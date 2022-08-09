Read full article on original website
'Transformational' or a 'reckless' spending spree? A Kentucky economic think tank and the state's leading Republican take on Democrats' latest legislation
There’s a lot to unpack in the Democrats’ sweeping $750 billion Inflation Reduction Act, but a number of provisions will bear directly on Kentucky. "The Inflation Reduction Act really is a transformational piece of legislation that is going to be really important for Kentucky especially, but certainly across the nation."
Campaign conduct group raises concerns about Joe Fischer’s campaign for Kentucky Supreme Court
A private, non-profit, non-partisan group that tries to safeguard the integrity of judgeship races in Kentucky is raising concerns about state Rep. Joe Fischer’s campaign for the Kentucky Supreme Court. Fischer is trying to unseat incumbent Michelle Keller in the race for the Northern Kentucky Supreme Court district. The...
Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee Reports Overwhelming Support To Gov. Beshear
In a report to Gov. Andy Beshear via Zoom, the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee reported overwhelming support for legalizing medical cannabis in the state. The 17-person committee held a series of town halls across the state to hear from citizens about the issue. “Everyone [who spoke] expressed a positive...
Gov. Beshear Announces Manufacturing Expansion in Boone Co.
The expansion will create 14 new jobs. (Hebron, Ky.) – A manufacturing business in northern Kentucky is expanding. Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that Skilcraft LLC plans to invest $8.4 million to expand their operation in Hebron. The $8.4 million project will see Skilcraft’s current operation expand by...
Governors Beshear, DeWine submit second federal funding application for Brent Spence Bridge corridor
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that a second federal funding application was submitted jointly by the two states to support bridge and roadway improvements along the eight-mile Brent Spence Bridge Corridor from the Western Hills Viaduct in Ohio to Dixie Highway in Kentucky. The current...
Kentucky Supreme Court establishes statewide commission focused on mental health
Since mental health issues affect a significant number of people involved with the court system, the Supreme Court of Kentucky has created a statewide commission focused on mental health, substance use, and intellectual disabilities. The new Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health will work to improve the practice, quality and...
Al Cross: Cameron shows why he’s the one to beat, then could get beat
FANCY FARM – In the 24-hour political circus that ends with the Fancy Farm Picnic, Daniel Cameron was always in the center ring. Kentucky’s attorney general showed why he’s the candidate to beat in next May’s Republican primary for governor, but he also showed why Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear could beat him in the general election. And Cameron doubled down on that Tuesday. But first, let’s look at last weekend.
Beshear announces $75 million fund to aid Kentucky nonprofits in recovery from COVID-19 pandemic
Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a $75 million fund to help Kentucky’s nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund will provide one-time direct relief payments, up to $100,000 per eligible nonprofit organization. “Kentuckians rely on our 20,000-plus nonprofits, each with...
Fort Mitchell Police Chief Andrew Schierberg announces retirement; city seeking replacement
Fort Mitchell Chief of Police Andrew Schierberg is retiring at the end of 2022 and the City is seeking a new Department Head. Schierberg began his law enforcement career in 2003 with the Kenton County Police, where he spent over 13 years moving through the ranks before being named Police Chief of Fort Mitchell in 2016. In addition to those duties, Schierberg was Acting City Administrator in 2020 while Fort Mitchell searched for a permanent Administrator. Schierberg is a graduate of Northern Kentucky University’s Chase College of Law, a member of the 2018 Class Leadership Northern Kentucky, and he served as the president of the Northern Kentucky Police Chiefs Association.
Republican gubernatorial candidates take jabs at each other, Beshear during Fancy Farm picnic
While taking a couple jabs at each other, four of Kentucky’s main Republican candidates for governor in 2023 saved most of their barbs for the current office holder, Democrat Andy Beshear, during their speeches at the annual Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky on Saturday. The event traditionally serves...
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
Former Boone Co. teacher Jennifer Inman to lead Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission
The Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission (KFEC) has named Jennifer Inman as its new executive director. Inman will lead the commission and its efforts to improve the financial literacy and financial education of all Kentuckians. “Jennifer brings a wealth of experience to this role. She has taught financial education to high...
Top 30 Kentucky counties with the most college graduates; Campbell #3, Kenton #6, Boone #8
The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
Letter to the Editor: Gayle Johnson wants Alexandria school district property designated Monarch Habitat
I would like to propose that the 29.7 acres owned by the Campbell County School District along Orchard Lane in Alexandria be designated as a Monarch Habitat Protection Waystation. The monarch butterfly was just declared endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. The land is already teeming...
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children to see boost in food assistance during start of school year
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children in low-income households will be getting extra federal food assistance through the start of the school year, something that anti-hunger advocates say is crucial given higher rates of food insecurity seen in the state over the summer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) created...
State budget director John Hicks reports increase of 9.7 percent in state’s General Fund receipts for July
State Budget Director John Hicks announced Wednesday that Kentucky’s General Fund receipts for July, the first month of Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23), totaled $1,077.1 million, a 9.7 percent increase compared to July 2021 receipts. This is the fifth consecutive month, and tenth out of the last 11 months, in...
Kentucky Gov. Moves Away as Biden Coughs and Coughs During Press Conference
President Biden is promising ongoing federal support for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. After talking with affected residents in one neighborhood, Biden said -- "We never give up, we never stop, we never bow, we never bend; we just go forward." Biden also talked about federal aid during an earlier stop and...
Boone County manufacturer expanding operations with $8.4M investment
Skilcraft LLC is continuing its expansion in Boone County with an $8.4 million investment in Hebron. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Skilcraft’s momentum Wednesday when he announced an investment that will bring 14 new jobs to Boone County. This will bring the company’s statewide employee count to 126.
Kentucky Flooding: Butler County Sheriff’s team continues to provide support
HAMILTON — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says members of the Emergency Response Services (ERS) continues to assist with the extensive damage from the flooding in Hazard, Kentucky, according to a news release Tuesday. They were deployed last week to assist the Northern Kentucky All-Hazards Incident Management Team...
Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
