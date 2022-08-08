ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A U.S. Navy destroyer escort that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of World War II in the Philippines has become the deepest wreck to be discovered, according to explorers. The USS Samuel B. Roberts, popularly known as the “Sammy B,"...
102-year-old WWII veteran honored as segregated battalion is awarded Congressional Gold Medal

A 102-year-old World War II veteran was recognized for her service on July 26 and her unit has been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. Romay Davis was part of a segregated unit that worked overtime to help sort the mail and deliver it to military members desperately seeking hope from back home. A massive backlog of letters and packages sent to U.S. troops had accumulated in warehouses in Europe toward the end of World War II and an all-Black, all-women group of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion cleared the backlog in record time. Davis, the oldest living member of the unit, was honored at Montgomery City Hall in Montgomery, Alabama. “I think it's an exciting event, and it's something for families to remember,” said Davis, acknowledging that she wasn't just representing herself but many of the other members who weren't present or had passed away, reported 11 Alive. “It isn't mine, just mine. No. It's everybody's.”
Remains of WWII soldier identified as North Carolinian among first to land on D-Day

DNA, dental and other analyses confirmed the identity of remains buried in Belgium as a 27-year-old World War II soldier from North Carolina who died during battle in a German forest, officials with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Friday. Army Pfc. David Owens, of Green Hill in Watauga County,...
Wildfires Are Setting Off 100-Year-Old Bombs on WWI Battlefields

A wildfire is consuming Slovenia and as the blaze moves across areas that were once battlefields during World War I, it’s meeting century-old unexploded ordnance with deadly results. According to the Slovenian press, fire swept across a WWI-era bomb on July 22 and detonated it while firefighters worked nearby. Shrapnel buzzed the firefighters but no one was hurt. It’s just one of many such bombs that have exploded due to the fire; officials have stopped counting detonations due to their sheer number, local news reported, only marking ones that explode near roads.
A French Soldier Looted Hitler’s Gold Watch — Now It Could Fetch Up To $4 Million At Auction

The watch was given to Hitler as a gift from Nazi officials and features engravings of key dates and Nazi iconography. On May 4, 1945, a French unit, the Régiment de Marche du Tchad, stormed Adolf Hitler’s Bavarian mountain hideout, the Berghof, just ahead of American troops. They found the home abandoned, but many personal belongings remained inside — including a wristwatch.
Why France's only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is no joke

The only two countries that have nuclear-powers carriers are both Western powers and NATO members. The US Navy has 11 such flattops while the French Navy has one, the Charles de Gaulle. Here's a detailed look at Charles de Gaulle. In recent weeks, we at 19FortyFive have published several articles...
These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World

The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
102-year-old woman discovers that she's a surviving member of special WWII unit

You never know when you have a legend in your family. Two years ago, a woman named Tara Garcia reached out to "CBS Mornings" correspondent David Begnaud to share a story. Her grandmother, Crescensia Garcia, had just turned 100 and had recently survived COVID-19, only having to briefly use oxygen. Begnaud shared the story of the elder Ms. Garcia with his followers on Twitter, including some pictures Tara had sent him. Little did they know, a bigger story was about to unfold.
Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat

A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
Killed in WWII, Army Pvt. Hathaway accounted for

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Army Pvt. Alevin A. Hathaway, 20, of Hinesburg, Vermont, killed during World War II, was accounted for Jan. 14, 2020. In November 1944, Hathaway was assigned to Company E, 2nd Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. His unit was engaged...
