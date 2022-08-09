Actress Rebecca Balding, best known for her roles in the series Soap and Charmed, died Monday from ovarian cancer at 73, her husband, actor-director James L. Conway, confirmed to Deadline. Before moving to Hollywood, Balding started her career onstage in Chicago after studying acting at the University of Kansas. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, and she died in Park City, Utah, according to Conway. Balding may be best remembered for her role as attorney Carol David in ABC’s drama parody Soap from 1977 to 1979. However, she is also known for her dozens of other television roles, including the original Charmed, Makin’ It, Beverly Hills 90210 and MacGyver. She also appeared in several movies, such as The Gathering and Deadly Game, as well as early horror flicks like Silent Scream. Most recently, she appeared onscreen in Yesterday’s Dreams, released in 2005.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 23 DAYS AGO