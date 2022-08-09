Law student Evelyn Galván is from Southwest Detroit and a proud child of immigrants who hail from a rural area in Guanajuato, Mexico. “They lived very humbly. They did not have access to education after grade school, yet they never stopped searching for a better life for our family,” she says. “My parents instilled in me a love for education and told me that through school, I could fulfill my dreams.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO