3D home tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EqU4AH4bHXU. Here’s an opportunity to have your very own ‘tree house’ in Hancock Park, just blocks from Hollywood and Larchmont Village. This TOP FLOOR unit is located in one of the best buildings in a complex located on Wilcox, south of the guard house. (The site was also once the home of the historic Black-Foxe Military Institute, which listed Harry Carey, Jr., Charles Chaplin, Jr., Dennis and Phillip Crosby (Bing’s twin sons), Larry Hagman, Alan Hale, Jr., Robert Wagner and Gene Wilder among its celebrity alumni between 1929 and 1968.)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO