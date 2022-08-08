Read full article on original website
Coast Guard Responds to Oil Spill at Offshore Platform in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana
The U.S. Coast Guard was responding to an oil spill Monday after an oil tank platform collapsed at Hilcorp’ Caillou Island offshore facility in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma personnel initially received a notification from the National Response Center stating the platform experienced a structural failure causing a tank to fall into the water and spill oil.
