‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ Cast: The Newcomers and Fan-Favorites From Seasons 1 and 2
The 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' cast introduced new characters and brought back some fan-favorites. Here's who showed up in seasons 1 and 2.
Daily Beast
‘Soap’ and ‘Charmed’ Actor Rebecca Balding Dies From Ovarian Cancer at 73
Actress Rebecca Balding, best known for her roles in the series Soap and Charmed, died Monday from ovarian cancer at 73, her husband, actor-director James L. Conway, confirmed to Deadline. Before moving to Hollywood, Balding started her career onstage in Chicago after studying acting at the University of Kansas. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, and she died in Park City, Utah, according to Conway. Balding may be best remembered for her role as attorney Carol David in ABC’s drama parody Soap from 1977 to 1979. However, she is also known for her dozens of other television roles, including the original Charmed, Makin’ It, Beverly Hills 90210 and MacGyver. She also appeared in several movies, such as The Gathering and Deadly Game, as well as early horror flicks like Silent Scream. Most recently, she appeared onscreen in Yesterday’s Dreams, released in 2005.
You Might Recognize Hallmark Star Autumn Reeser From A Classic Teen's TV Show
So many stars have helped The Hallmark Channel become must-watch television, including Autumn Reeser. The actor made her debut on the network in 2012's "Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade," per IMDb. Since then, she has starred in more than a dozen films, including "The 27-Hour Day," "Christmas Under the Stars," "Valentine Ever After," "I Do, I Do, I Do," "Midnight Masquerade," and "Season for Love," as well as the "The Wedding Veil Trilogy," where she acted alongside fellow Hallmark leading ladies Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney.
Might Good Witch Return? Hallmark Offers Updates on MIA Franchises
Click here to read the full article. Hallmark Media president/CEO Wonya Lucas and programming EVP Lisa Hamilton Daly know how much their viewers love and miss certain franchises. Yet when it comes to Good Witch (which ended over a year ago) and Signed, Sealed, Delivered, the execs are not ready to confirm any return timetables. Good Witch ended its run in July 2021, with a Season 7/series finale in which Cassie (played by Catherine Bell) saved the cousins’ imperiled magic, Stephanie and Adam decide to tie the knot (but Donovan and Abigail broke up) and Cassie’s brother Vincent returned to Middleton. Most...
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
'Cobra Kai': Sean Kanan returns as Mike Barnes in Season 5 photos
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Cobra Kai Season 5. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the season Tuesday featuring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. Cobra Kai is a sequel series to the original Karate Kid films, released in the 1980s. Macchio and Zabka reprise...
Surface Season 1 Episode 5 Review: It Comes In Waves
Here's the thing. Imagine if someone in Sophie's life just told her the truth!. Imagine for a second James, Caroline, or Baden sitting her down and telling her everything about the events leading up to the accident, at least from their perspective. Would it be painful and a host of other uncomfortable emotions? Of course.
Sarah Podemski On The Future Of Resident Alien - Exclusive
Over the course of her career as an actor, Sarah Podemski has racked up an impressive collection of screen credits. According to IMDb, she's been seen in such series as Netflix's sci-fi mystery "Between," Prime Video's drama "Tin Star," and The CW's "Coroner," among many others. Meanwhile, she's also appeared in a variety of films and television series in her native Canada.
The Walking Dead Preview Special Will Tease Rick and Michonne Series
AMC has announced the guests who will reveal intel on The Walking Dead spinoff shows live on Talking Dead. The network will air an hour-long special titled The Walking Dead Universe Preview to tease the new spinoffs in the expanding universe around The Walking Dead, including the just-announced series reuniting Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). Airing Sunday, August 7, ahead of the series premiere of Tales of the Walking Dead (which arrives on August 14), Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick will welcome actors and creators from across AMC's TWD Universe for a special preview of the shows airing this year and beyond.
American Horror Story: Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, Patti LuPone Among Vets Returning for Season 11 (Report)
American Horror Story‘s much-anticipated new season is finally coming into focus… or at least its cast list is. Series veterans Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd and Patti LuPone will return for Season 11 of FX’s horror anthology, sources tell our sister site Deadline. No further details are available on the characters they’ll be playing — FX hasn’t confirmed any casting as of yet — but photographers spotted Lourd shooting scenes in New York City this week, along with Season 10 alum Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard (Pose) and Charlie Carver (Ratched, Teen Wolf). Joe Mantello, who appeared in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood,...
Riverdale season 6: Is the supernatural teen drama on Netflix?
Supernatural teen drama, Riverdale, became a hit ever since the first season aired on The CW. The show already had a big fanbase, but that really grew when seasons began to be added to Netflix. That’s when the Archie-verse series really got more attention. We’ve been following the journeys...
The Blacklist Season 10 Spoilers: A Blast From the Past
When The Blacklist returns for Season 10, there will be plenty of significant changes. Thankfully, the series will have a throwback to The Blacklist Season 1 in the form of the death of Meera Malik (Parminder Nagra). According to TV Line, The Blacklist Season 10 will introduce Meera's daughter, Siya...
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Scores Early Season 3 Renewal; Influence Spinoff Nixed
Ahead of its highly anticipated Season 2 premiere, Starz has renewed Power Book III: Raising Kanan. News of the renewal is no surprise. The third series set in the wildly successful Power universe drew bumper ratings upon its launch last year. "Our passionate and loyal fans have been eagerly awaiting...
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 20
On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 20, tensions mounted as Ronnie arrived in New Jersey. With his roomies pondering the allegations against him, it was time to find out who was really there for him. Elsewhere, Snooki and Deena launched the Meatball Show from Deena's backyard. Who were...
A League of Their Own Cast and Creatives Offer Insight to Film Follow-up
We're helping you to prepare for A League of Their Own, premiering on Amazon on Friday, August 12. The full first season will be available for your binge-watching pleasure, and we had the chance to meet with the cast and creatives to explore what's ahead. We hope you enjoy the...
Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 15 Review: You Know You Better Watch Out
Remember our first impression of Isabella? Well, it turns out that version never went away. Whether or not Isabella would face jail time was only the tip of the iceberg on an emotionally wrought Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 15. Things escalated in shocking ways between Isabella and Gael; Dennis...
Dancing With the Stars Will Air Commercial-Free on Disney+
Dancing With the Stars is eyeing some big changes as it waltzes from ABC to Disney+. TV Line revealed Thursday that the veteran reality series will be airing ad-free at its new home. The change is huge, especially when you consider that aired with commercials on ABC. Those ad breaks...
Tales of the Walking Dead Sets Two-Episode, Two-Night Premiere on AMC+
AMC Networks has set the Tales of the Walking Dead schedule on AMC+. After announcing a two-episode premiere on the streaming service, the first two episodes will now release on separate nights beginning Thursday, August 11. Similar to Season 11 of The Walking Dead and Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead, new episodes of the anthology spinoff will release weekly on Sundays on AMC+, one week ahead of AMC. Subscribers will have exclusive early access to the first two chapters of Tales by the time its first episode premieres Sunday, August 14, at 9/8c on the AMC channel.
