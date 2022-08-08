Read full article on original website
New California Pizza Chain Opening Soon
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To Town
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successful
3 Great Burger Places in Arizona
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite Popularity
New California Pizza Chain Opening Soon
A new Italian-style pizza restaurant is opening soon.Gor Davtyan/Unsplash. Not all pizza styles are the same. It goes far beyond New York and Chicago-style pizzas. Just in the Midwestern United States alone, you will find everything from Detroit to Milwaukee-style pizzas. Here out on the West side of the country, many pizzas take advantage of thinner crusts, although you can find just about any variation of pizza in metro Phoenix. And now, a Southern California-based restaurant is bringing its Milanese-style pizza to the heart of the city.
Phoenix New Times
Sublime Sandwiches: Take Lunch Up A Notch at These 5 Great Sandwich Shops In Metro Phoenix
There's something satisfying about the simple sandwich, like a perfectly balanced peanut butter and jelly or a classic ham and cheese. But sometimes simple just won't do. For the days when you really want to dial it up a notch and take your lunch to the next level, it's best to leave it to the pros. Valley chefs continue to push the boundaries of what belongs between bread and others focus on the vessel, creating the best buns possible.
Phoenix New Times
First Taste: The Uncommon is a Fun, Retro Restaurant with Serious Culinary Chops
When a new spot opens in town, we're eager to check it out, let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos, and dish about some menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review, but instead, a peek inside restaurants that have just opened — an occasion to sample a few items and satisfy curiosities (both yours and ours).
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
New Retailers & Restaurants are Coming to Biltmore Fashion Park
Biltmore Fashion Park, the much-loved destination for high-quality retail and fine dining in Phoenix’s upscale Biltmore neighborhood, will soon welcome five new retailers and restaurants to the iconic outdoor center. Anthropologie, the full-lifestyle shopping destination, will open at the center later this year with a mostly exclusive assortment of...
AZFamily
East Valley cupcake shop serving up sweets since 2009
Smashed cakes, cupcakes, oh my! Sweet Daddy Cupcakes in Chandler truly takes the cake. Tricia Arce went from retail, including working in outdoor stores and shoe stores, to the cupcake business. But first, she started with marshmallows. Opendoor agrees to pay settlement after allegedly misleading potential home sellers. Updated: 5...
Restaurant From Chicago Opening Soon
Get yourself a Chicago dog and Italian beef when this new restaurant opensSyed F Hashemi/Unsplash. For any snowbirds or Midwestern transplants living in the greater Phoenix area that have been craving the Chicago-style flavors of back home, there are a handful of restaurants spread throughout the Valley that do offer some of the regional cuisine. Most of this is centered around Chicago-style pizza, but there are a few other options out there. However, a new restaurant coming soon is poised to expand the options for anyone that has been searching for flavors of the Windy City and has come up short.
iheart.com
Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Arizona
Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food like no other. The cheesy, golden goodness brings happiness to so many people all across the country. LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get each state's best mac and cheese. The website states, "From the home-style to the high-end, these are the best mac ‘n’ cheese dishes in every state."
Fast Casual
Vitality Bowls entering Arizona
Vitality Bowls, which specializes in acai bowls, is opening its first Arizona location Friday in Gilbert. Under the direction of Subway franchisee Gary Legumina, his three sons and their mother, Julie Delaney, an additional five locations will open in the state over the next several months. "It's a tremendous honor...
Valley pop-up restaurant makes a comeback thanks to community
The owners of Hot Sauce And Pepper, a vegan pop-up restaurant, are making a tremendous comeback thanks to the community.
Eater
Phoenix’s Best New Restaurant Pops Up in LA With Fiery Sonoran Dishes This Week
Prominent Phoenix restaurant Bacanora is popping up in Los Angeles at Burgers 99 this Friday, August 12. The highly acclaimed restaurant from James Beard nominated chef Rene Andrade is a Sonoran specialist that offers lots of live fire options, so expect flour tortillas, plenty of smoke, and — if the Burgers 99 guys have anything to say about it — a ton of drinks and fun.
azbigmedia.com
10 already sold at 37-lot Rosewood Highlands in Storyrock
Rosewood Homes announced the start of model home construction and pre-sales with 10-homes already sold at its new 37-lot Rosewood Highlands neighborhood in Storyrock in Scottsdale. Rosewood’s new gated neighborhood offers some of the most beautiful homesites in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area surrounded by the 30,000-acre McDowell Sonoran Preserve with sweeping 360-degree views of the McDowell Mountains, Four Peaks and Troon Mountain.
First look at O.H.S.O. Brewery's 'The Park' in Gilbert
O.H.S.O. Brewery announces opening date for 'The Park' in Gilbert. The expansion of the brewery for now will include a designated dog park, an arcade, a VIP Cabana, and more.
fabulousarizona.com
Restaurant of the Week: Eat Up Drive In
From the team behind Valley hotspots like The Hot Chick and Diego Pops, Eat Up Drive In is a family-owned, chic comfort food hub in Arcadia, with food that is cooked with care and served up fast. Forget everything you know about drive-throughs; Eat Up Drive In offers the convenience...
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To Town
A new Mediterranean Restaurant is opening.Slashio Photography/Unsplash. When it comes to fast and delicious foods there’s just something about authentic street food. Just about every country in the world has a native street food that, in a pinch, satisfies hunger cravings and leaves customers wanting more. One of the benefits of living in metro Phoenix is culinary street offerings spanning the globe can be found in the Valley. And now, a new street food restaurant will be making its way to Phoenix by way of Hollywood.
Phoenix New Times
Puppies and Pints: This Phoenix Brewery is Raising Money For Animals Through Beer
Dogs and breweries are a perfect pairing. Beer gardens and patios around metro Phoenix invite customers to bring their four-legged friends to enjoy an afternoon of casual relaxation. Pups play while owners chat and sip a cold beer, it's a win-win situation. But now, one local brewery is taking the...
Low-Fare Airline Introduces Nonstop Flights Out Of Phoenix
Breeze Airways has just added Phoenix as its latest destination.
1 Arizona City Among The Best Cities For Cat Lovers
Here's where you can find the purr-fect place for you and your kitty.
AZFamily
Valley woman rescues little bird from pool
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley woman on the job helped get a little bird to safety after it was trying to stay afloat in a pool. Alexis Hladik in Scottsdale posted the footage on Nextdoor. She works in property management and was recently visiting a home when she saw this little guy struggling in the pool, she immediately said to herself, “I guess I’m working in wet pants the rest of the day” But as soon as she was about to go in the bird swam to the edge and hopped right into her hand.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Dispensary Wins ‘Best Dispensary’ Award
A leading retailer of affordable and high-quality cannabis products in Arizona, JARS Cannabis, announced its Tucson (New River) location was named “Best Dispensary” by Foothills Focus. The winner was determined by a public vote. “JARS Cannabis has quickly become one of the largest chains of medical and recreational...
Valley woman scuba dives to find items lost in the Salt River, reunites them with owners
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Walking down to Sheep Crossing on the Salt River, Connie Wickstrom and her crew are carrying a lot. Between the kayaks, paddleboards, coolers, and scuba gear, it's easy to tell they're in for quite the trip. Wickstrom and Sea 2 Sea divemaster Joe Sheehan, gear...
