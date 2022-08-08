Read full article on original website
Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A U.S. Navy destroyer escort that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of World War II in the Philippines has become the deepest wreck to be discovered, according to explorers. The USS Samuel B. Roberts, popularly known as the “Sammy B,"...
US airman who rescued film of A-bomb horrors is honoured at last
Cameraman Daniel McGovern copied footage of Hiroshima and Nagasaki devastation to ensure lessons were learned. The photograph shows devastation in Nagasaki after the atomic bomb: a scorched wilderness where there was once a city. At its centre stands a lone man with a camera. It was 9 September 1945 and...
102-year-old WWII veteran honored as segregated battalion is awarded Congressional Gold Medal
A 102-year-old World War II veteran was recognized for her service on July 26 and her unit has been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. Romay Davis was part of a segregated unit that worked overtime to help sort the mail and deliver it to military members desperately seeking hope from back home. A massive backlog of letters and packages sent to U.S. troops had accumulated in warehouses in Europe toward the end of World War II and an all-Black, all-women group of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion cleared the backlog in record time. Davis, the oldest living member of the unit, was honored at Montgomery City Hall in Montgomery, Alabama. “I think it's an exciting event, and it's something for families to remember,” said Davis, acknowledging that she wasn't just representing herself but many of the other members who weren't present or had passed away, reported 11 Alive. “It isn't mine, just mine. No. It's everybody's.”
'I Faked Everything': WWII Vet, 98, Honored for Tricking Nazis with Illusions in 'Ghost Army'
It's never too late to celebrate America's heroes. Manny Frockt, 98, was presented with a Congressional Gold Medal on Saturday for the U.S. Army veteran's role in deceiving the Nazis with illusions during World War II, ABC affiliate WPBF reported. Frockt was a member of the "Ghost Army," a once-secret...
Remains of WWII soldier identified as North Carolinian among first to land on D-Day
DNA, dental and other analyses confirmed the identity of remains buried in Belgium as a 27-year-old World War II soldier from North Carolina who died during battle in a German forest, officials with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Friday. Army Pfc. David Owens, of Green Hill in Watauga County,...
Texas veteran shot down in Vietnam on 7 years as POW at 'Hanoi Hilton' prison camp: 'You keep faith'
Five decades ago, Col. James Lamar was playing poker against fellow prisoners of war with cards made of toilet paper and chips made of matchsticks at the "Hanoi Hilton" in North Vietnam on the tail end of his nearly 7-year stint at the notorious prison camp. Today, 94-year-old Lamar enjoys...
Wildfires Are Setting Off 100-Year-Old Bombs on WWI Battlefields
A wildfire is consuming Slovenia and as the blaze moves across areas that were once battlefields during World War I, it’s meeting century-old unexploded ordnance with deadly results. According to the Slovenian press, fire swept across a WWI-era bomb on July 22 and detonated it while firefighters worked nearby. Shrapnel buzzed the firefighters but no one was hurt. It’s just one of many such bombs that have exploded due to the fire; officials have stopped counting detonations due to their sheer number, local news reported, only marking ones that explode near roads.
A French Soldier Looted Hitler’s Gold Watch — Now It Could Fetch Up To $4 Million At Auction
The watch was given to Hitler as a gift from Nazi officials and features engravings of key dates and Nazi iconography. On May 4, 1945, a French unit, the Régiment de Marche du Tchad, stormed Adolf Hitler’s Bavarian mountain hideout, the Berghof, just ahead of American troops. They found the home abandoned, but many personal belongings remained inside — including a wristwatch.
US Marines just ate all the eggs in one of southeastern Europe's most strategically important port cities
US sailors and Marines aboard USS Arlington visited the Greek port of Alexandroupoli in late May. They appeared to enjoy their stay — local media reported that they overwhelmed many restaurants. The visit reflects the US military's increasing interest in Greece amid growing tension in the region. At the...
Why France's only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is no joke
The only two countries that have nuclear-powers carriers are both Western powers and NATO members. The US Navy has 11 such flattops while the French Navy has one, the Charles de Gaulle. Here's a detailed look at Charles de Gaulle. In recent weeks, we at 19FortyFive have published several articles...
US Navy punishes more than 20 sailors over fire that destroyed warship
The US Navy punished more than 20 sailors for the four-day fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard as the amphibious warship sat at port in San Diego in July 2020, the Navy announced Friday.
These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World
The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
DNA analysis of the relic of the body of St. Luke revealed that he was of Syrian descent
Saint Luke the EvangelistCredit: Unknown Russian Orthodox painter; Public Domain Image. Luke the Evangelist was one of Jesus Christ's disciples and is also reported to be the author of the Gospel of Luke in the Bible. He is regarded to be a saint and a martyr by Christians.
Video of Russian Soldier Allegedly Castrating Ukraine POW Sparks Outrage
The clip has emerged a few weeks after an international security organization said there was "credible evidence" that Moscow had committed war crimes.
102-year-old woman discovers that she's a surviving member of special WWII unit
You never know when you have a legend in your family. Two years ago, a woman named Tara Garcia reached out to "CBS Mornings" correspondent David Begnaud to share a story. Her grandmother, Crescensia Garcia, had just turned 100 and had recently survived COVID-19, only having to briefly use oxygen. Begnaud shared the story of the elder Ms. Garcia with his followers on Twitter, including some pictures Tara had sent him. Little did they know, a bigger story was about to unfold.
Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat
A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
Ancient artifacts seized from US billionaire among 142 looted items returned to Italy
New York officials have returned stolen antiquities worth nearly $14 million to Italy, including dozens of artifacts seized from former hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt last year.
Ancient sanctuary used by Roman soldiers nearly 2,000 years ago found in the Netherlands
One of the most extensive ancient Roman temple complexes in northern Europe, which includes sacrificial altars used by soldiers on a far frontier of the Roman Empire, has been unearthed in the Netherlands. The first century A.D. site — known as a temple sanctuary — was located near the fork...
Rare German WWII Watch Worn By Nazi Pilot May Sell for Thousands
Made by the renowned German watchmakers A. Lange & Sohne in the early 1940s, the watch was supplied to the Luftwaffe during the conflict.
Killed in WWII, Army Pvt. Hathaway accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Army Pvt. Alevin A. Hathaway, 20, of Hinesburg, Vermont, killed during World War II, was accounted for Jan. 14, 2020. In November 1944, Hathaway was assigned to Company E, 2nd Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. His unit was engaged...
