College football games today: 2022 college football schedule
If you’re looking for information on all the college football games today, including where to watch them, TV schedule information,
Picking the best college football team in each state entering the 2022 season
College football is one of the biggest and most popular sports in the country, though it's regional in its roots. Intra-state rivalries like the Iron Bowl, Egg Bowl and Old Oaken Bucket provide bragging rights for residents and fans for 365 days. Simply put, state pride has been the foundation of the sport for more than a century.
Analyst Names 5 'Most Overrated' College Football Teams In 2022
This Monday morning, the official 2022 preseason coaches' poll released. Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame round out the top five. After that it gets a bit dicey. Texas A&M is No. 7, although the Aggies are really an unknown entering the 2022 season. Per college sports editor...
Jim Harbaugh Addresses Michigan Football's Quarterback Competition
Jim Harbaugh has a big decision to make ahead of the 2022 season. J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara are battling for the team's starting quarterback position. Word on the street is McCarthy and McNamara are splitting first-team reps. But sooner or later, Harbaugh's going to have to pick one to start for his team. A decision could be nearing.
Oxford's Mack Howard on a new challenge with Oxford, not satisfied after MAIS title
Mack Howard left the MAIS Class 5A championship game a year ago thrilled that he was able to deliver a title to Heritage Academy — the program’s first championship since 2019. But something was missing. The three-star recruit finished with 334 passing yards and six touchdowns as Heritage...
Michigan receivers having 'outstanding' start to fall camp, Jim Harbaugh says
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Just about every day in fall camp, Jim Harbaugh says, Ronnie Bell does something to prove he has fully recovered from the knee injury that ended his 2021 season before it ever really began. In one Michigan football practice last week, that moment came during...
Pitt Football Commit Kenny Minchey Lands at No. 80 in SI99
Sports Illustrated considers the Pitt Panthers quarterback of the future one of the best players in his class.
247Sports' Josh Pate explains importance of Michigan's Matt Weiss, Sherrone Moore
Michigan football had Josh Gattis leave for the OC job at Miami following the 2021 season. However, Josh Pate of 247Sports believes that Michigan will be just fine under Matt Weiss and and Sherrone Moore. Michigan will be using a tandem of offensive coordinators with Weiss and Moore at the...
College football rankings: 5 teams completely overhyped in 2022 coaches poll
The coaches have spoken, so let’s see what they got wrong in their college football rankings. With the season right around the corner, it is always great to dissect preseason college football rankings, such as the ole coaches poll. The Preseason USA TODAY Top 25 coaches poll was released...
Ohio State football: Jim Knowles faces adjustment to Big Ten from Oklahoma State, Joey Galloway says
Following a tough season defensively for Ohio State, coach Ryan Day brought in Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State as the Buckeyes' new defensive coordinator and made it clear last month at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis that he expects far better play on that side of the ball — specifically, a top-10 unit. On Tuesday, Knowles said at Ohio State media availability that he wishes Day "would've said top five, because that's what we expect." Joey Galloway, a former star wide receiver for the Buckeyes, pushed back a bit on that sentiment during ESPN's "College Football Live" on Tuesday, saying Knowles will face an adjustment going from the Big 12 to the Big Ten.
Syracuse football recruiting: ATH Zion Tracy sets official visit, 4-star 2024 Willy Love coming for opener
Class of 2023 athlete Zion Tracy has scheduled an official visit to Syracuse football for the weekend of Oct. 28, he announced on Twitter. The Long Island native currently attending St. Thomas More School in Montville, Conn., picked up an offer from the Orange earlier this summer following a standout camp performance.
Michigan football: Replacing Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo biggest question on Wolverines' defense
The Michigan Wolverines had a fantastic defense led by Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo in 2021, helping the team win the Big Ten and get to the College Football Playoff. With both pass rushers off to the NFL, the biggest question posed by The Michigan Insider’s Zach Shaw is how do Wolverines replace both guys? However, there’s an argument Jim Harbaugh can find his next star pass rusher with one of the current players he has on the roster.
