Beyoncé becomes fourth woman with 10 Number Ones on R&B/hip-hop charts
Beyoncé has reached another milestone on the back of her seventh album, ‘Renaissance’, becoming the fourth woman in history to have 10 songs top the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart. As reported by Billboard themselves, the outlet established the chart in 1958, with only three other women having...
Spotify launches new concert tickets website
Spotify has launched a new concert tickets website where fans can buy gig tickets directly from the streaming service. The website, Spotify Tickets, went live yesterday (August 10). According to MusicAlly, the site is “strictly a test rather than a full commercial launch”. Through the site, Spotify users...
Girls’ Generation explain why only Sooyoung and Tiffany have writing credits on comeback album ‘Forever 1’
Girls’ Generation have explained why only two of the group’s eight members, namely Sooyoung and Tiffany, have songwriting credits on their new comeback album, ‘Forever 1’. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Taeyeon revealed that the group’s members were involved in producing tracks for the...
Been Stellar – ‘Been Stellar’ review: one of NYC’s brightest new guitar hopes
You can’t help but get swept up in the romance of a place like New York City. Split between the bustle of the Lower East Side and the tranquility of Brooklyn, Been Stellar found this sentiment out fast when they descended on The Big Apple to study in 2017. It was inevitable that the budding creatives were also sucked in by the city’s illustrious heritage when they set out making music, a devotion that initially threatened to blunt any form of authentic edge.
UNKLE share new track ‘The Way Back Home’ from ‘Rōnin II’ mixtape
UNKLE have shared a new track called ‘The Way Back Home’ – you can listen to it below. The song serves as the first taste of ‘Rōnin II’, the second instalment in a two-part mixtape project, which is due for release on August 31 (pre-order here).
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Marcus Mumford says he “actually really begged” Winston Marshall not to leave Mumford & Sons
Marcus Mumford has spoken out in a new interview about Winston Marshall’s decision to leave Mumford & Sons. Marshall helped form the folk-rock band in 2007, but faced an online backlash in March 2021 after tweeting praise for a book by the controversial US journalist Andy Ngo titled Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy.
Listen to Enter Shikari’s new single ‘The Void Stares Back’ featuring Wargasm
Enter Shikari have shared a new single featuring Wargasm – listen to ‘The Void Stares Back’ below. The collaborative track is said to signal “a new beginning” for Enter Shikari, whose sixth and latest album ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible’ came out in April 2020.
John Easterling, husband of Olivia Newton-John, pays tribute: “Our love for each other transcends our understanding”
John Easterling – husband of the late Olivia Newton-John – has remembered his wife in a warm tribute on social media. Newton-John died on Monday August 8, aged 73, having battled breast cancer since 1992. The news was shared in an Instagram post that the Grease star had “passed away peacefully” at home on her ranch in Southern California.
Red Velvet’s Joy and Choo Young-woo to lead new romance K-drama ‘Accidental Country Diary’
Red Velvet‘s Joy and actor Choo Young-woo have been cast as the leads for an upcoming romance K-drama, Accidental Country Diary (literal translation). Joy and Choo’s casting in the new series, based on a web novel of the same name by Park Ha-min, was confirmed in May. According to Soompi, Accidental Country Diary depicts a romance between a man from Seoul and a policewoman from the countryside. The series, an original by KakaoTV, is set to premiere on the South Korean OTT streaming platform on September 5.
Travis Barker returns to Machine Gun Kelly tour “against his doctor’s orders”
Travis Barker has returned to Machine Gun Kelly‘s ‘Mainstream Sellout’ tour “against his doctor’s orders”. MGK is currently out on the road in the US, having kicked off the extensive run of shows back in June. Barker – a friend and collaborator of Machine...
Ryan Reynolds says Blake Lively had “not good” reaction to Wrexham AFC purchase
Ryan Reynolds has said his wife Blake Lively had a “not good” reaction when he told her he’d bought half of Wrexham AFC. The actor acquired the Welsh football club in 2020 with It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney, with their takeover documented in upcoming series Welcome To Wrexham.
Investment into artists by UK record labels has doubled in last five years
Investment into artists by UK record labels has doubled in the last five years, new figures show. According to data by the BPI, UK record labels invested almost £500million in artists’ career development in 2021, more than double the amount spent in 2016. The labels’ investment last year...
The Game drops 10-minute diss against Eminem, ‘The Black Slim Shady’
The Game has returned with his 10th album, ‘DRILLMATIC Heart Vs. Mind’, which features a 10-minute diss against Eminem titled ‘The Black Slim Shady’. The scorching track opens with a skit led by an Uber driver named Matthew, who’s revealed later in the song to be the brother of Stan, the subject of Eminem’s titular 2000 hit. With incendiary bars, The Game delivers a litany of deep references to Eminem’s career, catalogue and personal life, taking aim at his history of addiction, his family, and the debate over whether Eminem is guilty of cultural appropriation.
Listen to Alvvays’ reflective new single ‘Easy On Your Own?’
Alvvays have shared their brand new single ‘Easy On Your Own?’ – you can listen to it below. The song is the second to be previewed from the Canadian band’s forthcoming third studio album ‘Blue Rev’, which is due for release via Transgressive on October 7.
How ‘The Rap Game UK’ became TV’s most important music show
No matter how much some people hate it, reality TV continues to dominate our screens. From the performative grandeur of The Real Housewives franchise to Love island’s cynical romantics, you can’t flick on the telly these days without splashing down in some soapy drama. Next on our watchlist is The Rap Game UK: a BBC remake of the Jermaine Dupri and Queen Latifah-produced talent contest in which veteran duo Krept and Konan plus 1Xtra’s DJ Target hunt for the next big British MC.
Listen to Mykki Blanco’s powerful new song ‘Steps’
Mykki Blanco has today (August 10) shared a new song, ‘Steps’ – check it out below. The song features MNEK and Saul Williams and is taken from Blanco’s upcoming new album, ‘Stay Close To Music’, which arrives on October 14 via Transgressive records. Speaking...
Watch Green Day perform with 10-year-old fan in San Francisco
Green Day invited a 10-year-old fan on-stage to perform with them during their recent headline show at Outside Lands festival. The rock trio topped the bill at the three-day San Francisco event last Saturday (August 6), delivering a career-spanning 22-track set on the Lands End main stage. At one point...
Freo.Social apologises after punk band Body Horrors allege member was assaulted by Mojo’s employee at venue
Fremantle venue Freo.Social has apologised to Perth band Body Horrors who alleged that their singer was physically assaulted and verbally abused by a staff member of its sister venue, Mojo’s, who has since been fired. Earlier this week, the band alleged their singer, Eden, was in the green room...
Weezer cancel 2022 Broadway residency due to “low ticket sales”
Weezer have cancelled their 2022 Broadway residency due to “low ticket sales”. The Los Angeles band announced a five-date series of back-to-back shows at the Broadway Theatre in New York in June. Each concert was set to focus on a different ‘SZNZ’ EP, beginning with ‘Spring’ on September 13.
