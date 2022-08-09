ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WVNews

Cleaning supplies donated by Fairfield Marriott in Charleston

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Ripley has received a generous donation of cleaning supplies, along with sheets, from Fairfield by Marriott and the Charleston Town Center Marriott. Sarah Stricker, general manager, said she and her team had seen reports of the flooding in Ripley and surrounding...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Meigs County Fair feature Grange exhibits

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Grange is an association of farmers founded in the United States in 1867. The organization is a non-governmental, non-partisan, fraternal association that advocates for agriculture and rural America.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WVNews

Connie Jo Weekley

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Connie Jo Weekley, 77, of New Milton, departed this life on Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was born on March 22, 1945, at Wolf Pen, a daughter of the late Blakeley and Sylvia Talva Kelley Nicholson. She was preceded by her husband James C. Weekely Sr. on April 1, 2022.
NEW MILTON, WV
WVNews

Glenville State College new student orientation continues; to wrap up Sunday

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — New Glenville State University students have been acclimating to college life this week as they take part in the orientation process for incoming freshmen. New Pioneer Orientation is designed to help new students create meaningful connections, become familiar with policies and procedures at Glenville...
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Report flood damage NOW

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — It is vitally important that those affected by the flood of August 10 report damages as soon as possible. The city of Ripley, along with the county, is collecting data that will be reported to the state and eventually to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
RIPLEY, WV

