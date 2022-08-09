HRDC needs 10,000 signatures for the Urban Transportation District Petition

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County recently approved HRDC's Streamline Urban Transportation District petition to keep up with the growth in the area.

"16 years ago when we started the Streamline Bus system we had this idea that we were going to eventually need to become an Urban Transportation District," HRDC Associate Director Tracy Menuez said.

The UTD allows Streamline the ability to receive federal transportation funding while continuing to provide it with zero-fare services.

Now that Bozeman has a population of more than 50,000 people and the city is no longer considered a rural community but rather a small urban community and the UTD helps meet the needs of the increasing population.

To form the UTD, HRDC needs to collect signatures from 20% of registered voters living within the proposed district below.

Since last Friday, the non-profit has been gathering signatures from the community and will continue to do so until the end of October.

HRDC said forming an UTD will not impact taxpayers.If the UTD is established, the board would have the authority to ask voters for additional investment through a Mill Levy if deemed appropriate in the future.However, if a UTD is not created, the City, County, or State could temporarily receive the federal transit funding on behalf of Streamline.Here is a list of the next times and locations you can go to sign the petition in Bozeman:

Time/Location:Address:Monday, August 8th, 2022 – from 11 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the AC Marriott Hotel (Baldy Room)101 N Tracy Ave.Every Monday from 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at HRDC’s Gallatin Valley Food Bank602 Bond StreetEvery Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at HRDC’s Gallatin Valley Food Bank602 Bond StreetEvery Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at HRDC’s Main Office32 S Tracy Ave

More information about the UTD can be found here.