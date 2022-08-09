ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 20 Online

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 20 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation S5E20 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 20, Ronnie returns to New...
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Review: A Trip to Rosewood...

We were promised the back half of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 would feature significant connections to the town that started the franchise. Thankfully, they were peppered throughout Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 6 and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 7, and it did not disappoint.
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche

Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Surface Season 1 Episode 5 Review: It Comes In Waves

Here's the thing. Imagine if someone in Sophie's life just told her the truth!. Imagine for a second James, Caroline, or Baden sitting her down and telling her everything about the events leading up to the accident, at least from their perspective. Would it be painful and a host of other uncomfortable emotions? Of course.
Dancing With the Stars Will Air Commercial-Free on Disney+

Dancing With the Stars is eyeing some big changes as it waltzes from ABC to Disney+. TV Line revealed Thursday that the veteran reality series will be airing ad-free at its new home. The change is huge, especially when you consider that aired with commercials on ABC. Those ad breaks...
Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 15 Review: You Know You Better Watch Out

Remember our first impression of Isabella? Well, it turns out that version never went away. Whether or not Isabella would face jail time was only the tip of the iceberg on an emotionally wrought Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 15. Things escalated in shocking ways between Isabella and Gael; Dennis...
The Blacklist Season 10 Spoilers: A Blast From the Past

When The Blacklist returns for Season 10, there will be plenty of significant changes. Thankfully, the series will have a throwback to The Blacklist Season 1 in the form of the death of Meera Malik (Parminder Nagra). According to TV Line, The Blacklist Season 10 will introduce Meera's daughter, Siya...
Anne Heche "Not Expected to Survive" Car Crash, Family Says

Anne Heche's condition is not improving, and the family has now revealed that the actress suffered a brain injury. In a new statement from the family on Thursday night, the star's family revealed that she is not expected to survive. "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic...
Hulu & Disney+ Announce Price Hikes

Once upon a time, the streaming market was seen as a cheaper alternative to cable. However, that has all been changing in the last few years as prices have increased. We'll start with Disney+, which will launch an ad-supported offering on December 8. The service will be $7.99 a month,...
