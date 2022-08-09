ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, KY

WUKY

'Transformational' or a 'reckless' spending spree? A Kentucky economic think tank and the state's leading Republican take on Democrats' latest legislation

There’s a lot to unpack in the Democrats’ sweeping $750 billion Inflation Reduction Act, but a number of provisions will bear directly on Kentucky. "The Inflation Reduction Act really is a transformational piece of legislation that is going to be really important for Kentucky especially, but certainly across the nation."
KENTUCKY STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Beshear Announces Manufacturing Expansion in Boone Co.

The expansion will create 14 new jobs. (Hebron, Ky.) – A manufacturing business in northern Kentucky is expanding. Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that Skilcraft LLC plans to invest $8.4 million to expand their operation in Hebron. The $8.4 million project will see Skilcraft’s current operation expand by...
HEBRON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Al Cross: Cameron shows why he’s the one to beat, then could get beat

FANCY FARM – In the 24-hour political circus that ends with the Fancy Farm Picnic, Daniel Cameron was always in the center ring. Kentucky’s attorney general showed why he’s the candidate to beat in next May’s Republican primary for governor, but he also showed why Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear could beat him in the general election. And Cameron doubled down on that Tuesday. But first, let’s look at last weekend.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Beshear announces $75 million fund to aid Kentucky nonprofits in recovery from COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a $75 million fund to help Kentucky’s nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund will provide one-time direct relief payments, up to $100,000 per eligible nonprofit organization. “Kentuckians rely on our 20,000-plus nonprofits, each with...
KENTUCKY STATE
Person
Wil Schroder
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Fort Mitchell Police Chief Andrew Schierberg announces retirement; city seeking replacement

Fort Mitchell Chief of Police Andrew Schierberg is retiring at the end of 2022 and the City is seeking a new Department Head. Schierberg began his law enforcement career in 2003 with the Kenton County Police, where he spent over 13 years moving through the ranks before being named Police Chief of Fort Mitchell in 2016. In addition to those duties, Schierberg was Acting City Administrator in 2020 while Fort Mitchell searched for a permanent Administrator. Schierberg is a graduate of Northern Kentucky University’s Chase College of Law, a member of the 2018 Class Leadership Northern Kentucky, and he served as the president of the Northern Kentucky Police Chiefs Association.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WDTV

Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Boone County manufacturer expanding operations with $8.4M investment

Skilcraft LLC is continuing its expansion in Boone County with an $8.4 million investment in Hebron. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Skilcraft’s momentum Wednesday when he announced an investment that will bring 14 new jobs to Boone County. This will bring the company’s statewide employee count to 126.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering

WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

