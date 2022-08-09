You can’t help but get swept up in the romance of a place like New York City. Split between the bustle of the Lower East Side and the tranquility of Brooklyn, Been Stellar found this sentiment out fast when they descended on The Big Apple to study in 2017. It was inevitable that the budding creatives were also sucked in by the city’s illustrious heritage when they set out making music, a devotion that initially threatened to blunt any form of authentic edge.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO