Oh, shoe-t. From time to time you, a family member, or a friend may decide to drive barefoot. For the life of me, I can't come up with a situation where this is acceptable. First of all, it's gross. Second, what is on the floorboard or gas and brake pedal that you're not aware of? The bottom of shoes, boots, and sandals can pick up traces of liquid that you won't want on your bare skin. There could also be tiny pieces of glass, which you don't want to cut up your feet. Also, the dirt can make your feet nasty gross.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO