Brooklyn Nets Pissed Kevin Durant Off When They Fired Assistant Coach Adam Harrington: "You Fired Someone He Was Close To And Didn’t Have A Conversation About It"

The Brooklyn Nets are dealing with one of the most tumultuous offseasons in their team's history. They have had major changes over the years, including the trade for very old Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce back in 2013 that sacrificed the future of the franchise. They had a very successful offseason in 2019 when they snatched Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving from the New York Knicks.
LeBron James Reacts To Watching Sons Bronny And Bryce Play On The Same Team For The First Time: "This Is Insane. I'm Emotional...Wow."

LeBron James is one of the best players in the league and there's no doubt that he is well known for what he has managed to accomplish during his career. He has won 4 championships with 3 different teams, and some even believe that he is the greatest player to play the sport of basketball. When LeBron James retires, he will be missed by the entire NBA fanbase.
Phil Jackson On Comparing Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen: "Michael Is A Terrific Player, But Pippen As A Rebounder, Defender, Passer, Is The Whole Complete Package"

Michael Jordan is often regarded as the greatest player of all time because of the 6 championships he won with the Chicago Bulls in a span of 8 seasons. Championships are associated with individual players quite often, but people often forget that there is a team behind the players that enable winning championships.
LeBron James shares emotional message after watching his sons play together

Lakers superstar LeBron James has always been open about wanting to play with his oldest son, Bronny James, in the NBA, regardless of where Bronny goes. Bronny and his younger brother Bryce James play basketball at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. Bronny will be a senior in high school this year while Bryce will be a sophomore. According to 247 Sports, Bronny is drawing interest from Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina.
Knicks SG Quentin Grimes deletes tweet regarding NBA retiring Bill Russell's jersey number

The NBA announced Thursday afternoon that it is retiring the late Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey, less than two weeks after the Boston Celtics legend and civil rights icon passed away at 88 years old. While no future players will ever sport the number again, a stipulation for the retirement included that all players currently wearing the No. 6 uniform would be grandfathered in, meaning they wouldn't have to switch numbers.
How Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns can work as Timberwolves' duo

The Minnesota Timberwolves disturbed the basketball universe when they paid a premium price for Rudy Gobert, sending back a package to the Utah Jazz that did not include Karl-Anthony Towns, who plays the same position. Immediately, most people had questions. How will Gobert and Towns fit together on the court?
Radio host thinks Mets closer Edwin Diaz's walkout song is played out

Heading into Friday's home series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz had his name in headlines for reasons that had little to do with the fact that he's been arguably the most dominant relief pitcher in all of MLB this season. Diaz's "Narco" walkout song...
Patrick Beverley has message for Timberwolves after trade to Jazz

Patrick Beverley is actually sounding very un-Patrick Beverley this week. The new Utah Jazz guard recently went live on Instagram and spoke about his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota traded Beverley earlier this summer as part of the Rudy Gobert blockbuster deal. Beverley had spent just one season with the Timberwolves.
