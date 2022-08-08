Read full article on original website
Olivia Newton-John’s Kids: Get to Know the ‘Grease’ Star’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi
Olivia Newton-John leaves behind one child following her death on Monday, August 8, at the age of 73. The legendary singer “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” a statement posted to her Facebook read. The Grease star had a daughter Chloe Lattanzi. Keep reading to get to know more about Olivia’s beloved only child.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Speaks Out Following Her Death at 73
Legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday. She was 73-years-old. She battled cancer for years and was a strong advocate for cancer research. Her husband, John Easterling, released a statement regarding her passing. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning,...
Grease: Olivia Newton-John almost lost role of Sandy to another 1970s star
Although it’s nearly impossible to picture anyone else other than Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson in Grease, the late Australian entertainer almost lost the role to another Seventies star.Newton-John, who passed away today (8 August), was well-known for her starring lead as Sandy, opposite John Travolta’s Danny Zuko, in the 1978 musical classic.Follow The Independent’s live blog here for real-time updates on Newton-John’s death. According to Vanity Fair, the iconic role of doe-eyed Sandy was almost given to late Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60. When director Randal Kleiser was on...
Looking back at Olivia Newton-John's iconic moments
Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer whose breathy voice and wholesome beauty made her one of the biggest pop stars of the ’70s and charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie “Grease,” has died, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
WATCH: Olivia Newton-John And Barry Gibb Sing Stunning Version Of ‘Islands In The Stream’
The Bee Gees originally wrote “Islands in the Stream” for none other than Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, but it’s been a song redone time and time again. Specifically, with Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John, they have been able to do an absolutely stunning rendition of the song together. This performance took place at the Sound Relief charity concert in 2009, where they were raising funds for those affected by Victorian bushfires earlier that year.
Olivia Newton-John Funeral Arrangements in Native Australia Revealed
Olivia Newton-John will receive a state funeral in Australia. While appearing on Australia's A Current Affair program Monday following the news of the star's death at age 73, Newton-John's niece, Tottie Goldsmith, revealed that the Grease star's family has been formally offered a state funeral by the nation, which they plan to accept.
Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed.The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends.Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in which she starred opposite John Travolta as Sandy.Her performance saw her nominated for multiple awards including two Golden Globes, and various other film accolades. View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)Writing...
John Travolta leads tributes to Dame Olivia Newton-John following her death
John Travolta has led tributes to his Grease costar Dame Olivia Newton-John and her “incredible impact” following news of her death.The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning at the age of 73, with her husband confirming her death on social media.She was surrounded by family and friends, John Easterling said.Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role as Sandy in the 1978 film Grease, in which she appeared opposite Travolta, who played Danny Zuko.Writing on Instagram, Travolta said that her “impact was incredible” and signed off his tribute to the actress as...
Olivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest moments
Olivia Newton-John has died aged 73. Here the Independent looks back at her greatest moments.Newton-John released first solo album, If Not for You, in 1971, featuring songs by Bob Dylan.In 1974, she represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest, with Long Live Love, coming fourth to ABBA, who won with Waterloo.Her career hit new heights in 1978, when she starred alongside John Travolta in the film adaptation of the musical Grease, which was the biggest film of the year. Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John dies aged 73
Olivia Newton-John’s 10 Best Classic Rock Covers
Olivia Newton-John may be remembered for her starring role in Grease or her chart-topping pop hits, but there was much more to the singer and actress. Newton-John, who died Aug. 8 at the age of 73, began her musical career as a teenager, appearing on local television shows in Australia, where her family had immigrated from England when she was six.
Kelsea Ballerini Salutes Olivia Newton-John With a ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ Cover [Watch]
Amid the news of Olivia Newton-John's death on Monday (Aug. 8), Kelsea Ballerini issued a rafter-raising at-home performance of "Hopelessly Devoted to You," one of the late singer and actor's most iconic hits. Ballerini wore a chunky, multi-colored sweater and stood in front of a simple indoor backdrop as she...
Gwyneth Paltrow Boosts Her Height in Platform Sneakers With Baggy Low-Rise Shorts & Boxy Shirt
Click here to read the full article. Gwyneth Paltrow slipped into some neutrals on an outing in New York yesterday. The Oscar-winning actress kept cool in the summer heat in a lightweight, oversized ensemble. She slipped into white collared shirt that was buttoned up to the top, making the shape of the structured collar more prominent. The top also featured a cotton material at the center and sheer sides with dramatic flowing sleeves. The “Talented Mr. Ripley” star matched the white blouse with a pair of loose beige shorts that cut off just below her knees. The bottoms also featured a drawstring...
Critic’s Notebook: Hopelessly Devoted to Olivia Newton-John
If you were raised in a house tuned to AM radio in the 1970s and early ‘80s, chances are that the crystalline vocals of Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at age 73 at her Southern California ranch, were a big part of your childhood soundtrack. This was especially true if you grew up in Australia, where we eagerly claimed her as our own, even if ONJ was born in Britain and moved with her family to Melbourne when she was 5. I just have to think about her 1971 breakthrough hit, a wistful, soft-rock country love song by Bob Dylan called...
Cast of Grease The Musical dedicates entire show run to Olivia Newton-John
Cast members of Grease The Musical in the West End have dedicated their entire run to the memory of Dame Olivia Newton-John, following her death aged 73.In joint statement following Tuesday night’s West End performance of the show, they said it was a “huge honour to follow in Olivia’s footsteps each night” and that they had all be inspired by her work.Dame Olivia’s death was announced on Monday on social media by her widower John Easterling, who said she had died peacefully at her home in California, following a battle with cancer.The actress was best known for playing Sandy in...
Fan hilariously edits Pete Davidson’s Kim Kardashian tattoo following their breakup
A fan came up with creative ways for Pete Davidson to cover up his “my girl is a lawyer” tattoo, which he got in honour of his now-ex Kim Kardashian.In a recent video posted to TikTok, a user who goes by the name @mysweetadeline, shared a recommendation for Davidson.“This is a problem but I know how to fix it,” the text over the video reads, along with a screenshot of Davidson’s tattoo on an iPad. “Don’t worry, I got you Pete.”With their Apple pencil, the TikToker went on to modify the “my girl is a lawyer” ink to “Rudy...
