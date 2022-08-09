ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This beautiful 2 story home in the desired subdivision of Myers Mill is ready for your personal touch. Featuring hardwood floors and crown molding on the main floor and a kitchen that will make you want to entertain. A 6 foot island with stone countertops and maple cabinets compliment the stainless steel appliances and gas range perfectly. Upstairs you will find all 4 bedrooms and laundry room. The owner's suite is HUGE and the garden tub in the bathroom is ideal for RELAXATION. The walk-in closet is generously sized and ready for you. The remaining 3 bedrooms are large and perfect for a playroom or a home office. The backyard has a screened in porch and plenty of room. This corner lot home does not disappoint. Schedule your showing now and turn this house into your dream HOME A $1600.00 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.
Reader photo pick of the week: Power

We're power hungry for this week's photo picks. Readers submitted their best photos symbolizing power. This week's winner is Bill Goff of Daniel Island. Goff captured a photo of Niagara Falls. The photo shows the tremendous power of waterfalls as they drench the tourist on a passing tour boat. Honorable...
Site dedication, wall-raising held for Georgetown cottage

GEORGETOWN — The 117th site dedication for a home was held by Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County on Aug. 11 and it included a wall-raising for a cottage being built in partnership with Georgetown resident James Graham. Habitat for Humanity volunteers are building a 675-square-foot cottage at 1201 N....
A Fed Gator Is A Dead Gator

Alligators are common on Kiawah, basking on pond edges or lazily swimming in the numerous ponds. In addition to being illegal, feeding alligators causes them to lose their natural fear of humans. Alligators that have been fed will approach people and associate them with food, leading to a potentially dangerous situation. Alligators on Kiawah should never be fed, and any incidents of feeding or harassment should be reported immediately to Town Hall (843-768- 9166, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.) or Kiawah Island Community Association Security (843-768-5566, 24/7) or individuals witnessing anyone feeding alligators are encouraged to take videos and share them with Enforcement Officers so that tickets can be written. The fine for feeding alligators is up to $500 or 30 days in jail.
Daily Digest: Ravenel resident heads to Summerville for 'perfect' pasta at Laura

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail. Christina Janushevich is a physical therapist for Fox Rehab in Charleston. She lives in Ravenel with her husband, Andrew, where she enjoys the "country vibes" and land for her pups while also being a 30-minute drive from some of the area's best restaurants.
Rescued beagles looking for forever homes in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A group of beagles rescued from an inhumane breeding facility is looking for their fur-ever homes in the Charleston area. In July, nearly 4,000 beagles were rescued from a facility in Virginia which bred and sold the dogs to laboratories for experimental purposes. 18 of those rescued arrived at Pet Helpers in […]
Awendaw's Blue Crab Festival returns Aug. 27

Let's get crackin'! The 25th Awendaw Blue Crab Festival hosted by the Town of Awendaw is set for Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Over 3,000 guests are expected to attend and feast away as hundreds of bushels of tasty, local Lowcountry blue crabs are served by the bucketful. This will be the first year the family-friendly celebration is held at the new event venue in the Town of Awendaw Municipal Park at 7997 Doar Rd.
Video of carriage horse's fall in downtown Charleston not defamatory, judge says

A judge ruled that the Charleston Animal Society and its allies did not defame a local carriage company by publishing a video showing one of its horses fall and lay in the street during a downtown tour. Charleston County Master-in-Equity Judge Mikell Scarborough's ruling brings to an end a four-year...
Local stewards of the Angel Oak reflect on what’s to come

Past a cavernous stretch of dirt road off Maybank Highway that rattles the entire car and around a little bend sits the sprawling Angel Oak on Johns Island. Ancient. Enormous. Quiet. The matriarchal tree faces a time of change as its caretakers, the City of Charleston and Lowcountry Land Trust,...
Legendary Beaufort sandwich shop boasts an unusual business model

BEAUFORT — Marie Lewis, who's operated the cash register at Alvin Ord's sandwich shop for nearly 40 years, has a feel for which customers she can mess with. The foul-mouthed recruits who come in from Parris Island, for example. "You'll get Marines in here that are using barracks talk,"...
My Charleston Weekend: Musicals, music and more

Musicals, tamales and live music — this weekend has it all. See "The Fully Monty" at the Queen Street Playhouse, rock out to women-fronted bands at the Music Hall or trade in your old clothing at Redux's Sustainability Fest. Whatever you choose, you're sure to have fun. Redux Sustainability...
Berkeley Co. free course prepares community for disasters and emergencies

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - CERT, Community Emergency Response Team, offers a seven-week training program to learn lifesaving skills that can be used in emergency situations. The course covers topics including disaster preparedness, fire safety and suppression, survival skills and basic disaster medical operations. The goal of the course is...
This Cozy South Carolina Historic Home Offers a Glimpse of the Past

Classic charm defines the historic homes that populate downtown Charleston, South Carolina, and this Charleston single house built in 1880 has never been an exception. But when Lynne and John Rathgeber purchased it as a secondary home, the fully furnished interiors were at odds with the spirit of the iconic architectural style—and the style preferred by the new homeowners.
Charleston’s struggle over residential rent is real

The law of supply and demand is wreaking havoc in Charleston’s residential rental market. There are not enough affordable rentals for people looking to live near downtown. “We have a crisis as it relates to affordability and availability,” said Otha Meadows, CEO of the nonprofit Charleston Area Urban League. “[The Urban League has] a very robust fair housing program so that we can make sure that those people who are dealing with issues related to housing have the equal and fair opportunity to access affordable and decent and safe housing. That’s what we’ve been doing since 2010.”
Summons - Crescent Homes SC, LLC(1)

StateOfSouthCarolinaCountyOfCharlestonIN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS C/A NO.:2022-CP-10-0859 Eugene Vo Dinh Van, et al Plaintiffs v. Crescent Homes SC, LLC, et al, Defendant. SUMMONS(Jury Trial Demanded)To: Defendant Jose Dias Rodrigues individually and dba Carolina Siding Services LLC. YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Second Amended Summons and Second Amended Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to the said Second Amended Complaint on subscriber at his office at 15 Mid Atlantic Wharf Charleston, SC 29401, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, AND IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR AND DEFEND THE ACTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW, JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE RENDERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO. THURMOND,KIRCHNER & TIMBES,PA By: Jesse A. Kirchner, Esq., (S.C. Bar # 70479)15 Mid Atlantic Wharf Charleston,SC29401(843)937-8000 jesse@tktlawyers.com Attorney for Plaintiff August 8, 2022 AD# 2016853.
