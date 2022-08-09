ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Analysis-China's Taiwan Military Drills Offer Spying Opportunity For U.S

While China's expanded drills surrounding Taiwan have marked an unprecedented military and political warning against outside interference over the island, they opened a window to gather intelligence for the United States and its allies. The four days of intense drills last week - and extended manoeuvres this week - provide...
Explainer-Britain And Regulators Square Up Over Post-Brexit Financial Reform

Britain's government proposed a far-reaching financial services law last month to exploit "freedoms" to write its own capital market rules since leaving the European Union. Approval of what is the biggest markets reform in two decades is expected by May 2023. Liz Truss, the front-runner to become Britain's next prime...
'Hopeless': Chinese Homebuyers Run Out Of Patience With Developers

Newly married and with his first child on the way, auto worker Wang wanted to move into the apartment he bought in Wuhan three years ago but those hopes were dashed by China's ballooning property crisis. Saddled with $300,000 in debt and with his unit nowhere near completion, the 34-year-old...
Trump May Have Violated A Law He Supported, Made A Felony As President

Former President Donald Trump may have violated a bill that he signed into law in 2018 that turned the crime of wrongly moving classified material from a misdemeanor into a felony. Trump could face up to five years in prison if he is found to have violated the Foreign Intelligence...
Mark Cuban Slapped With Class-Action Lawsuit For Helping Promote Voyager Digital

Billionaire Mark Cuban has been slapped with a class-action lawsuit for allegedly luring consumers to invest in Voyager Digital, which the prosecution now calls a "Ponzi scheme." Cuban and his team Dallas Mavericks, along with Voyager Digital CEO Stephen Ehrlich, are named defendants in a class-action complaint filed by the...
Russia Is Offering 'Lucrative Cash Bonuses' To Recruits; Tricks Soldiers Into Joining War

The Russian army is allegedly offering "lucrative" wages to recruits in hopes of getting more people to join the war in Ukraine, UK intel revealed. In an update published by the British Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, intelligence officials said politicians in Russia have offered "lucrative cash bonuses" to potential Army Corps recruits who will receive the pay once they are deployed to Ukraine. The recruits are thought to be from "volunteer" battalions forming across Russia.
Trump's Mar-A-Lago Search Warrant: Everything We Know So Far

Agents from the FBI executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's residence at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida earlier this week to look for records that were supposed to be turned over to the National Archives when he left office. Not much is known about the search that...
Migrants To US Turned Into 'Political Pawns'

After leaving Venezuela and traveling 41 days north, Gustavo Mendez is now among the migrants arriving in New York on buses chartered by Republican leaders who are vying to make a political point on US immigration policy. The 40-year-old Mendez, a chef and programming technician, was one of hundreds of...
Ex-cop Could Get Eight Years In Prison For Role In Storming U.S. Capitol

A former Virginia police sergeant who joined Donald Trump's supporters in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, could be sentenced to up to eight years in prison on Thursday if a judge agrees with federal prosecutors' recommendation. A jury in April convicted Thomas Robertson, a former police sergeant for...
