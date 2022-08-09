ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingwood, WV

WVNews

Seth Drvar helps anchor Hawk's offensive line

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — University junior Seth Drvar wanted to be a running back, but was told being an offensive or defensive lineman would be more ideal. Little did he know he would play along the offensive line for the remainder of his career and have the opportunity to play on the defensive line as well.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Monongalia County (West Virginia) Fair to wrap up Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Saturday is the last day to visit the Monongalia County Fair which has something for just about everyone and just about everything for kids. Saturday is Sharon Seman's Kids Day, with highlight events including a diaper derby, face painting and "all kinds of other activities," Fair President Kathy Eichensehr said.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Fundraiser helps provide Preston HS with new equipment

KINGWOOD — One of the consistent comments coming from Preston High School’s football program this preseason is how much physically stronger the team is, on average, compared to last year. “We already have three kids who can bench press over 300-pounds [nobody on the team could last year]...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Jesus Fest kicks off in Clarksburg, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mother Nature finally cooperated with a local festival Friday evening at Jackson Square in Clarksburg as the West Virginia Jesus Fest kicked off its weekend activities. The festival is an annual celebration of love in Christ and bringing together different faith communities in order...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

WVU MED SPONSORED CONTENT - DR. ANDREW PARSONS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Andrew Parsons, an orthopedic surgeon at West Virginia University Medicine, has helped bring a cutting-edge surgical procedure to the patients of the Mountain State. Parsons has received specialized training in robotic assisted surgery, allowing him to offer WVU Medicine patients the most advanced...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Dustin Lynch

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — FallFest, West Virginia University’s welcome-back-to-campus co…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Mon Health SJMH in Weston, West Virginia, receives CMS 5-star rating

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital has received a 5-Star Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating for 2022 from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Of the more than 3,000 hospitals measured, only 455 hospitals achieved a five-star rating. Hospitals are rated by CMS...
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Perry Lane Strader

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Perry Lane Strader, 68, of Clarksburg, passed away Tuesday, August 8th, 2022, at the Pierpont Center Nursing Home in Fairmont, West Virginia. Perry was born on January 11th, 1954, the son of the late William S. Strader, Sr. and Emily “Bonnie” (Lane) Strader of Morgantown, West Virginia. He graduated from Morgantown High School and went on to study Business at West Virginia University.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Rowlesburg critical needs sewer project to begin Aug. 22

ROWLESBURG — The town of Rowlesburg will begin to see sewer work begin in Manheim and on Church Road later this month. Mayor Eric Bautista said at this week’s council meeting that the contract with Brian Vandevender Contracting, LLC, in Morgantown, was signed last week.
ROWLESBURG, WV
WVNews

Bitcoin, blockchain discussed at latest Business@Breakfast event by Harrison County (West Virginia) Chamber

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the local business community were given the opportunity to explore Bitcoin and blockchain technology Friday morning. During the Harrison Chamber’s latest Business@Breakfast event, attendees heard from Steven Saab and Matt West of Mountain Valley Bank about the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrencies.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

34th Annual golf tournament scheduled

ARTHURDALE — On Sept. 11, WV Caring will host its 34th annual Dr. D.R. Davis Golf Classic at the Preston County Country Club to benefit patient care for those with advanced life-limiting illnesses. Golfers are needed to play, have fun and make a difference in the lives of their...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Second Saturday event set in Kingwood

KINGWOOD – Saturday will be the final Kingwood Blueprint Communities Second Saturday Street Fair of the season, and organizers say it will be the biggest yet. The street fair will be held on Price Street from noon until 5 p.m. and will have something for everyone.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Kingwood gets update on mobile home park

KINGWOOD — Kingwood Council received an update Tuesday from the new owner of the Creekside Estates mobile home park on his progress in cleaning the site and bringing rental units to town. Justin Stevens bought the former Rodeheaver’s Trailer Park earlier this year. Council awarded him a grant of...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Keesha Dia Anderson

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Keesha Dia Anderson, 39, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 9, 2022. She was born on November 28, 1982, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the daughter of Burton (Dawn) Anderson, Jr. and Barbi (Robbie) Mason.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Catherene Lorene 'Lorie' Kesling passes at 100; Shinnston High 1940 grad

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Catherene Lorene “Lorie” Kesling, 100, passed away peacefully at the Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on August 10. She was born to the late Henry Nelton and Freda Grace (Stone) Logan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dick” Kesling, and daughter Cheryl Montz. She was the last surviving sibling of her family. Lorie was formerly from Fairmont and retired to St. Petersburg, Florida. Later in life she returned back to Morgantown.
SHINNSTON, WV

