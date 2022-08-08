ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
AthlonSports.com

Analyst Names 5 'Most Overrated' College Football Teams In 2022

This Monday morning, the official 2022 preseason coaches' poll released. Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame round out the top five. After that it gets a bit dicey. Texas A&M is No. 7, although the Aggies are really an unknown entering the 2022 season. Per college sports editor...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
AthlonSports.com

Jim Harbaugh Addresses Michigan Football's Quarterback Competition

Jim Harbaugh has a big decision to make ahead of the 2022 season. J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara are battling for the team's starting quarterback position. Word on the street is McCarthy and McNamara are splitting first-team reps. But sooner or later, Harbaugh's going to have to pick one to start for his team. A decision could be nearing.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Pelini
Person
Joe Paterno
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Larry Coker
Person
Frank Solich
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Frank Beamer
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Bobby Bowden
Person
Mario Cristobal
Person
Phillip Fulmer
Person
Lane Kiffin
247Sports

Ohio State football: Jim Knowles faces adjustment to Big Ten from Oklahoma State, Joey Galloway says

Following a tough season defensively for Ohio State, coach Ryan Day brought in Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State as the Buckeyes' new defensive coordinator and made it clear last month at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis that he expects far better play on that side of the ball — specifically, a top-10 unit. On Tuesday, Knowles said at Ohio State media availability that he wishes Day "would've said top five, because that's what we expect." Joey Galloway, a former star wide receiver for the Buckeyes, pushed back a bit on that sentiment during ESPN's "College Football Live" on Tuesday, saying Knowles will face an adjustment going from the Big 12 to the Big Ten.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Michigan football: Replacing Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo biggest question on Wolverines' defense

The Michigan Wolverines had a fantastic defense led by Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo in 2021, helping the team win the Big Ten and get to the College Football Playoff. With both pass rushers off to the NFL, the biggest question posed by The Michigan Insider’s Zach Shaw is how do Wolverines replace both guys? However, there’s an argument Jim Harbaugh can find his next star pass rusher with one of the current players he has on the roster.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy