Vigo County, IN

Disability Resource Fair debuts in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Saturday, August 12 over 30 agencies will meet at Happiness Bag Inc. for the Terre Haute Disability Resource Fair. Connections Case Management, Happiness Bag Inc. & Hometown Waiver Solutions have worked together to help present the fair. The goal is to provide information about...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
New mural will bring attention to downtown building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —The east wall of what use to be the Terminal Arcade Building will soon have a unique mural. The Terminal Arcade building is located in downtown Terre Haute at 9th and Wabash Avenue. The final design of the mural is being kept a secret, but it is expected to have several historical references to Terre Haute.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Wrapping up Wine on the Wabash

Terre Haute, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The final Wine on the Wabash at Fairbanks Park of the season will take place Saturday, Aug 13. Hosted by Midwest Communications, various vendors will be available for the public as they enjoy food, music, and wine. Gates to the event will open at...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Vigo County will now be able to recycle glass

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Vigo County Solid Waste Management District has added a new service to the area. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said Vigo County community members may now recycle glass at the waste management district location during business hours. “You’ll be able to come and drop...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
VCSC Officers participate in active shooter training

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Around 40 school protection officers for the Vigo County School Corporation took part in active shooter training on Tuesday and Wednesday. The training simulated responding to an active shooter and eliminating the threat. In a course they set up in Top Gun, officers went through and shot targets in what Top Gun instructor Eric Cunningham said was “as real as they could make it.”
TERRE HAUTE, IN
New cabin available for rent in McCormick’s Creek State Park

SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new cabin is available for rent at McCormick’s Creek State Park. It’s called the Sunset Cabin and it will be available for reservations beginning August 12. The 1,400 square foot cabin has a fully accessible entrance on the first floor. It sleeps...
SPENCER, IN
Ollie’s opens a new store in Vincennes offering bargains

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new store for bargain lovers opened in Vincennes. Ollie’s opened in the old Office Max building at 619 Kimmel Road. A line of people waited to get in Wednesday morning. Ollie’s reps say the company searches for name brand, closeout merchandise, and excess...
VINCENNES, IN
Law enforcement increases patrols in school zones

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Vigo County Sheriff, John Plasse, in the last three years 15 stop arm citations have been issued. As ‘Welcome Back’ signs greet area students, local law enforcement will be increasing visibility in local school zones. The following statement came from the Terre Haute Police Department,
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Duke Energy installs bald eagle nesting locations at old towers

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Duke Energy repurposed two old towers at the Wabashiki Wildlife Area, installing bald eagle nesting platforms. The company utilized helicopters for the project. Senior construction manager Bill Bedwell said the helicopter work helped benefit the environment and the cost of the work. “I’d say...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Clay Co. I-70 work completion date delayed

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to INDOT Crawfordsville District Public Relations Director Megan DeLucenay, the completion of I-70 Construction near Clay County has been pushed back. During the operation, crews found additional portions that needed patchwork. The project involves the stretch of interstate between exit 23 to exit...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
Traffic Alert: SR 63 lanes to re-open north of TH

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Northbound Lanes of State Road 63 are set to open this week according to INDOT. Northbound of State Road 63 from Terre Haute to Clinton are scheduled to re-open Wednesday, Aug. 10. Southbound lanes will return to normal. Hazel Bluff Road will also open...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
THFD reveals cause of house fire that leaves 1 person displaced

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: According to Terre Haute Fire Prevention Chief Casey Boyed, the cause of the fire was due to the vehicle in the garage. Original: One person has been displaced following an overnight fire in Terre Haute on Wednesday night. Boyed said the call came...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Fatal crash on SR 641 in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, 72-year-old Noaman Botros died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Botros had been driving an SUV along SR 641, when for an unknown reason his vehicle left the roadway, struck a concrete bridge support, and overturned.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Plan to build 15 new homes in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vermillion County Economic Development Commission said Thursday they are in the planning stages of bringing new homes to the northern part of the county. The property selected is sectioned into half-acre lot sizes with the goal of building 15 new single-family homes. A...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
Update: Suspect ID’d in shooting on 9th and Poplar

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Terre Haute police said the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that took place Thursday morning has been identified as Daphne Allen, 40. She was arrested by detectives and is facing preliminary charges of:. Aggravated Battery. Attempted Murder. Unlawful Possession of a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Fight in Sullivan County Jail injures 2 officers

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man previously incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail has been hit with new charges after what the sheriff called a physical altercation with jail staff. Seth A. Vilchuck, 34, is no longer housed in the jail after being sent back to the Department of...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN

