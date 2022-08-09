At present, there are at least three prominent investigations in which a prosecutor is investigating his or her political opponent. First, District Attorney Fani Willis, of Fulton County Georgia was investigating republican State Senator Burt Jones. After the 2020 election, Jones had signed an electoral certificate stating that Trump won the Peach state. Jones is now running for state Lieutenant Governor. Willis, a Democrat, hosted a fundraiser for Jones' Democratic opponent in the LG race. Due to this conflict of interest, a superior court judge disqualified Willis from questioning Jones. The judge said that decision to host the fundraiser was "a 'What are you thinking?' moment with 'horrible' optics." Yet Willis apparently saw nothing wrong with fundraising for the opponent of the person she was investigating.

