SIPH needs to speak to individual who dropped off a bat
Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) needs to speak to the individual who dropped off a bat at their facility in Pocatello on Monday. The post SIPH needs to speak to individual who dropped off a bat appeared first on Local News 8.
SIPH needs to speak to person who delivered rabid bat to Pocatello facility
Southeastern Idaho Public Health on Thursday afternoon said it needs to speak to the individual who dropped off a rabid bat to its facility in Pocatello on Monday.The rabid bat delivered to SIPH's office on Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello on Monday is a different bat than the one that tested positive in Bingham County, SIPH officials said. SIPH this week had three bats test positive for rabies, two of which were found in Bannock County and one was found in Bingham County. SIPH officials are attempting to speak with the individual who found one of the rabid bats in Bannock County. "SIPH has tried to call the individual many times, but hasn’t been able to reach them," the agency said in a Thursday news release. "If you dropped off a bat on Monday or you know the individual who did, please call 208-478-6303. It is very important that we speak with you."
Pro-choice activists vandalize Pocatello pregnancy center
POCATELLO — A group of pro-choice activists appears to have vandalized the Compassion & Hope Pregnancy Center in Pocatello on Tuesday evening. Janet Wright, executive director at the pregnancy center, said she and her co-workers returned to work Wednesday morning to find five of the building's windows painted with messages including "forced birth center," "God is a woman" and "beware." The name of a known and long-established pro-choice group was...
Concerned residents form commitee to support recall effort against three Pocatello City Council members
POCATELLO — A group of concerned citizens have formed a committee to support an ongoing recall effort against three members of the Pocatello City Council. About a dozen local residents met Monday at 820 E. Young St. in Pocatello to discuss what actions can be taken to assist in an effort to recall Pocatello City Council members Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens and Roger Bray. The recall effort was launched on...
Post Register
Berlin elected for eighth year on board of Association of Idaho Cities
Roberts Mayor B.J. Berlin, who has been on the Association of Idaho Cities Board of Directors for eight years, has been re-elected as a director for Idaho District 6. After being nominated during the spring district meeting, Berlin said the election results were almost automatic.
Post Register
Rigby Council extends offer for new Chief of Police
Following former Chief of Police Sam Tower’s resignation in June, the Rigby City Council has extended an offer to Jefferson County Operations Lieutenant Allen Fullmer. According to Mayor Richard Datwyler, the council interviewed four candidates during an executive session at their July 24 council meeting. He stated the council took the following week to perform reference checks on each candidate.
Post Register
Idaho farm underpaid migrant workers and provided unhealthy housing
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — Investigators found Wooden Shoe Farms in Bingham County underpaid migrant farm workers, and provided unsafe and unhealthy housing. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division, the farm had insufficient smoke detectors, inadequate ventilation and a lack of first-aid kits. A 15-year-old was also allowed to operate a tractor, a child labor violation.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Fort Hall Fire Department restarts evacuations, requests aid from state
The Fort Hall Fire Department has restarted evacuations as the Ross Fork Fire has increased in size and changed directions. The Fort Hall Emergency Operations Center has begun the process of requesting assistance from state agencies, according to an update provided to EastIdahoNews.com by Shoshone-Bannock Tribes spokeswoman Randy’L Teton.
80 year anniversary of Minidoka internment camp opening
MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho — December 7, 1941 - a date that will live in infamy. The bombing of Pearl Harbor may be a day of infamy for a generation of Americans, but for Japanese-Americans of that era, there's another day that shoulders just as much shame. On February 19,...
2,500-acre wildfire near Pocatello brought under control by firefighters after overnight battle, evacuations
A wildfire that ignited Tuesday evening and scorched about 2,500 acres on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello is now under control after firefighters battled the blaze through the night, authorities said. The fire was reported around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Ross Fork and Ross Fork Creek roads northeast of Pocatello and the flames immediately began to consume dozens of acres, authorities said. Several homes were evacuated...
SCORCHED EARTH: Two wildfires burning near Pocatello, structure fire guts American Falls garage
Firefighters in Southeast Idaho have been busy the past two days battling two wildfires near Pocatello and extinguishing a structure fire in American Falls. Work to combat a wildfire in Fort Hall started Tuesday evening and continued Wednesday as firefighters were also sent to battle a blaze in the hills west of Pocatello. A garage in American Falls was a total loss by the time firefighters were able to extinguish that blaze Tuesday afternoon. ...
2,500-acre wildfire near Pocatello reignites, evacuations to resume
A wildfire that broke out Tuesday evening and scorched about 2,500 acres on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello has reignited, authorities said. Emergency responders are asking for residents to avoid the Ross Fork area in Fort Hall as evacuations are underway. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes on Wednesday afternoon said the fire is increasing in size and moving toward Ross Fork Creek Road. The Emergency Operations Center is currently in the...
Raging wildfire scorches dozens of acres on Fort Hall reservation near Pocatello
A wildfire is raging on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello. The fire was reported around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Ross Fork and Ross Fork Creek roads northeast of Pocatello, according to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The Fort Hall emergency operations center has been activated in response to the blaze because of the seriousness of the situation. ...
Post Register
French, Rose
Rose French 5/4/1920 - 8/10/2022 Rose Marie Wilson French, 102, of Ammon, passed away August 10, 2022, at The Gables of Idaho Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 20, 2022, at the Ammon 26th Ward, 1100 South Tiebreaker. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Wood Funeral Homes East Side.
eastidahonews.com
Nurse who injured ‘barely verbal’ elderly patient reaches plea deal
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who left his patient at an assisted living facility injured has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges. Geffrey Neil Parkin, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of abusing a vulnerable adult at a hearing Tuesday, court records show. As part of a plea agreement, a...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls firefighters respond to house fire
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department are currently on the scene of a structure fire. The call came in around 2 p.m. off Foxrun Drive at a house. Several firefighter trucks are at the fire. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is providing traffic control.
