circuit it. Is the Z Fold 4 water resistant or dust resistant? Here's what we know.
Meta Portal smart displays can now be used as second screens
Meta has begun pushing its new initiative for its Portal devices as a tool for business workers. The change sees it cut off for consumers as Meta focuses on bringing in the Portal to its suite of worker tools.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 hands-on: Should you go Pro?
We've tried out the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the new Watch 5 Pro. Find out what has us excited about this year's upcoming Samsung smartwatches.
Google Pixel 6a display apparently supports a 90Hz refresh rate, but with some caveats
Are you interested in trying the 90Hz refresh rate on your Pixel 6a?
Comments / 0