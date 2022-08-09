Read full article on original website
Cleaning supplies donated by Fairfield Marriott in Charleston
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Ripley has received a generous donation of cleaning supplies, along with sheets, from Fairfield by Marriott and the Charleston Town Center Marriott. Sarah Stricker, general manager, said she and her team had seen reports of the flooding in Ripley and surrounding...
Sunlight through the leaves
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Connie Jo Weekley, 77, of New Milton, departed this life on Th…
Meigs County Fair feature Grange exhibits
ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Grange is an association of farmers founded in the United States in 1867. The organization is a non-governmental, non-partisan, fraternal association that advocates for agriculture and rural America.
Connie Jo Weekley
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Connie Jo Weekley, 77, of New Milton, departed this life on Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was born on March 22, 1945, at Wolf Pen, a daughter of the late Blakeley and Sylvia Talva Kelley Nicholson. She was preceded by her husband James C. Weekely Sr. on April 1, 2022.
Glenville State College new student orientation continues; to wrap up Sunday
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — New Glenville State University students have been acclimating to college life this week as they take part in the orientation process for incoming freshmen. New Pioneer Orientation is designed to help new students create meaningful connections, become familiar with policies and procedures at Glenville...
Salem, West Virginia, man accused of using stolen debit card for Twisted Tea & Red 100s purchase
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 47-year-old Salem man is alleged to have used a stolen debit card to buy an alcohol-infused tea and cigarettes at a convenience store. James Franklin Lattea remained jailed Friday on a bond requiring the posting of $5,000 surety or $500 cash on charges of access device fraud and conspiracy.
Report flood damage NOW
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — It is vitally important that those affected by the flood of August 10 report damages as soon as possible. The city of Ripley, along with the county, is collecting data that will be reported to the state and eventually to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
