This beautiful 2 story home in the desired subdivision of Myers Mill is ready for your personal touch. Featuring hardwood floors and crown molding on the main floor and a kitchen that will make you want to entertain. A 6 foot island with stone countertops and maple cabinets compliment the stainless steel appliances and gas range perfectly. Upstairs you will find all 4 bedrooms and laundry room. The owner's suite is HUGE and the garden tub in the bathroom is ideal for RELAXATION. The walk-in closet is generously sized and ready for you. The remaining 3 bedrooms are large and perfect for a playroom or a home office. The backyard has a screened in porch and plenty of room. This corner lot home does not disappoint. Schedule your showing now and turn this house into your dream HOME A $1600.00 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO