nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center to reconstruct DQ corner
SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux Center City Council approved a bid to construction the intersection by Dairy Queen in Sioux Center before the Highway 75 expansion project gets underway. At its Aug. 3 meeting, the council approved the $359,297.15 bid from Hulstein Excavating of Edgerton, MN. It was the low bid...
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY TO HOST TIRE DISPOSAL EVENT FOR RESIDENTS
IF YOU ARE A SIOUX CITY RESIDENT WITH SOME OLD TIRES YOU DON’T WANT, YOUR CHANCE TO GET RID OF THEM IS COMING SOON. SIOUX CITY’S ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT AND GILL HAULING WILL HOST A TIRE TAKE BACK EVENT FOR SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 20TH. THE...
voiceofalexandria.com
Christian group holds prayer gatherings in Sioux City throughout the week
SIOUX CITY — Volunteers from Time to Revive have been visiting various locations around Sioux City this week to pray, offer support and encourage others to worship Jesus Christ. Time to Revive partners with a local church in each community to bring believers together across denominational lines and inspire...
Woodbury County Wind Power Ordinance Likely To Change, MidAmerican Says It’ll Scuttle Wind Farm Plan.
(Sioux City, IA) — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is moving forward with an updated ordinance requiring far more distance between wind turbines and residences. It’s a move that MidAmerican Energy says will likely derail its plan to build a wind farm in Woodbury County. Daniel Hair of Hornick says the wind farm would be disruptive — he led a petition drive that more than 700 county residents signed, asking supervisors to change the ordinance. It currently requires at least 12-hundred-50 feet of separation between a residence and a wind turbine, and the new proposal would require 25 hundred feet. Brenda Holtz is a landowner who opposes expanding the distance, saying it takes away property owners’ ability to decide what to do with their land. The board will hold two more public hearings before taking a final vote on its wind ordinance change.
kwit.org
NEWS 8.10.22: COVID-19 Increase in Iowa, Future of Wind Turbines Up in the Air in Woodbury County, Teacher Concerns and More
Federal health officials are reporting Iowa’s COVID hospitalizations continue to increase. As of today, 323 Iowans hospitalized have tested positive for the virus. That’s up from 309 last week. State health officials are reporting more than 7,100 reported positive tests in the past seven days, a slight drop...
kscj.com
BOIL ORDER ISSUED FOR WHITING IOWA
A BOIL ORDER HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THE TOWN OF WHITING, IOWA. MONONA COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT SAYS A WATER MAIN BREAK IN THE TOWN TUESDAY AFTERNOON CAUSED A POSSIBLE LOSS OF WATER PRESSURE IN TOWN. AFTER WATER WAS RESTORED, THE IOWA D-N-R RECCOMENDED ISSUING A WATER BOIL ADVISORY. FREE BOTTLED...
KLEM
Thursday News, August 11
An 8 year old boy suffered fatal injuries Wednesday in a UTV accident near Hinton. The Plymouth County Sheriffs Department received a 911 call shortly before noon that a child was injured in an accident at a residence on Hill Lane west of Hinton. Authorities were told that a boy was driving an unregistered Polaris Ranger at the residence, and lost control of the vehicle on a grassy area. The vehicle rolled over on its top. The boy was partially ejected, causing serious injuries. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City, where he was later pronounced dead. His name was not released. The accident remains under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol and Hinton Ambulance and Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Should you let your lawn live or die?
As the hot dry weather continues in Siouxland, maintaining a healthy lawn has been no easy challenge.
kscj.com
WHITING BOIL ORDER CONTINUES UNTIL 11 A.M. FRIDAY
THE BOIL ORDER ISSUED FOR THE TOWN OF WHITING, IOWA WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. THE MONONA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS THE ADVISORY WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 A.M. FRIDAY. A WATER MAIN BREAK IN THE TOWN TUESDAY AFTERNOON CAUSED A POSSIBLE LOSS OF WATER PRESSURE...
2 hospitalized after crash near Sioux Center
Two men were injured Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center with one of the men having to be life-flighted.
13 rabbits removed from abandoned Sergeant Bluff home
More than a dozen rabbits were removed from an abandoned home, and some of them received injuries resulting from the neglect.
Child dies after UTV accident in northwest Iowa
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — An eight-year-old is dead following a UTV crash in northwest Iowa. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said it happened west of Hinton, just before noon on Wednesday. Investigators say the boy was driving the UTV when he lost control in a grassy area of the family’s property. The vehicle rolled and […]
kynt1450.com
Bomb Threat Reported at University of South Dakota
Vermillion Police Department says that a bomb threat was reported today regarding a suspicious device in the Lee Medical building on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion. The University Police Department, Vermillion Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Vermillion Fire EMS Department quickly began an evacuation and...
nwestiowa.com
New name, denomination for Primghar church
PRIMGHAR—An 85-year-old church in Primghar will soon go by another name. American Reformed Church, located at 280 First St. NE, will officially switch its name to Christ Community Church on Sunday, Aug. 28. The congregation will celebrate the new moniker that day following morning worship services with a community...
nwestiowa.com
Four hurt in collision near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Four people received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 1:05 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. Thirty-five-year-old Roman Enique Huerta Nunez of Le Mars was driving north on Garfield when his 2014 Chevrolet van...
kiwaradio.com
Two Orange City Men Injured In Middleburg Area Accident
Middleburg, Iowa — Two Orange City men were taken to hospitals after an accident near Middleburg on Wednesday morning, August 10th. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:40 a.m., 75-year-old Jacob Oolman of Orange City was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on 370th Street or B30, about three miles northeast of Sioux Center, or about three-tenths of a mile west of Middleburg. They tell us 72-year-old William Kooiker of Orange City was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 eastbound on 370th Street, and that Kooiker attempted to turn left onto a farm driveway and the two struck.
pmq.com
Pizza Ranch Deploys Revel Systems’ Cloud Platform Chain-Wide
Pizza Ranch, the largest pizza chain in the Midwest, has chosen Revel Systems’ Revel Enterprise to drive increased revenue across all of its ordering channels. Pizza Ranch’s Jon Moss said the move “dramatically lowered our cost of ownership while…gaining flexibility for the future.”. Pizza Ranch, headquartered...
kiwaradio.com
Two O’Brien County Residents Face Burglary, Drug Charges
Paullina, Iowa — Two people, one from Sutherland and one from Paullina face felony and misdemeanor charges after recent incidents. According to criminal complaints filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, 45-year-old Jennifer Larie Jones of Sutherland and 43-year-old Joshua Jay Mahler of Paullina face the charges in relation to incidents that occurred about a week ago.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for public intox charge
SIOUX CENTER—A 47-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested about 2:55 a.m. Sunday, July 31, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Victoria Gallegos-Cruz stemmed from her attempting to walk home from a party while heavily intoxicated and falling over in a lawn on the 500 block of Seventh Street Northeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man jailed for threatening doctor
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in Sheldon on charges of second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture. The arrest of Joseph Lee Daggett stemmed from an incident while attending a doctor’s examination for his girlfriend at Sanford Sheldon Medical...
