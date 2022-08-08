Read full article on original website
Dr. Mehmet Oz claims Democratic opponent John Fetterman ‘was living off Daddy’s money until he was 46'
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's blue-collar image is questioned by Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, who cites Fetterman's comfortable upbringing and reports of being financially supported by his parents until his mid-40s. Fetterman has confirmed the financial backing from his parents during his time as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, and said...
Dr. Oz Has Weirdest Explanation For Why No One Is Donating To His Campaign
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in his adopted state of Pennsylvania, admits his campaign has struggled to raise money and he says it’s because Democrats are “clever” while Republicans mow their lawns. Oz spoke to Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday, who pointed...
Fetterman's Chances of Beating Oz in Pennsylvania With 3 Months to Election
The Democratic candidate aims to flip a Republican-held Senate seat blue as he faces off against his Trump-backed opponent.
Report: FBI delivers subpoenas to several Pa. Republican lawmakers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The FBI has delivered subpoenas to several Pennsylvania lawmakers after they confiscated Republican State Rep. Scott Perry's phone as a part of a probe into a scheme to install alternate Trump electors.According to PennLive, agents visited several Pa. House and Senate Republican lawmaker's offices at the State Capitol.Right now, it remains unclear which lawmakers were paid visits.This comes just one day after Perry had his cell phone seized as a part of the Department of Justice's criminal investigation.
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
These States Have Approved Stimulus Checks
North Carolina: North Caroline has a $6.5 billion budget surplus, so Democratic lawmakers want to use this money to deliver tax rebates. This would grant $200 checks to residents; however, there has been a bit of opposition by state senate republicans.
These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022
In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
Ryan Kelley, Arrested For Jan. 6 Involvement, Loses GOP Nomination For Michigan Governor
Trump-endorsed Tudor Dixon ultimately won, but Kelley briefly surged in the race — after his arrest.
Jim Jordan Confronted Over 10-Year-Old-Rape-Victim Tweet
Ohio Republican Representative Jim Jordan was confronted on Thursday after he deleted a tweet in response to a report about a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio that crossed state lines to receive an abortion. Earlier this month, The Indianapolis Star reported that a 10-year-old girl received an abortion in Indiana...
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
Rep. Jahana Hayes could be the first incumbent Connecticut Democrat to lose in 22 years
As Republicans set their sights on recapturing a majority in the House, much of the focus of party leaders, activists, and political players is on battleground seats in states such as Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia. But could an upset be brewing in the Democratic stronghold of New England?
Doug Mastriano Is Keeping A Big Secret From Pennsylvania Voters
Doug Mastriano has a secret. The Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor says he’s chosen someone to serve as the commonwealth’s next secretary of state — a position that will hold enormous power over the 2024 presidential election. But he won’t tell voters who it is. In...
The Worst Supreme Court Decision Is Yet to Come | Opinion
Thwart the impending decision in Moore v. Harper by flipping more state legislatures.
Stimulus check updates: Here are the states sending inflation-busting payments worth up to $1,500
Stimulus checks and relief payments are being sent by several states across the country as inflation wreaks havoc on personal expenditures.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court upholds Trump-maligned mail-in voting practices
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has upheld universal mail-in voting, rejecting Republican claims that legislation approved in 2019 by the commonwealth’s GOP-controlled legislature is unconstitutional.
Ohio 10-year-old's alleged illegal immigrant rapist, 27, was listed as minor in abortionist’s report to state
The Guatemalan illegal immigrant charged with raping and impregnating an Ohio 10-year-old who traveled to Indiana for an abortion was listed as a minor in the report the Indiana-based abortionist sent to authorities. Dr. Caitlin Bernard reported that the alleged rapist was approximately 17-years-old in an official filing to the...
'They were just leaving them on the street': Texas Gov. Abbott has sent over 6,100 immigrants to DC as he expands to NYC
Volunteers who met the immigrants in Washington, DC, described how "shell-shocked these people were coming out of the buses."
People In Certain States May Lose Part Of Their Social Security Checks
Retirement means a few things: the end of work, a new change of pace in life, and figuring out Social Security. Once all the deadlines are adhered to and paperwork filed, there’s still the matter of just how much will be collected. Residents of some states will actually lose part of their Social Security checks. Which ones, and why?
SNAP Updates To Know for Summer 2022
The federal government's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has garnered a lot of headlines this summer, from the rollout of the Summer P-EBT program that aims to feed underprivileged kids to...
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf reintroduces proposal to put $2,000 in residents' pockets
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) and Democratic state lawmakers have reintroduced a proposal to send $2,000 checks to lower-income households to provide relief for the higher cost of living.
