ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Security-widefield, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Police in Colorado ask for help with tracking down suspected fuel thieves

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are hoping some video of suspected fuel thieves will help them identify the suspects. According to police, there have been several incidents of someone drilling into the gas tanks of cars since the start of this month. Police believe the suspects are stealing gas and have caused damage to vehicles ranging from $500 to $3,000.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

MISSING: At-risk woman with cerebral palsy last seen in Colorado on July 30, 2021

DENVER (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a woman who was last seen on July 30. Feliciz Martinez, 38, was last seen on July 30, 2021 and reported missing on Aug. 15, 2021. She was last spotted in the Aurora area. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Felicia suffers from cerebral palsy and uses both a cane and braces to walk. Felicia also has a speech impediment. When she was last seen, she had dyed hair that was half pink and half purple.
AURORA, CO
KKTV

Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado were asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle with a 15-month-old child inside. The child has since been located. The alert came from Aurora Police at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Police posted to social media asking the public for help. At about 5:33 p.m., police provided an update that both the child and vehicle were located. Police added the child was unharmed. At that time, the suspect was still at large.
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Peyton, CO
City
Security-widefield, CO
Security-widefield, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Sheriff#Marine Corps#The Manitou Incline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
aspenpublicradio.org

Reports spotlight severe incarceration inequities in Nevada, Colorado

This week the group published a report revealing where people in Nevada prisons come from. It shows, for example, that people in Las Vegas City Council’s Ward 5, a historically Black neighborhood, are six times more likely to be in prison than those in Ward 6, a predominantly white neighborhood just a few blocks away.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Another Win for Attorney Threatened With Jail for Talking to Westword

On August 9, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a significant part of a March 2021 ruling that found subsections of the Colorado statute collectively known as the Children's Code to be unconstitutional, based largely on First Amendment grounds — a decision that flowed from a lawsuit filed by Denver-based attorney Jessica Peck after she was threatened with jail for talking with Westword regarding a 2019 story.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large

UPDATE: SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a deputy was shot and killed responding to a shooting call Sunday evening. ESPO has issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood near Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office is actively looking for John Paz, 33, a Hispanic male, suspected The post SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy