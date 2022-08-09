Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general, led by California, in a comment letter in support of a joint effort by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to revise and strengthen regulations under the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). The CRA is a critical civil rights law enacted by Congress to prevent racially discriminatory redlining in housing and encourage banks to help meet the credit needs of all segments of their communities, including low- and moderate-income (LMI) neighborhoods and individuals. In the comment letter, the coalition expresses its support for the federal agencies’ proposed rule and urges them to go even further in implementing reforms to help tackle persistent racial and economic disparities exacerbated by COVID-19. "The pandemic has had a devastating effect on communities across Michigan," Nessel said, "Since its passage, the CRA has helped Michigan residents access capital for investments like mortgages and small business loans that have helped them transform their neighborhoods. However, the CRA can do more. That's why I stand with my colleagues in asking that the rule implementing the legislation be strengthened to respond to the financial crises precipitated by COVID-19, a crisis that affects low-and-middle-income communities disproportionately."

