Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman
Kyle Mann is staying in Alabama The post Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
247Sports
Arkansas basketball non-conference slate taking shape
Razorback fans are gearing up for Arkansas' four-game foreign exhibition tour in Spain and Italy that begins on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the non-conference schedule for the Hoop Hogs is starting to take shape for the highly-anticipated 2022-23 season under fourth-year head coach Eric Musselman. Monday morning, the official release came out...
Former Alabama DL transferring to SWAC school
On Monday, former Alabama defensive lineman Kyle Mann announced he was transferring to Alabama A&M. In the end, Mann chose the Bulldogs over Grambling State, Georgia Southern and Louisiana. He joined the Crimson Tide as a part of the 2020 recruiting class. 247Sports’ recruiting rankings listed Mann as a three-star...
What is LSU getting in 5-star WR Shelton Sampson?
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic wide receiver Shelton Sampson committed to LSU, giving the Tigers a massive addition in the 2023 class.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Late Kick: Tennessee has a tough road to win SEC East
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate reacts to a bold prediction that Tennessee will win the SEC East.
BREAKING: Rickie Collins commits to LSU
Rickie Collins, a six-foot-two, 190-pound quarterback from Woodlawn high school in Baton Rouge, Louisiana has announced his commitment to LSU on ‘The Jordy Culotta Show’. This is the first signal-caller Brian Kelly has landed in the 2023 class. Collins was formerly committed to Purdue but recently de-committed as Kelly started going all-in to try and get him. Collins is rated as a four-star quarterback by 247Sports and he is listed as the No. 13 quarterback in the country.
ESPN VP on SEC Network's hiring of Aaron Murray
Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray has landed a new job. Murray has been hired by ESPN, where he will call games for the SEC Network in addition to making studio appearances, per an ESPN Press Release. Via ESPN:. Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray, the SEC’s all-time leader in career passing...
Where Shelton Sampson Jr. ranks among LSU five-star wide receiver signees since 2000
Brian Kelly made a big splash in the 2023 recruiting class when he landed five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. from Baton Rouge on August 6th. Sampson measures six-foot-four and 181-pounds and ranks as the No. 4 wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class. All of this info begs the...
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
Vanderbilt lands commitment from in-state 2023 kicker Brock Taylor
With starting kicker Joseph Bulovas out of eligibility following the 2022 season, Vanderbilt will need a new scholarship player at the position in 2023. The Commodores got their man on Monday, as Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic kicker Brock Taylor announced his commitment over offers from Air Force and Tennessee Tech. Taylor also reported interest from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and others.
2023 Safety Kylin Jackson moves commitment date; Texas A&M and LSU listed as finalists
Texas A&M has had an up and down time on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class. Since the weekend of the annual pool party and barbecue on July 30th, they have landed five commitments. Including top prospects in 5-Star linebacker Anthony Hill, 4-Star Safety Dalton Brooks, 3-Start Defensive tackle Samu Taumanupepe, and 2024 defensive lineman Dealyn Evans. One of the attendees at the pool party, 2023 safety Kylin Jackson, has officially updated his announcement date, Saturday, August 13th, with his final two schools being LSU, and Texas A&M. The Aggies have been on Jackson since early last summer, offering the stud...
Newest LSU WR commit Shelton Sampson Jr. inks NIL deal
After an April vote by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, Louisiana high school athletes can now profit off their NIL deals. According to on3.com, Sampson has a NIL evaluation of $254K, which ranks No. 26 in on3’s high school NIL rankings. When Sampson committed to LSU on The...
LSU among teams who will be most improved in 2022
A new era of LSU Tigers football is set to begin in the same location that the last era began, the Big Easy. When Ed Orgeron began his run at LSU as the head coach after his interim tag was removed, the Tigers faced off with the BYU Cougars in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to open the season. This year Kelly begins his run as the Tigers’ head coach against the Florida State Seminoles in New Orleans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LSU Football: Tigers Will Determine 2022 SEC Success
The LSU Football team enters 2022 with new hope and raised expectations. How the Tigers fare will determine the success of other SEC programs. Three years removed from a 2019 national championship, and a team still considered to be one of the best ever in college football, The LSU football team enters 2022 with a fog of uncertainty, but one imbued with optimism and hope. National media expectations vary as to whether LSU can compete in year one of the Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge, but fans see a roster still replete with talent and a new coach with a history of winning.
Comments / 0