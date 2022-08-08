ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: FBI delivers subpoenas to several Pa. Republican lawmakers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The FBI has delivered subpoenas to several Pennsylvania lawmakers after they confiscated Republican State Rep. Scott Perry's phone as a part of a probe into a scheme to install alternate Trump electors.According to PennLive, agents visited several Pa. House and Senate Republican lawmaker's offices at the State Capitol.Right now, it remains unclear which lawmakers were paid visits.This comes just one day after Perry had his cell phone seized as a part of the Department of Justice's criminal investigation. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
Newsweek

Jim Jordan Confronted Over 10-Year-Old-Rape-Victim Tweet

Ohio Republican Representative Jim Jordan was confronted on Thursday after he deleted a tweet in response to a report about a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio that crossed state lines to receive an abortion. Earlier this month, The Indianapolis Star reported that a 10-year-old girl received an abortion in Indiana...
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fop#Drugs#Republican#U S Senate#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Senate

Comments / 0

Community Policy