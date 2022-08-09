ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

Voting delegates pass resolutions on Native Hawaiian housing, economic development

Councilmember and Presiding Officer Pro Tempore Tasha Kama (Kahului Residency District) today announced that both of the resolutions she introduced at the annual conference of the National Association of Counties were passed by voting delegates into NACo’s federal policy package. She first presented a resolution to the Community, Economic,...
KAHULUI, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maui County, HI
Government
City
Kahului, HI
County
Maui County, HI
City
Wailuku, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
2022 Election Expert

Notice of Aug 13 Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District Election

The 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii covers all or part of Honolulu County, Maui County, Hawaii County, Kauai County, Kalawao County. All U.S. House districts, including the 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 13, 2022. The filing deadline is June 7, 2022.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Victorino faces tough primary challenge in Maui mayoral race

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Mike Victorino faces a tough primary election fight Saturday. Eight candidates are vying for the seat, and the top two vote-getters will make it through to the general election. It’s not clear that the incumbent will be one of them. Several of his challengers...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Brian Schatz
hawaiipublicradio.org

Gov. David Ige, mayors detail plans for $78M drug company opioid settlement

Gov. David Ige on Tuesday outlined plans for how the state will spend $78 million it's receiving from a multistate settlement reached with pharmaceutical industry companies over their role in the opioid addiction crisis. Ige said drug overdose deaths have exceeded traffic fatalities in Hawaiʻi this year. Drug overdoses, including...
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Blessing held for 324 unit Kaulana Mahina workforce apartments in Wailuku, Maui

An official blessing was held on Monday for the new Kaulana Mahina development in Central Maui. Kaulana Mahina features long-term workforce rentals and a community/recreation center, on 14.4 acres in Wailuku. The site is bound by Waiʻale Road (east), Kuikahi Drive (north) and Honoapiʻilani Highway (west). “This will...
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

Maui residents benefit from free “Test to Treat” program

Mayor Michael Victorino announced that Mauliola Pharmacy in Wailuku is expanding its free COVID-19 testing program to include “Test to Treat.” Maui County residents may be tested for COVID-19, and if positive, may receive prescription medication at the same location, free of charge. “I wanted to be sure...
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

Maui County had record 8,149 firearms registered in 2021

In 2021, Maui County had record high numbers for firearm permits processed (2,938), firearms registered (8,149) and firearms imported (3,763), according to an annual report released today by the Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General. The number of firearms registered increased by 3,482 from 2019, when Maui County processed...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Infrastructure#Mayor#Linus Realestate#Housing Construction#The State Dot
mauinow.com

Can capping Maui visitor rooms help curb over-tourism? Groups continue to spar over proposal

Maui tourism industry representatives and other community members again sparred about whether putting caps on the number of visitor rooms will help mitigate over-tourism. Nearly 30 testifiers sounded off Tuesday at Maui Planning Commission, which is considering whether to recommend a measure that would make the two-year hotel construction moratorium more permanent.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Bill to allow people to sleep in their vehicles in Maui County parking lots advances

Maui resident Laura Reidell said she knows what it’s like to sleep in her vehicle after not being able to pay for high rent costs during the pandemic. She testified at a Maui County Council committee hearing recently, saying that her sleepless nights look a lot like this: “Will the police come tonight? And if they do, where will I go? In a rush to pack my things, will I misplace my work clothes for tomorrow? How will I function at work with lack of sleep? Will this affect my work performance? Will I get fired? Will I lose my job? How did I become homeless? Where will I go when there is no place to go?”
MAUI COUNTY, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
AOL Corp

10 best places to buy a beach house in 2022

Who doesn't love the thought of a vacation home at the beach, a place to get away for weekend respites or long summer stretches? It's even better to buy a home in a spot that other people will love to visit, too, and want to rent when you're not using your place.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
mauinow.com

New executives in Down The Hatch kitchen

Down The Hatch restaurant in Lahaina has hired a new executive chef and sous chef. New executive chef Naiwi Teruya, born and raised in Lahaina, has developed what he calls “Southern Aloha,” with new menu concepts emphasizing the soul of comfort, enjoyment and happiness. “Those are the common...
LAHAINA, HI
momswhothink.com

The Best Restaurants for Families on Maui

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
KIHEI, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy