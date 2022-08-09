There is no "P" option. I see key options for "(Pause)," and "(Wait);" after pressing the "*+#" key. The contacts I have are under my gmail address. But, I added a test number with the comma pauses in the "Phone" storage, but still not working. I also tried adding the number with the commas into the "Sim" storage, but it said "Couldn't save contact. Sim card full.". This can't be true, because there are 0 numbers stored in the sim card. What's the solution to all these problems? Thanks.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO