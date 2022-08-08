ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

CBS San Francisco

Lost dog wearing Gilroy tags found in small German village

GILROY (CBS SF) -- Police are trying to figure out how a dog wearing a Gilroy license tag wound up lost in a small German village.The Gilroy Police Foundation said they received a message with a picture of a dog and its Gilroy tags in the shape of a four-leaf clover. According to a Facebook post,  they still don't know how the dog wound up in a small village in Germany but confirm that someone -- not the owner -- picked up the dog. The Foundation speculates the owner may be in the military which would explain how the pup traveled more than 5,600 miles from Gilroy."We believe the dog belongs to a US military person," wrote a foundation spokesperson in the FB comments. "The airbase is only 41 miles from where the dog was found. Most likely someone who lives off base. It was a happy ending that leaves us all wanting more of the story."" Moral of the story, good idea to license your dog. You never know where they might turn up."  
GILROY, CA
One Green Planet

Petition: Tell U.S. Lawmakers to Finally Protect Big Cats

Unbelievably, It is still legal to own a pet tiger in many parts of the United States — or any big cat for that matter. The Big Cat Public Safety Act aims to address the cruel reality of keeping a wild animal in captivity. For years the government has failed to help big cats and enact legislation needed to stop the suffering of these animals. This bill is a step in the right direction, and we hope that it will become law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
One Green Planet

Iranian Authorities Slaughter Over 1700 Dogs in Shelter Amid Ban on Pet Ownership

According to reports from Iranian media, municipality authorities have slaughtered over 1700 dogs in a dog shelter near Tehran, the capital of Iran. According to reports, the agents shot and killed the dog, most of which were neutered. The agents temporarily imprisoned the shelter manager in a room. Next, the agents killed and buried all the shelter’s dogs, with only 10 to 20 surviving.
PETS
#Big Cat#Lion#Zoos#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House#Senate
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Power 105.5 Boise

Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained

One of the best things about living in Idaho is that there never seems to be a shortage of mysteries. In a recent search on YouTube, I came across a video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
IDAHO STATE
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE
105.5 The Fan

The Dark Secrets of a Utah Ranch Are Under Investigation

My fascination with the paranormal and unexplained phenomena is well-documented. So, when I was scrolling through Netflix over the weekend, I was shocked to learn via a History Channel documentary that "the world’s most mysterious hot spot for UFO and 'High Strangeness' phenomena" was just 7 hours away from Boise.
BOISE, ID
Outdoor Life

Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country

Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
HOBBIES

