The long-awaited opening of Kīhei High School is planned for January, but will it happen?
Construction of the upper campus of the beautiful new Kīhei High School — which sits mauka of Piʻilani Highway with Haleakala as a backdrop — is expected to finally be completed enough to open in January for a small inaugural class of ninth graders. At the...
Paltin to host virtual town hall on beach restoration and stabilization in Kahana
West Maui County Councilmember Tamara Paltin will host a virtual community town hall on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss proposed plans for beach restoration and stabilization in Kahana. This comes as residents and property owners consider whether to ask the Maui County Council to create a community facilities district.
Residents cast ballots at Maui’s voter service center in Wailuku ahead of primaries deadline
Harry Brown, Waiehu Kou Hawaiian Home Lands resident, said he’s voting this year because local elections are important to local people — like him. “Not only is it a right, it’s an opportunity for me to voice my concern, my choosing,” he said this afternoon. “I figure if I don’t vote, no grumble.”
Voting delegates pass resolutions on Native Hawaiian housing, economic development
Councilmember and Presiding Officer Pro Tempore Tasha Kama (Kahului Residency District) today announced that both of the resolutions she introduced at the annual conference of the National Association of Counties were passed by voting delegates into NACo’s federal policy package. She first presented a resolution to the Community, Economic,...
Power outage prompts call for water conservation on Maui
The County of Maui is asking residents to conserve water due to a power outage that took place in the Napili area.
Notice of Aug 13 Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District Election
The 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii covers all or part of Honolulu County, Maui County, Hawaii County, Kauai County, Kalawao County. All U.S. House districts, including the 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 13, 2022. The filing deadline is June 7, 2022.
Aloha Petroleum sues insurer over lack of coverage against climate change lawsuits
Aloha Petroleum filed a complaint against National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh in U.S. District Court this week, alleging breach of contract. The suit claims that National Union did not defend or indemnify Aloha Petroleum against two climate change lawsuits brought on by Honolulu and Maui counties in state court.
Victorino faces tough primary challenge in Maui mayoral race
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Mike Victorino faces a tough primary election fight Saturday. Eight candidates are vying for the seat, and the top two vote-getters will make it through to the general election. It’s not clear that the incumbent will be one of them. Several of his challengers...
Gov. David Ige, mayors detail plans for $78M drug company opioid settlement
Gov. David Ige on Tuesday outlined plans for how the state will spend $78 million it's receiving from a multistate settlement reached with pharmaceutical industry companies over their role in the opioid addiction crisis. Ige said drug overdose deaths have exceeded traffic fatalities in Hawaiʻi this year. Drug overdoses, including...
Blessing held for 324 unit Kaulana Mahina workforce apartments in Wailuku, Maui
An official blessing was held on Monday for the new Kaulana Mahina development in Central Maui. Kaulana Mahina features long-term workforce rentals and a community/recreation center, on 14.4 acres in Wailuku. The site is bound by Waiʻale Road (east), Kuikahi Drive (north) and Honoapiʻilani Highway (west). “This will...
Maui residents benefit from free “Test to Treat” program
Mayor Michael Victorino announced that Mauliola Pharmacy in Wailuku is expanding its free COVID-19 testing program to include “Test to Treat.” Maui County residents may be tested for COVID-19, and if positive, may receive prescription medication at the same location, free of charge. “I wanted to be sure...
Maui County had record 8,149 firearms registered in 2021
In 2021, Maui County had record high numbers for firearm permits processed (2,938), firearms registered (8,149) and firearms imported (3,763), according to an annual report released today by the Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General. The number of firearms registered increased by 3,482 from 2019, when Maui County processed...
Can capping Maui visitor rooms help curb over-tourism? Groups continue to spar over proposal
Maui tourism industry representatives and other community members again sparred about whether putting caps on the number of visitor rooms will help mitigate over-tourism. Nearly 30 testifiers sounded off Tuesday at Maui Planning Commission, which is considering whether to recommend a measure that would make the two-year hotel construction moratorium more permanent.
‘Test to Treat’ program at Mauliola Pharmacy on Maui
Mauliola Pharmacy in Wailuku is expanding their free COVID-19 testing program to now include "Test to Treat."
Bill to allow people to sleep in their vehicles in Maui County parking lots advances
Maui resident Laura Reidell said she knows what it’s like to sleep in her vehicle after not being able to pay for high rent costs during the pandemic. She testified at a Maui County Council committee hearing recently, saying that her sleepless nights look a lot like this: “Will the police come tonight? And if they do, where will I go? In a rush to pack my things, will I misplace my work clothes for tomorrow? How will I function at work with lack of sleep? Will this affect my work performance? Will I get fired? Will I lose my job? How did I become homeless? Where will I go when there is no place to go?”
A bill on Maui that would allow homeless people to sleep in their cars passed first hearing
MAUI COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) - Maui County councilmembers came up with a simple solution to fight homelessness – to allow people to sleep in the cars on public property. The bill passed its initial hearing on Aug. 5. Co-author, Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura said she hopes this will serve...
More guns registered in Hawaii with just over half coming from outside
Record high tallies of firearms registered and imported, and permit applications processed, were reported in 2021 for Maui County.
New executives in Down The Hatch kitchen
Down The Hatch restaurant in Lahaina has hired a new executive chef and sous chef. New executive chef Naiwi Teruya, born and raised in Lahaina, has developed what he calls “Southern Aloha,” with new menu concepts emphasizing the soul of comfort, enjoyment and happiness. “Those are the common...
