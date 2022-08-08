Read full article on original website
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Whole Foods CEO worried 'socialists are taking over' American institutions
LAS VEGAS (TND) — Outgoing Whole Foods CEO John Mackey is sounding the alarm about the rise of socialist sentiment in American schools, companies and other critical institutions. “My concern is that I feel like socialists are taking over,” Mackey told Reason Magazine during a sit down at the...
Layoffs feared as new home sales plummet in July
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Builders in Southern Nevada sold 434 homes in July, down from 713 the previous month, according to analyst Home Builders Research, sparking concerns about rippling economic effects. Sales of new homes in the valley peaked this year at 1,256 in March. “I’ve heard of one builder making some layoffs but I don’t know any details […] The post Layoffs feared as new home sales plummet in July appeared first on Nevada Current.
PLANetizen
Las Vegas To Launch Vision Zero Initiative
Las Vegas has set a goal to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries by 2050, according to an article by KTNV staff. The city is developing a Vision Zero initiative that will guide the implementation of policies to improve road safety. The city’s website calls the plan “a collaborative effort...
Business owners call new hotel property planned near Allegiant Stadium an economic opportunity
A 'new concept' hotel property is in the works near Allegiant Stadium, and 8 News Now spoke with business owners in the area, who called the project a chance for a big economic boost.
Fox5 KVVU
Biden administration announces $48.9M for Nevada transportation projects, including Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced funding for two major Nevada transportation projects, including one project in Las Vegas. The projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, meant to modernize transportation systems and make them “safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.”
Yifang Fruit Tea Shop to Open in Southwest Las Vegas
The fruit tea shop is planning to open on Blue Diamond Rd late this year
‘It’s hard to survive’: How Las Vegas locals have tried to fight back against food inflation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inflation continues to impact families, forcing many to seek options for food. Many southern Nevadans have faced food insecurities, a grim reality that sometimes can’t be solved until you see the challenge firsthand. “I haven’t had a full meal in about a year,” said local resident, Robert Wagner. Wagner moved […]
KOLO TV Reno
Catherine Cortez Masto announces millions in funding for Nevada’s economy
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto announced $3.9 million in funding in a bid to help Southern Nevada’s economy. $2.1 million will go towards the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to support the regional tourism industry, and $1.8 million will go towards the City of Las Vegas for pre-vocational programming in the culinary and hospitality sectors.
cwlasvegas.com
Shared housing enrollment keeps some Las Vegas students out of the classroom
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The frustration continues for some Clark County School District families who say their children haven't been able to start school. Wednesday marks the third day of school for CCSD students. Some are not sure yet if their children will be able to step foot on...
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in Nevada
Handmade noodles deliver an authentic taste of Shangxi. Find the best Chinese takeout in Las Vegas / image: adobe. (Las Vegas, NV) - The next time you’re craving Chinese food, you might want to consider ordering takeout instead of going out to a restaurant.
Fox5 KVVU
Southern Nevada home prices cool for 2nd straight month
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The housing market continues to cool off in Southern Nevada. According to Las Vegas Realtors, home prices dropped for a second straight month in July. The average price for a home was $465,000, down 3.1% from June, but the price remains higher than at this point in 2021. It’s also down from the all-time high set in May at $482,000.
Vegas home prices see another monthly drop in price
Home prices dropped for the second month in a row, the median price of a pre-existing single-family home falling to $465,000 in July, according to figures released Tuesday by Las Vegas Realtors.
Indy Gaming: Bally’s says it will close purchase of Tropicana Las Vegas next month
More than a year after striking a deal to buy the Tropicana Las Vegas, Bally's Corp., is expected to close the deal next month. Also, The Colorado Belle in Laughlin will remain closed. The post Indy Gaming: Bally’s says it will close purchase of Tropicana Las Vegas next month appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Las Vegas home prices drop by 3.1% in July; condos and townhomes follow trend
Home prices dropped for the second month in a row, hitting $465,000 in July, according to figures released Tuesday.
For first time, researchers can tell where in Nevada has the highest imprisonment rate
The analysis comes as lawmakers in 2019 ended the practice of “prison gerrymandering,” in which incarcerated people are counted in the census as part of the county where their prison is located, rather than their last home. The post For first time, researchers can tell where in Nevada has the highest imprisonment rate appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Couple cashes in on saving water, redecorating yard with SNWA turf rebate program
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With Lake Mead levels dipping to historic lows, water conservation has appeared to be on most people’s minds. One local couple is doing their part by saving water and cashing in on it, thanks to the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s turf rebate program, which translates into cash for grass. Wes and […]
963kklz.com
5 Great Ways To Relax Living In Las Vegas
Not sure why you might go to a Barnes and Nobles, but today is National “Book Lover’s” Day, so kick back and read a book today. The Mike & Carla Morning Show mention this because it came up that a lot of us need to take time to rest and relax. According to recent studies, 42% of your time should go toward resting…your mind, your body! That’s what they say might be needed to re-charge and avoid “burnout” at work and at home!
news3lv.com
Valley residents upset Republic Services will reduce trash removal service
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some valley residents are upset to hear their trash service will soon be cut back, but Republic Services says anyone affected was receiving extra service this whole time. A notice from Republic Services is circulating on social media, prompting residents who have both to choose...
963kklz.com
If Your Name Is George/Jorge, You’re Eating Free In Las Vegas
The Triple George Grill located in the Downtown Grand Las Vegas is celebrating it’s anniversary. In honor of 17 years of service, they’re marking the occasion by giving away free food. But there’s a catch. You have to be named George or Jorge. If you are lucky enough to bear this moniker, can I borrow your ID? Kidding. But if George or Jorge is your name, you might want to make your way downtown sometime this month. Throughout August, the Triple George Grill will give away free dishes and meals to anyone who shares their name. And these dishes look amazing. Seriously. I spent less than a minute on Triple George Grill‘s website and found myself drooling. We’re talking about mouth-watering steaks, seafood, lamb and more. Some of their specialties include Seared Maine Sea Scallops, New Zealand Roast Lamb Chops, Bison Osso Buco, the list goes on. This isn’t what we’re used to when we think of free in Las Vegas. This is award-winning dining here, people. I’ve never been so angry my name wasn’t George.
cdcgamingreports.com
Red Rock Resorts doubling its portfolio by 2030 with projects on Las Vegas Boulevard South and elsewhere in the valley
Red Rock Resorts executives on Tuesday defended the permanent closure of three casinos, while touting new development that will double its portfolio in Las Vegas by 2030. During a second-quarter earnings call, Red Rock Resorts CFO Steve Cootey said they’re fielding a lot of calls from parties interested in the three closed properties—Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho in North Las Vegas and Fiesta Henderson.
