Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hi99.com
Disability Resource Fair debuts in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Saturday, August 12 over 30 agencies will meet at Happiness Bag Inc. for the Terre Haute Disability Resource Fair. Connections Case Management, Happiness Bag Inc. & Hometown Waiver Solutions have worked together to help present the fair. The goal is to provide information about...
hi99.com
Do Valley kids have the skills to start Kindergarten?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The United Way of the Wabash Valley’s “Success By 6” Impact Council wants to help students succeed in school. It looked at how ready kids are to start kindergarten. The council randomly sampled 96 classrooms across seven school corporations including some...
hi99.com
Law enforcement increases patrols in school zones
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Vigo County Sheriff, John Plasse, in the last three years 15 stop arm citations have been issued. As ‘Welcome Back’ signs greet area students, local law enforcement will be increasing visibility in local school zones. The following statement came from the Terre Haute Police Department,
hi99.com
VCSC Officers participate in active shooter training
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Around 40 school protection officers for the Vigo County School Corporation took part in active shooter training on Tuesday and Wednesday. The training simulated responding to an active shooter and eliminating the threat. In a course they set up in Top Gun, officers went through and shot targets in what Top Gun instructor Eric Cunningham said was “as real as they could make it.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hi99.com
Terre Haute airport 2023 budget takes hit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The 2023 budget for the Terre Haute Regional Airport decreased around 10% due to unexpected costs related to the circuit breaker. Financial manager Kelsey Veatch said estimates for the circuit breaker were about 70% higher than in previous years, totaling about $532,000. “We had to...
hi99.com
Solar farm to bring $30M in revenue to Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new solar farm is a step closer to coming to Sullivan County. The Sullivan County Redevelopment Commission designated land near Merom as a revitalization area for a solar farm that would be operated by NextEra Energy. The 2,400 acre property is expected to...
hi99.com
Wrapping up Wine on the Wabash
Terre Haute, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The final Wine on the Wabash at Fairbanks Park of the season will take place Saturday, Aug 13. Hosted by Midwest Communications, various vendors will be available for the public as they enjoy food, music, and wine. Gates to the event will open at...
hi99.com
Fatal crash on SR 641 in southern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, 72-year-old Noaman Botros died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Botros had been driving an SUV along SR 641, when for an unknown reason his vehicle left the roadway, struck a concrete bridge support, and overturned.
RELATED PEOPLE
hi99.com
Traffic Alert: SR 63 lanes to re-open north of TH
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Northbound Lanes of State Road 63 are set to open this week according to INDOT. Northbound of State Road 63 from Terre Haute to Clinton are scheduled to re-open Wednesday, Aug. 10. Southbound lanes will return to normal. Hazel Bluff Road will also open...
hi99.com
Duke Energy installs bald eagle nesting locations at old towers
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Duke Energy repurposed two old towers at the Wabashiki Wildlife Area, installing bald eagle nesting platforms. The company utilized helicopters for the project. Senior construction manager Bill Bedwell said the helicopter work helped benefit the environment and the cost of the work. “I’d say...
hi99.com
THFD reveals cause of house fire that leaves 1 person displaced
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: According to Terre Haute Fire Prevention Chief Casey Boyed, the cause of the fire was due to the vehicle in the garage. Original: One person has been displaced following an overnight fire in Terre Haute on Wednesday night. Boyed said the call came...
Comments / 0