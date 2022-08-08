Read full article on original website
Do Valley kids have the skills to start Kindergarten?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The United Way of the Wabash Valley’s “Success By 6” Impact Council wants to help students succeed in school. It looked at how ready kids are to start kindergarten. The council randomly sampled 96 classrooms across seven school corporations including some...
Good Samaritan to double nurse simulation labs
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the biggest needs at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is staffing, but REDI grant money is expected to help. According to Good Samaritan Hospital CEO Rob McLin, all types of caregivers are needed, but especially nurses. The hospital developed a plan to recruit...
100+ new Vigo County teachers ready for the classroom
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 100 new teachers attended orientation Monday for the Vigo County School Corporation. Director of Communications for VCSC Teresa Stuckey said that the school corporation is very close to having all of their elementary positions filled. Adding that the organization is narrowing down the open secondary positions.
Rubber Duck Regatta winner receives $10,000 prize
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– David and Becky Doti were out of town when they got the phone call they had won $10,000. “It was quite a shock to get that call because you see them dump all those ducks. It’s like winning the lottery,” David Doti said.
Daviess County chosen for pilot program for jail inmates
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Daviess County was one of five counties selected by the Governor’s Office for a new pilot program that helps provide resources and help for those incarcerated. Data from the state’s department of corrections said that one out of every three individuals released from jail in...
VCSC looks to prioritize student mental health
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County School Corporation plans to prioritize the mental health of students this school year. Federal ‘Project Aware’ funds will allow VCSC to fund on-site counseling for students should they need this mental health service. This is the 5th and final year of ‘Project Aware’ for VCSC.
Vigo council votes on gasoline, ARPA funds
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County Council approved multiple additional appropriations for gasoline for various departments at its meeting on Tuesday. Those departments would include the Sheriff’s, Health, Highway and Parks department. The council sent a memo to departments for requests for additional gasoline appropriations. This...
Ollie’s opens a new store in Vincennes offering bargains
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new store for bargain lovers opened in Vincennes. Ollie’s opened in the old Office Max building at 619 Kimmel Road. A line of people waited to get in Wednesday morning. Ollie’s reps say the company searches for name brand, closeout merchandise, and excess...
Vigo County High School Bass Fishing Championship returns
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The 2nd annual Vigo County High School Bass Fishing Championship will be held Sunday, Aug. 21 at Mill Creek Lake in Marshall, IL. The tournament will begin at 6 a.m. CDT and 7:00 a.m. EDT. Anglers will be on the water until the weigh-in...
Fatal crash on SR 641 in southern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, 72-year-old Noaman Botros died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Botros had been driving an SUV along SR 641, when for an unknown reason his vehicle left the roadway, struck a concrete bridge support, and overturned.
Viral TikTok VCSC custodian shows his singing voice
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Vigo County School Corporation custodian went viral on the popular app ‘TikTok’ for his singing voice. A video of Maintenance Custodian Richard Goodall singing was posted on the app and went viral. The video showcasing his booming singing voice now has tens of millions of views and has gained national attention for the video.
Power restored to more than 1,000 Duke Energy Customers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 1,000 Duke Energy customers are in the dark this morning after strong storms and heavy rain pushed through the area overnight, according to the company’s Outage Map. The majority of the outages are in the Springhill area of Terre Haute. Those customers...
Traffic Alert: SR 63 lanes to re-open north of TH
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Northbound Lanes of State Road 63 are set to open this week according to INDOT. Northbound of State Road 63 from Terre Haute to Clinton are scheduled to re-open Wednesday, Aug. 10. Southbound lanes will return to normal. Hazel Bluff Road will also open...
Traffic Alert: SR 159 chip seal to begin near Lewis
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced there will be a chip seal project beginning any day now on State Road 159. According to a release the project is set to begin “on or after” Monday, August 8. The project will be located...
Terre Haute woman charged with punching toddler
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman faces a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14 after reportedly punching a two-year-old in the face. According to court documents, Raesha J. Stevens, 25, punched her neighbor and her neighbor’s two-year-old son on July...
Update: 2 injured in Edgar Co. crash
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on IL Route 1 just south of Paris. Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the crash near Hill Road around 4:25 pm. An investigation revealed one vehicle was traveling south on IL Route...
