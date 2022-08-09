Fort Mitchell Chief of Police Andrew Schierberg is retiring at the end of 2022 and the City is seeking a new Department Head. Schierberg began his law enforcement career in 2003 with the Kenton County Police, where he spent over 13 years moving through the ranks before being named Police Chief of Fort Mitchell in 2016. In addition to those duties, Schierberg was Acting City Administrator in 2020 while Fort Mitchell searched for a permanent Administrator. Schierberg is a graduate of Northern Kentucky University’s Chase College of Law, a member of the 2018 Class Leadership Northern Kentucky, and he served as the president of the Northern Kentucky Police Chiefs Association.

