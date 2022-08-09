Read full article on original website
legalnews.com
Judges gather for inaugural retreat
Participants in the Association of Black Judges of Michigan’s Inaugural Retreat in Idlewild. –––––––– — Photo courtesy of Judge Terrance A. Keith. More than half of the members of the Association of Black Judges of Michigan (ABJM) gathered in Idlewild during a recent July weekend for its Inaugural Retreat. The theme of the retreat was “RESET: Restoration, Education, Service and Everyone Together.”
legalnews.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County is proud to welcome you to our Open House!
Local mentorship program makes moves in a BIG way!. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County (BBBS) is grateful to welcome the community to our open house. This occasion has been postponed previously due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now the wait is over. The event will take place Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 4PM–6PM at 1176 Robert T Longway Blvd, Flint, MI, 48503. This event is open to the public.
legalnews.com
Jennifer L. Hansen joins Fraser Trebilcock
Lansing– Fraser Trebilcock is pleased to announce the hiring of attorney Jennifer L. Hansen who will work primarily in the firm’s Lansing office. Hansen joins Fraser Trebilcock in the litigation practice group focusing on litigation, general business law, and real estate law. Her experience includes handling various litigation matters and transactional work with subpoenas in the real estate practice area.
legalnews.com
Award-winning author left a deep, lasting impression
Pulitzer Prize winning author David McCullough was a spellbinding writer, a literary giant who brought history to life for millions of readers worldwide. He was an equally gifted public speaker, which I discovered 15 years ago when attending a speech of his at the University of Michigan. McCullough, who died...
legalnews.com
Whitmer celebrates OK2SAY program that helps keep schools safe
On Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer reviewed the annual report from OK2SAY, a school safety program run by the Michigan State Police (MSP) that empowers Michigan students, teachers, and staff to help protect school safety by confidentially reporting threats, violent behavior, or mental health crises. In 2021, OK2SAY logged over 6,200 tips, a 67% increase compared to 2020.
legalnews.com
Advocate: Law student brings 'diverse lens' to studies
Law student Evelyn Galván is from Southwest Detroit and a proud child of immigrants who hail from a rural area in Guanajuato, Mexico. “They lived very humbly. They did not have access to education after grade school, yet they never stopped searching for a better life for our family,” she says. “My parents instilled in me a love for education and told me that through school, I could fulfill my dreams.
legalnews.com
Wayne Law student receives scholarship from Warner
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP has selected Natasha Shlaimon as the recipient of its new $20,000 Law Scholarship – Embracing Diversity in Our Communities. The scholarship is awarded to a rising second-year law student in good standing and from a historically marginalized community. The scholarship will be paid in installments over the course of the next two school years.
legalnews.com
Field-Foster named to Michigan Lawyers Weekly 'Influential Women of Law' Class of 2022
Lansing– Monique Field-Foster, an executive partner with Warner Norcross + Judd LLP, has been selected to the Michigan Lawyers Weekly “Influential Women of Law” Class of 2022. Michigan Lawyers Weekly will present the awards during a Sept. 23 luncheon at the Detroit Marriott Hotel in Troy. Field-Foster...
legalnews.com
Whitmer announces federal RAISE grant awarded to MDOT and City of Detroit for the Detroit Mobility and Innovation Corridor
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced the award of a $25 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and City of Detroit for the Detroit Mobility and Innovation Corridor (DMIC). “Today, Michigan’s economic momentum...
legalnews.com
Dickinson Wright attorney receives Outstanding Business Lawyer Award
Mark High, a member in the Detroit office of Dickinson Wright PLLC, has been named the recipient of the 16th Annual Stephen H. Schulman Outstanding Business Lawyer Award by the State Bar of Michigan’s Business Law Section. This prestigious award honors Michigan business lawyers who consistently exemplify the characteristics the Business Law Section seeks to foster and facilitate: the highest quality of professionalism, the highest quality of practice, and an unwavering dedication to service, ethical conduct, and collegiality within the practice of law.
legalnews.com
State Bar LGBTQA Section panel will discuss 'Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act' on August 17
The State Bar of Michigan’s LGBTQA Section will present a webinar, “Rouch World v. Michigan Department of Civil Rights: The Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, and the Future of Queer Rights in Michigan” on Wednesday, August 17, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. via Zoom. Panelists include:. • Angie...
legalnews.com
'Ins and Outs of Employment and Labor Arbitration' focus of ADR Section webinar
The Alternative Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar of Michigan will conduct a webinar on “The Ins and Outs of Employment and Labor Arbitration for Arbitrators and Advocates” Tuesday, August 16, from noon to 1:15 p.m. via Zoom. Experienced arbitrators Betty Rankin Widgeon and Lee Hornberger will...
legalnews.com
Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two anti-government extremists sought to spark a “second American revolution” by kidnapping Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to shock the country into chaos before the 2020 election.
legalnews.com
Man exonerated of four killings offers free gas in Detroit
DETROIT (AP) — Drivers lined up early Tuesday to get free gas in Detroit from a man who spent eight years in prison before he was cleared of four killings. Davontae Sanford limited the $25,000 offer to women and older men. “The city had my back, so it’s only...
legalnews.com
Leader: Moot Court Chancellor is committed to public service
A rising 3L at Wayne State University Law School, Dominica Convertino's interest in the legal field stems from her passion for politics and public policy; and she hopes to combine these interests by pursuing a career in administrative law. Convertino started her career trajectory graduating with high academic distinction from...
legalnews.com
Nessel prevails in continued prosecution of Wolverine Watchmen
The prosecution prevailed on critical motions in the case against three members of the Wolverine Watchmen who were allegedly part of a plot to storm the state Capitol building and kidnap elected officials, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. Joseph Morrison, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico appeared in court for...
legalnews.com
Health dept. forms 11 Regional Health Equity Advisory Councils to combat health disparities among high-risk and underserved communities
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is announcing the formation of 11 Regional Health Advisory Councils designed to help combat health disparities in underserved and rural areas across the state. These councils will provide a network of trusted community partners that will help improve structural gaps in...
legalnews.com
Oakland County Board of Commissioners votes to place public transportation millage on November ballot
In a bipartisan vote, the Oakland County Board of Commissioners approved placing a public transportation millage question on the November 8 ballot at its meeting last night. If approved by voters, funding from an Oakland County public transportation millage will support current public transportation services in Oakland County, create and extend new routes to connect local communities and increase transportation service for seniors, veterans and people with disabilities. The millage would be levied at a maximum rate of .95 mills (95 cents per $1,000 in taxable property value) for ten years beginning in 2022 and ending in 2031.
legalnews.com
EGLE issues violation notices to Tribar as investigation into chemical release continues
The Wixom company responsible for a chemical release that threatened the Huron River system was served with multiple violation notices late Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). EGLE’s Water Resources Division (WRD) issued violations to Tribar Manufacturing and initiated accelerated enforcement related to issues...
legalnews.com
Proposals sought for planning and implementing evidence-based services and research-supported services for juvenile justice-involved youth
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to assist communities with planning and implementation of evidence-based services to promote and preserve community-based placement for juvenile justice-involved youth who may be otherwise placed into out-of-home placement. Funding for this initiative is being...
