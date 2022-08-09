Read full article on original website
Whitmer celebrates OK2SAY program that helps keep schools safe
On Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer reviewed the annual report from OK2SAY, a school safety program run by the Michigan State Police (MSP) that empowers Michigan students, teachers, and staff to help protect school safety by confidentially reporting threats, violent behavior, or mental health crises. In 2021, OK2SAY logged over 6,200 tips, a 67% increase compared to 2020.
Judges gather for inaugural retreat
Participants in the Association of Black Judges of Michigan’s Inaugural Retreat in Idlewild. –––––––– — Photo courtesy of Judge Terrance A. Keith. More than half of the members of the Association of Black Judges of Michigan (ABJM) gathered in Idlewild during a recent July weekend for its Inaugural Retreat. The theme of the retreat was “RESET: Restoration, Education, Service and Everyone Together.”
Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two anti-government extremists sought to spark a “second American revolution” by kidnapping Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to shock the country into chaos before the 2020 election.
Proposals sought for planning and implementing evidence-based services and research-supported services for juvenile justice-involved youth
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to assist communities with planning and implementation of evidence-based services to promote and preserve community-based placement for juvenile justice-involved youth who may be otherwise placed into out-of-home placement. Funding for this initiative is being...
Nessel joins coalition in support of federal effort to strengthen access to banking and credit services for underserved communities
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general, led by California, in a comment letter in support of a joint effort by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to revise and strengthen regulations under the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). The CRA is a critical civil rights law enacted by Congress to prevent racially discriminatory redlining in housing and encourage banks to help meet the credit needs of all segments of their communities, including low- and moderate-income (LMI) neighborhoods and individuals. In the comment letter, the coalition expresses its support for the federal agencies’ proposed rule and urges them to go even further in implementing reforms to help tackle persistent racial and economic disparities exacerbated by COVID-19. "The pandemic has had a devastating effect on communities across Michigan," Nessel said, "Since its passage, the CRA has helped Michigan residents access capital for investments like mortgages and small business loans that have helped them transform their neighborhoods. However, the CRA can do more. That's why I stand with my colleagues in asking that the rule implementing the legislation be strengthened to respond to the financial crises precipitated by COVID-19, a crisis that affects low-and-middle-income communities disproportionately."
Jury selection begins in second trial in Whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Jury selection started Tuesday in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors are putting Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. on trial again after...
Dickinson Wright attorney receives Outstanding Business Lawyer Award
Mark High, a member in the Detroit office of Dickinson Wright PLLC, has been named the recipient of the 16th Annual Stephen H. Schulman Outstanding Business Lawyer Award by the State Bar of Michigan’s Business Law Section. This prestigious award honors Michigan business lawyers who consistently exemplify the characteristics the Business Law Section seeks to foster and facilitate: the highest quality of professionalism, the highest quality of practice, and an unwavering dedication to service, ethical conduct, and collegiality within the practice of law.
'Ins and Outs of Employment and Labor Arbitration' focus of ADR Section webinar
The Alternative Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar of Michigan will conduct a webinar on “The Ins and Outs of Employment and Labor Arbitration for Arbitrators and Advocates” Tuesday, August 16, from noon to 1:15 p.m. via Zoom. Experienced arbitrators Betty Rankin Widgeon and Lee Hornberger will...
Whitmer announces federal RAISE grant awarded to MDOT and City of Detroit for the Detroit Mobility and Innovation Corridor
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced the award of a $25 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and City of Detroit for the Detroit Mobility and Innovation Corridor (DMIC). “Today, Michigan’s economic momentum...
