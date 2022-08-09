Read full article on original website
Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 9
Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 9 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 20 Online
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 20 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation S5E20 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 20, Ronnie returns to New...
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 14
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 14 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Review: A Trip to Rosewood...
We were promised the back half of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 would feature significant connections to the town that started the franchise. Thankfully, they were peppered throughout Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 6 and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 7, and it did not disappoint.
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Surface Season 1 Episode 5 Review: It Comes In Waves
Here's the thing. Imagine if someone in Sophie's life just told her the truth!. Imagine for a second James, Caroline, or Baden sitting her down and telling her everything about the events leading up to the accident, at least from their perspective. Would it be painful and a host of other uncomfortable emotions? Of course.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Scores Early Season 3 Renewal; Influence Spinoff Nixed
Ahead of its highly anticipated Season 2 premiere, Starz has renewed Power Book III: Raising Kanan. News of the renewal is no surprise. The third series set in the wildly successful Power universe drew bumper ratings upon its launch last year. "Our passionate and loyal fans have been eagerly awaiting...
Carlton Cuse on Five Days at Memorial, Showing the Devastation On-Screen, and How It Resonates Today
Five Days at Memorial dropped three episodes on Apple TV+ today, dropping viewers right into the eye of the storm. The show examines the horrifying days after Hurricane Katrina when Memorial Hospital was left entirely unprepared for what unfolded, during which caregivers were forced to make unprecedented life or death decisions.
Dancing With the Stars Will Air Commercial-Free on Disney+
Dancing With the Stars is eyeing some big changes as it waltzes from ABC to Disney+. TV Line revealed Thursday that the veteran reality series will be airing ad-free at its new home. The change is huge, especially when you consider that aired with commercials on ABC. Those ad breaks...
Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 15 Review: You Know You Better Watch Out
Remember our first impression of Isabella? Well, it turns out that version never went away. Whether or not Isabella would face jail time was only the tip of the iceberg on an emotionally wrought Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 15. Things escalated in shocking ways between Isabella and Gael; Dennis...
The Blacklist Season 10 Spoilers: A Blast From the Past
When The Blacklist returns for Season 10, there will be plenty of significant changes. Thankfully, the series will have a throwback to The Blacklist Season 1 in the form of the death of Meera Malik (Parminder Nagra). According to TV Line, The Blacklist Season 10 will introduce Meera's daughter, Siya...
Mark Harmon Reacts to NCIS Exit for the First Time, Hints Gibbs’ Story Ran Its Course
Amid rumors of his exit for months, Mark Harmon officially bowed out of NCIS in the fall, forever changing the series. At the time, the star kept tight-lipped about the decision... until now. Entertainment Tonight shared an exclusive first look at the special features of the NCIS Season 19 DVD,...
The Challenge: USA's Derek Xiao & Shannon St. Clair on Their Elimination, Who They Would Have Targeted, & More!
The Challenge: USA said goodbye to another two competitors on Wednesday's shocking episode. Derek Xiao and Shannon St. Clair were the unlucky duo thrown into the elimination. Shannon believes she hurt her place in the game by revealing her injury, but she maintains that she only meant to say that to Derek.
George R.R. Martin Hints That He Was Shut Out of Later Seasons of Game of Thrones: 'I Was Pretty Much Out of the Loop'
Game of Thrones is over, and all eyes are on its spinoff House of the Dragon. Now, George R.R. Martin, the author who brought this franchise to life, is speaking out about his involvement in the original series. Despite reports that he was heavily involved for the entire series run,...
Anne Heche "Not Expected to Survive" Car Crash, Family Says
Anne Heche's condition is not improving, and the family has now revealed that the actress suffered a brain injury. In a new statement from the family on Thursday night, the star's family revealed that she is not expected to survive. "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic...
Hulu & Disney+ Announce Price Hikes
Once upon a time, the streaming market was seen as a cheaper alternative to cable. However, that has all been changing in the last few years as prices have increased. We'll start with Disney+, which will launch an ad-supported offering on December 8. The service will be $7.99 a month,...
