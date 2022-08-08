ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Arkansas basketball non-conference slate taking shape

Razorback fans are gearing up for Arkansas' four-game foreign exhibition tour in Spain and Italy that begins on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the non-conference schedule for the Hoop Hogs is starting to take shape for the highly-anticipated 2022-23 season under fourth-year head coach Eric Musselman. Monday morning, the official release came out...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BREAKING: Rickie Collins commits to LSU

Rickie Collins, a six-foot-two, 190-pound quarterback from Woodlawn high school in Baton Rouge, Louisiana has announced his commitment to LSU on ‘The Jordy Culotta Show’. This is the first signal-caller Brian Kelly has landed in the 2023 class. Collins was formerly committed to Purdue but recently de-committed as Kelly started going all-in to try and get him. Collins is rated as a four-star quarterback by 247Sports and he is listed as the No. 13 quarterback in the country.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN VP on SEC Network's hiring of Aaron Murray

Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray has landed a new job. Murray has been hired by ESPN, where he will call games for the SEC Network in addition to making studio appearances, per an ESPN Press Release. Via ESPN:. Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray, the SEC’s all-time leader in career passing...
FOOTBALL
Bryce Young
247Sports

Vanderbilt lands commitment from in-state 2023 kicker Brock Taylor

With starting kicker Joseph Bulovas out of eligibility following the 2022 season, Vanderbilt will need a new scholarship player at the position in 2023. The Commodores got their man on Monday, as Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic kicker Brock Taylor announced his commitment over offers from Air Force and Tennessee Tech. Taylor also reported interest from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and others.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 Safety Kylin Jackson moves commitment date; Texas A&M and LSU listed as finalists

Texas A&M has had an up and down time on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class. Since the weekend of the annual pool party and barbecue on July 30th, they have landed five commitments. Including top prospects in 5-Star linebacker Anthony Hill, 4-Star Safety Dalton Brooks, 3-Start Defensive tackle Samu Taumanupepe, and 2024 defensive lineman Dealyn Evans. One of the attendees at the pool party, 2023 safety Kylin Jackson, has officially updated his announcement date, Saturday, August 13th, with his final two schools being LSU, and Texas A&M. The Aggies have been on Jackson since early last summer, offering the stud...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU among teams who will be most improved in 2022

A new era of LSU Tigers football is set to begin in the same location that the last era began, the Big Easy. When Ed Orgeron began his run at LSU as the head coach after his interim tag was removed, the Tigers faced off with the BYU Cougars in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to open the season. This year Kelly begins his run as the Tigers’ head coach against the Florida State Seminoles in New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#American Football#College Football#Sec
FanSided

LSU Football: Tigers Will Determine 2022 SEC Success

The LSU Football team enters 2022 with new hope and raised expectations. How the Tigers fare will determine the success of other SEC programs. Three years removed from a 2019 national championship, and a team still considered to be one of the best ever in college football, The LSU football team enters 2022 with a fog of uncertainty, but one imbued with optimism and hope. National media expectations vary as to whether LSU can compete in year one of the Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge, but fans see a roster still replete with talent and a new coach with a history of winning.
BATON ROUGE, LA

