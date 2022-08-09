Read full article on original website
KKTV
Police in Colorado ask for help with tracking down suspected fuel thieves
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are hoping some video of suspected fuel thieves will help them identify the suspects. According to police, there have been several incidents of someone drilling into the gas tanks of cars since the start of this month. Police believe the suspects are stealing gas and have caused damage to vehicles ranging from $500 to $3,000.
KKTV
MISSING: At-risk woman with cerebral palsy last seen in Colorado on July 30, 2021
DENVER (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a woman who was last seen on July 30. Feliciz Martinez, 38, was last seen on July 30, 2021 and reported missing on Aug. 15, 2021. She was last spotted in the Aurora area. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Felicia suffers from cerebral palsy and uses both a cane and braces to walk. Felicia also has a speech impediment. When she was last seen, she had dyed hair that was half pink and half purple.
KKTV
Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado were asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle with a 15-month-old child inside. The child has since been located. The alert came from Aurora Police at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Police posted to social media asking the public for help. At about 5:33 p.m., police provided an update that both the child and vehicle were located. Police added the child was unharmed. At that time, the suspect was still at large.
ksl.com
Utah police arrest man accused of kidnapping Colorado woman, threatening to kill her family
MOAB — A man has been arrested in Utah after police say he kidnapped a Colorado woman and threatened her family members — including children — because he was upset about someone stealing guns and drugs from him. Late Tuesday, a Grand County sheriff's deputy pulled over...
WATCH: This video highlights 3 cases where people vanished in Colorado
The wilderness can be a scary place when things start going wrong, especially when someone in a group seems to vanish in thin air. Most of the time, people are found alive and well, but other times, that's not the case. YouTuber MrBallen highlights three mysterious Colorado cases that are...
Disabled veteran in Colorado now homeless after being evicted
A disabled Air Force Veteran in Fremont County finds himself in the middle of a lawsuit, after an investment company bought his property without him knowing when he failed to pay his property taxes.
KKTV
Colorado drivers reminded to use caution and follow laws with school back in session
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Many students are already back in the classroom while other school districts are getting ready to welcome students back in Colorado. Multiple law enforcement agencies have been issuing simple warnings and reminders the past few weeks about following traffic laws. “As students return for the...
Colorado couple find a miracle or two inside the missing candy van
The Enstroms got their Golden Ticket. Rick and Linda Enstrom were reunited with their candy delivery van Tuesday, just over a week after thieves broke into it, drove it while committing a series of crimes and then dumped it near a homeless encampment along the Platte River. The white GMC...
Stranded on an island in Colorado? Odd search and rescue mission highlights unique risk
I've said it before and I'll say it again – that mountain lake cannonball could kill you. One big danger that comes with entering bodies of water in Colorado was highlighted in a recent search and rescue mission that took place at State Forest State Park. According to Jackson...
KKTV
Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region reports more animals in shelter this summer, including strays and surrenders
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Animal shelters across the country are seeing a rise in animals coming through their doors, including in southern Colorado. 11 News spoke with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, who saw a 24% increase in animals from this summer to last summer, which includes strays and surrenders.
KKTV
‘We seem to be in the decline phase’: Colorado’s top doctor talks BA.5 surge and more with anchor Katie Pelton
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Experts say we appear to be on the back side of the most recent surge in COVID cases in Colorado and expressed guarded optimism going into this new school year. 11 News anchor Katie Pelton sat down with the state’s top doctor, Eric France with...
KKTV
Colorado lawmaker representing El Paso County faces a felony charge
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado lawmaker is facing a felony charge. Very few details are available on the case against Democratic Senator Pete Lee. In the past, Lee worked as a state representative until he was elected to the Senate in 2018 to represent District 11. The 4th...
Criminal TikTok challenge hits Colorado, with some cars easily stolen via USB cable
According to a report from the Denver Channel, a viral TikTok challenge dubbed the 'KIA Challenge' has started to impact Coloradans in a way that costs some people thousands of dollars. The challenge involves using a simple USB cable or similar device that can be inserted into the ignition to...
Parts of Colorado are now drought-free amid summer rain
The monsoon season has been beneficial for Colorado this summer, increasing rain totals and decreasing drought conditions.
KKTV
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado governor discusses EPA funding to transition school buses from diesel to electric
WATCH - Peyton brewery honors fallen Sheriff's Deputy. Jak's Brewery and Taproom has a special table set up for law enforcement.
KKTV
CDOT offers discount on haircuts to raise awareness on motorcycle safety
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to remind motorcyclists about safety on the road. To date this year, there have been 89 motorcyclists killed on Colorado roads. Most of those deaths have occurred in El Paso County, according to CDOT. On Friday CDOT is partnering...
aspenpublicradio.org
Reports spotlight severe incarceration inequities in Nevada, Colorado
This week the group published a report revealing where people in Nevada prisons come from. It shows, for example, that people in Las Vegas City Council’s Ward 5, a historically Black neighborhood, are six times more likely to be in prison than those in Ward 6, a predominantly white neighborhood just a few blocks away.
Westword
Another Win for Attorney Threatened With Jail for Talking to Westword
On August 9, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a significant part of a March 2021 ruling that found subsections of the Colorado statute collectively known as the Children's Code to be unconstitutional, based largely on First Amendment grounds — a decision that flowed from a lawsuit filed by Denver-based attorney Jessica Peck after she was threatened with jail for talking with Westword regarding a 2019 story.
SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large
UPDATE: SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a deputy was shot and killed responding to a shooting call Sunday evening. ESPO has issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood near Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office is actively looking for John Paz, 33, a Hispanic male, suspected The post SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
