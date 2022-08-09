Read full article on original website
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
You’ve been taking your painkillers all wrong – simple trick makes them work faster
IF you're in pain, then you might be rushing to find a pill to pop. But experts have warned that the way you take painkillers could be having an impact on how fast your discomfort is banished. Medics in the US said that the way you're positioned could be the...
