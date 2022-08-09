ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WVNews

Meigs County Fair feature Grange exhibits

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Grange is an association of farmers founded in the United States in 1867. The organization is a non-governmental, non-partisan, fraternal association that advocates for agriculture and rural America.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WVNews

Bitcoin, blockchain discussed at latest Business@Breakfast event by Harrison County (West Virginia) Chamber

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the local business community were given the opportunity to explore Bitcoin and blockchain technology Friday morning. During the Harrison Chamber’s latest Business@Breakfast event, attendees heard from Steven Saab and Matt West of Mountain Valley Bank about the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrencies.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Mon Health SJMH

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital has received a 5-St…
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Glenville State College new student orientation continues; to wrap up Sunday

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — New Glenville State University students have been acclimating to college life this week as they take part in the orientation process for incoming freshmen. New Pioneer Orientation is designed to help new students create meaningful connections, become familiar with policies and procedures at Glenville...
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

WVU MED SPONSORED CONTENT - DR. ANDREW PARSONS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Andrew Parsons, an orthopedic surgeon at West Virginia University Medicine, has helped bring a cutting-edge surgical procedure to the patients of the Mountain State. Parsons has received specialized training in robotic assisted surgery, allowing him to offer WVU Medicine patients the most advanced...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Cleaning supplies donated by Fairfield Marriott in Charleston

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Ripley has received a generous donation of cleaning supplies, along with sheets, from Fairfield by Marriott and the Charleston Town Center Marriott. Sarah Stricker, general manager, said she and her team had seen reports of the flooding in Ripley and surrounding...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Perry Lane Strader

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Perry Lane Strader, 68, of Clarksburg, passed away Tuesday, August 8th, 2022, at the Pierpont Center Nursing Home in Fairmont, West Virginia. Perry was born on January 11th, 1954, the son of the late William S. Strader, Sr. and Emily “Bonnie” (Lane) Strader of Morgantown, West Virginia. He graduated from Morgantown High School and went on to study Business at West Virginia University.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Report flood damage NOW

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — It is vitally important that those affected by the flood of August 10 report damages as soon as possible. The city of Ripley, along with the county, is collecting data that will be reported to the state and eventually to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

CDC releases more information on West Virginia swine flu cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The CDC has released more information on reported human infections of an influenza virus that usually spreads in pigs related to the recently held Jackson County Fair in West Virginia. There have been three cases of the swine influenza to date in the United...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Engineer says old West Preston bleachers should be demolished

KINGWOOD — Engineers say that the bleachers at the old school in Masontown are structurally unsafe and should be demolished. Preston County School Superintendent Brad Martin told the board of education Monday that structural engineers at Arrow Engineering examined the bleachers and issued a report.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Keesha Dia Anderson

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Keesha Dia Anderson, 39, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 9, 2022. She was born on November 28, 1982, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the daughter of Burton (Dawn) Anderson, Jr. and Barbi (Robbie) Mason.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Jesus Fest kicks off in Clarksburg, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mother Nature finally cooperated with a local festival Friday evening at Jackson Square in Clarksburg as the West Virginia Jesus Fest kicked off its weekend activities. The festival is an annual celebration of love in Christ and bringing together different faith communities in order...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Catherene Lorene 'Lorie' Kesling passes at 100; Shinnston High 1940 grad

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Catherene Lorene “Lorie” Kesling, 100, passed away peacefully at the Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on August 10. She was born to the late Henry Nelton and Freda Grace (Stone) Logan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dick” Kesling, and daughter Cheryl Montz. She was the last surviving sibling of her family. Lorie was formerly from Fairmont and retired to St. Petersburg, Florida. Later in life she returned back to Morgantown.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Update: No survivors in Marion Co., West Virginia, plane crash that killed three

METZ, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has released more details on Thursday evening’s plane crash in Marion County that left three dead. The release states that around 7 p.m. Thursday evening, the department was first notified that a plane went down in the Mannington/Metz area of Marion County. First responders from the Mannington area and “several” Monongalia County volunteer fire departments arrived to search the scene for the wreckage.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Reedsville Council hears noise complaints

REEDSVILLE — Complaints from residents of Brandon Acres about noise they say is made by ATI Industries dominated the Monday evening meeting of Reedsville Council. Monday was not the first time complaints about ATI have been brought to council’s attention. At an October 2018 meeting, previous council members heard similar complaints about noise and about profanity allegedly used by workers.
REEDSVILLE, WV
WVNews

Seth Drvar helps anchor Hawk's offensive line

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — University junior Seth Drvar wanted to be a running back, but was told being an offensive or defensive lineman would be more ideal. Little did he know he would play along the offensive line for the remainder of his career and have the opportunity to play on the defensive line as well.
MORGANTOWN, WV

