ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nevada Current

Layoffs feared as new home sales plummet in July

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Builders in Southern Nevada sold 434 homes in July, down from 713 the previous month, according to analyst Home Builders Research, sparking concerns about rippling economic effects. Sales of new homes in the valley peaked this year at 1,256 in March. “I’ve heard of one builder making some layoffs but I don’t know any details […] The post Layoffs feared as new home sales plummet in July appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PLANetizen

Las Vegas To Launch Vision Zero Initiative

Las Vegas has set a goal to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries by 2050, according to an article by KTNV staff. The city is developing a Vision Zero initiative that will guide the implementation of policies to improve road safety. The city’s website calls the plan “a collaborative effort...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Fox5 KVVU

Biden administration announces $48.9M for Nevada transportation projects, including Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced funding for two major Nevada transportation projects, including one project in Las Vegas. The projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, meant to modernize transportation systems and make them “safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Catherine Cortez Masto announces millions in funding for Nevada’s economy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto announced $3.9 million in funding in a bid to help Southern Nevada’s economy. $2.1 million will go towards the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to support the regional tourism industry, and $1.8 million will go towards the City of Las Vegas for pre-vocational programming in the culinary and hospitality sectors.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger Zee
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in Nevada

Handmade noodles deliver an authentic taste of Shangxi. Find the best Chinese takeout in Las Vegas / image: adobe. (Las Vegas, NV) - The next time you’re craving Chinese food, you might want to consider ordering takeout instead of going out to a restaurant.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Southern Nevada home prices cool for 2nd straight month

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The housing market continues to cool off in Southern Nevada. According to Las Vegas Realtors, home prices dropped for a second straight month in July. The average price for a home was $465,000, down 3.1% from June, but the price remains higher than at this point in 2021. It’s also down from the all-time high set in May at $482,000.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#Retirement#Hre#American Benefits Council#General Mills#Changing Times
The Nevada Independent

For first time, researchers can tell where in Nevada has the highest imprisonment rate

The analysis comes as lawmakers in 2019 ended the practice of “prison gerrymandering,” in which incarcerated people are counted in the census as part of the county where their prison is located, rather than their last home. The post For first time, researchers can tell where in Nevada has the highest imprisonment rate appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
963kklz.com

5 Great Ways To Relax Living In Las Vegas

Not sure why you might go to a Barnes and Nobles, but today is National “Book Lover’s” Day, so kick back and read a book today. The Mike & Carla Morning Show mention this because it came up that a lot of us need to take time to rest and relax. According to recent studies, 42% of your time should go toward resting…your mind, your body! That’s what they say might be needed to re-charge and avoid “burnout” at work and at home!
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

If Your Name Is George/Jorge, You’re Eating Free In Las Vegas

The Triple George Grill located in the Downtown Grand Las Vegas is celebrating it’s anniversary. In honor of 17 years of service, they’re marking the occasion by giving away free food. But there’s a catch. You have to be named George or Jorge. If you are lucky enough to bear this moniker, can I borrow your ID? Kidding. But if George or Jorge is your name, you might want to make your way downtown sometime this month. Throughout August, the Triple George Grill will give away free dishes and meals to anyone who shares their name. And these dishes look amazing. Seriously. I spent less than a minute on Triple George Grill‘s website and found myself drooling. We’re talking about mouth-watering steaks, seafood, lamb and more. Some of their specialties include Seared Maine Sea Scallops, New Zealand Roast Lamb Chops, Bison Osso Buco, the list goes on. This isn’t what we’re used to when we think of free in Las Vegas. This is award-winning dining here, people. I’ve never been so angry my name wasn’t George.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cdcgamingreports.com

Red Rock Resorts doubling its portfolio by 2030 with projects on Las Vegas Boulevard South and elsewhere in the valley

Red Rock Resorts executives on Tuesday defended the permanent closure of three casinos, while touting new development that will double its portfolio in Las Vegas by 2030. During a second-quarter earnings call, Red Rock Resorts CFO Steve Cootey said they’re fielding a lot of calls from parties interested in the three closed properties—Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho in North Las Vegas and Fiesta Henderson.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy